Read full article on original website
Related
Collider
From 'The Little Mermaid' to 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods': The 10 Most Anticipated Teen Movies of 2023
The history of teen movies is a long one. While the genre peaked in the '80s, it's been a mainstay of film since the birth of the medium. The teen genre has gone through many changes to become exciting, mature, and relatable — with teenagers as the focus. These films often have a sense of fun that draws viewers in as they explore the themes of fitting in, first love, and finding one's identity. Every year has its fair share of teen films, and 2023 is no exception.
Collider
A Half-Century of Greatness: 10 Best Movies Turning 50 in 2023
The 1970s were a hell of a time for movies. Some even argue was the single best decade for cinema in its history, with films as iconic as The Godfather and Star Wars being released. In 2023, movies released in 1973 become particularly important. These films are turning a whopping...
Collider
How 'The Witcher: Blood Origin' Changes the Witcher Universe
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The Witcher: Blood Origin.While waiting for the next installment of The Witcher, fans can enjoy the expanded universe that Netflix is creating in the meantime. Beyond the original show, the streamer released the animated film The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf in 2021 and a limited series, The Witcher: Blood Origin, at the end of 2022. And with the wide world established in Andrzej Sapkowski's novels, there is more than enough material for additional spin-offs — although the adaptation hasn't fully adhered to Sapkowski's story, opting instead to make a universe unique to the show.
Collider
The 10 Best Detectives From Movies and TV for Fans of Benoit Blanc
With Rian Johnson's Glass Onion now streaming on Netflix, the series' star detective, Daniel Craig's Benoit Blanc, has become the internet's new obsession, and with good cause. The charm of Craig's Bond has not worn off of the actor just yet, as Blanc inherits the suave and stylish nature of 007 but offers a delightful and compassionate side to his detective work that leaves quite an impression on audiences.
Collider
Rian Johnson Reveals the 'Glass Onion' Twist He Was Initially Against
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery contains many holes within its mysterious donuts, and its donut holes have holes of their own. In this freshly baked Benoit Blanc adventure, the audience is treated to a mid-film twist, similar to that of its predecessor, Knives Out. In the original film, the...
Collider
How 'Deadwood' Updated the Traditional Western TV Series
Unlike most of the shows of TV's golden age, Deadwood was canceled prematurely. This bestowed a lot of unintended authority on the closing moments of its unexpectedly final episode. Over a decade later, the story was picked back up, as the cast reunited for Deadwood: the Movie. But the storyline was also continued, in another way, in a special feature on the DVD box set titled "Deadwood: the Meaning of Endings," a recorded conversation with iconoclastic showrunner David Milch in the immediate aftermath of the cancelation in which he spoke about how things might have continued if the show had gone on. He also offered, as consolation to disappointed fans, some paraphrased wisdom from the philosopher William James: "the idea of the end of a thing as inscribing the final meaning, is one of the lies... that we use to organize our lives."
Collider
First 'Evil Dead Rise' Poster Puts a Terrifying Spin on a Mother's Love
2023 looks to be another dominant year for the horror genre with so many iconic franchises seeing their scary return. This includes Evil Dead in the appropriately titled Evil Dead Rise. The film’s set to hit theaters in April and the marketing for Rise is starting to ramp up. The first trailer for the film is releasing tomorrow Wednesday, January 4. To hype the blood-soaked anticipation even more, Warner Brothers have treated Deadite fans to Rise’s first poster.
Collider
‘White Noise’ Ending Explained: Airborne Toxic Events, Grocery Stores and Existential Dread
Of all the filmmakers expected to craft an adaptation of Don DeLillo’s divisive novel White Noise, Noah Baumbach isn’t exactly the first filmmaker who comes to mind. While the novel’s satire of capitalism and consumerism is seemingly in line with the dramedies that Baumbach has helmed, the indie filmmaker has never made anything related to the science fiction or dystopian genres. Baumbach’s White Noise is just as divisive as the original text that inspired it; his hilarious, unnerving, and oddly sentimental apocalypse tale has sparked both rave reviews and searing criticisms from film fans and readers alike. Much of the debate has revolved around how Baumbach chose to end his adaptation.
