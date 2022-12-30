ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Comments / 0

Related
svinews.com

Future of oil and gas industry uncertain

CASPER —This year is shaping up to be the most normal in a while for the oil and gas industry. But with normalcy still a long way off, the Wyoming operators who have scrambled to keep pace with market volatility since the start of the pandemic aren’t sure what, exactly, 2023 will bring.
WYOMING STATE
orangeandbluepress.com

Up To $750 Stimulus Payment For New Mexico – Here’s How To Claim In 2023

New Mexico residents will still be eligible for a refund when they file their 2021 income tax return in May 2023.  New Mexico may still be eligible to receive stimulus payments from the State of NM worth up to $750 for individuals and $1500 for families  in 2022.  