Collider
James Cameron & 9 Other Directors Who Revolutionized The Action Genre
James Cameron is once again the king of the world. His most recent offering, the long-awaited Avatar: The Way of Water, is dominating the box office, already passing the $800 million mark on its way to one billion. The film is a groundbreaking achievement in VFX, cementing Cameron as a singularly visionary director and a trailblazer in the action genre.
Collider
'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Season 2: Release Window, Sneak Peeks, Crossover, and Everything We Know So Far
When and Where Is Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 Coming Out?. Who Are the Cast and Characters of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2?. What Do We Know About Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2’s Story (And the Crossover Episode)?. What Is the Future of...
Collider
7 Best New Movies on The Criterion Channel in January 2023
If one has yet to join The Criterion Channel party, this would make a great month to do so. Full of heavy hitters, the programming is filled with features highlighting what makes Criterion so attractive to movie fans. There are collections honoring cinema verité documentaries, Mike Leigh’s work at the BBC, and films starring early Hollywood actress Joan Bennet. Worth special note, however, is the bounty of films representing Sight and Sound’s 100 Greatest Films of All Time. Each one is a classic, and that collection alone makes up the bulk of the recommendations that follow.
Collider
How to Watch 'M3GAN': Showtimes and Release Date
It's safe to say most horror fans are pretty well-acquainted with the delightful sub-genre of haunted dolls by now. Chucky (who made his debut in the 1988 slasher Child's Play) and Annabelle (who made her first brief appearance in 2013's The Conjuring) are perhaps the most mainstream and well-known examples. The two have since gone on to feature in their own lucrative and popular franchises. The campy, chaotic, and oftentimes light-hearted horror that can only come from something so outlandish as a haunted doll is not to be overlooked. This year, there's a new kid on the block. Meet M3GAN (or, Model 3 Generative Android). Created by roboticist Gemma, M3GAN is programmed to be a child's best friend and a parent's helping hand. Gemma, who struggles to take care of a simple houseplant, is in way over her head when she unexpectedly gains custody of her niece after the girl's parents die suddenly in a car crash. Thus, she gifts her niece with her greatest creation: M3GAN. Gemma programs M3GAN to act as the child's unwavering protector, and the two quickly strike up an unbreakable bond. However, it's not long before Gemma begins to notice that the doll is a little too self-aware... and more than a little overprotective.
Collider
Why Greta Gerwig Is the Perfect Filmmaker to Bring ‘Barbie’ to Life
The teaser trailer for Greta Gerwig’s much anticipated Barbie is finally here, giving us just a taste of its star-studded cast, campy costumes, and clever references to Stanley Kubrick’s 2001: A Space Odyssey. Starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Mattel’s iconic Barbie and Ken dolls, it’s clear from just the minute-long teaser why Gerwig is the perfect director to bring Barbie to life on the big screen for the very first time.
Collider
Get to Know More About 'M3GAN' in New Featurette
M3GAN is kind, lovely, and full of personality. She is a best friend, a great companion, and an "effervescent beaming ray of light"...until she goes insane and starts doing her job in a completely new way. Ahead of the film's January 6th release, Bloody Disgusting has unveiled an exclusive M3GAN featurette, showcasing the upcoming horror film's cast, crew, and director, as well as their perspectives on the doll, who might kick Chucky and Anabelle out of the running for the creepiest doll in the horror genre.
Collider
'Your Honor' Season 2 Review: A Lesser But Still Worthy Follow-Up
Back in 2019, we watched as Bryan Cranston spiraled deeper and deeper into a web of lies so twisted, it seemed like the only way out was death. Your Honor Season 1 followed Judge Michael Desiato (Cranston) as he goes to extreme lengths to cover up his son’s hit-and-run. Not an easy task for any parent, let alone when the victim is the son of the head of New Orleans’ most notorious crime family, Jimmy Baxter (Michael Stuhlbarg). Michael’s deceit and cover-ups lead to the wrongful conviction of a member of a local gang, Kofi Jones (Lamar Johnson). All but one member of Kofi’s family is killed in a bombing by the Baxters, and he himself is beaten to death by Jimmy Baxter’s older son, Carlo (Jimi Stanton) in prison. This leads to Michael fixing the trial of Carlo to keep the Baxters at bay. Oh, and Michael’s son Adam (Wednesday's Hunter Doohan) and Jimmy’s daughter Fia (Lilli Kay) get together. Have you got all that?
Collider
Disney+ Announces 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Release Date
Marvel fans can rejoice as an official release date for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever for Disney+ has been announced. With the film is continuing to see worldwide success at the box office, fans won't have to wait too long to revisit some of their favorite moments when it officially debuts on Disney's streaming platform on January 20, according to a recent report from CBR.
Collider
'Empires of the Deep' Is the Multi-Million Dollar Movie You'll Never See
Unfinished films that fall victim to long production cycles and unachievable ambitions are sadly not all that unheard of in Hollywood – and Empires of the Deep, a big-budget action film dreamed up by Chinese real estate tycoon Jon Jiang unfortunately met this fate. It often takes more than...
Collider
How Do We Handle Harry Potter Now?
At this point, there’s as much of a cottage industry of pieces about how to grapple with the Harry Potter franchise in the wake of repeated retrograde comments from J.K. Rowling as there is official merchandise of Harry Potter. Lindsay Ellis made videos on this topic years ago, while countless great essays, including those from the LGBTQIA+ community who hold a deep personal love for those books, have been published on the subject. The ubiquity of discourse over this topic isn’t random, but rather a reflection of how enduring both the Harry Potter saga and systemically ingrained transphobia are in our society. As long as Hot Topic sells Sorting Hats and transphobia is a thing in our world, we’re going to have to talk about what to do with the Harry Potter franchise in the wake of Rowling’s comments.
Collider
'Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches' Review: An Only Somewhat Spellbinding Gothic
When AMC first acquired the late author Anne Rice's back catalog two years ago, it was clear the network had its sights set on resurrecting more stories of a paranormal variety for the small-screen market. The epic rights package consisted of 18 novels, which revolve around some of the most iconic characters ever rendered on the page. Vampires, witches, angels, demons — they all exist in Rice's dubbed Immortal Universe, the name of which alone lends itself to an interconnected franchise teeming with potential. On the heels of Anne Rice's Interview with the Vampire, which debuted in early fall 2022 to mostly positive reviews, you really couldn't fault AMC for wanting to capitalize on the goodwill that its first attempt at TV translation garnered among fans, both long-time and new. But Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches, adapted by Esta Spalding and Michelle Ashford and set to drop in the lull between those of us who are languishing between Seasons 1 and 2 of Interview, struggles at being as compelling as its predecessor — from either a character or a story standpoint.
Collider
'Vikings: Valhalla': Leo Suter, Frida Gustavsson, & Sam Corlett Talk Season 2, New Journeys & More Hardships Ahead
Netflix’s Vikings: Valhalla Season 2 picks up after the bloody aftermath of the battle of Kattegut. The fate of our heroes, Harald Sigurdsson (played by Leo Suter) and Freydís Eiríksdóttir (played by Frida Gustavsson), but particularly Sam Corlett’s Leif Eriksson, are now up in the air. With new paths set before each of them, Season 2 will explore Harald’s bid for the crown in his half-brother, Olaf Haraldsson’s (Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson), absence and Freydís’ journey as "The Last Daughter of Uppsala," while Leif deals with the repercussions of Liv’s (Lujza Richter) death.
Comments / 0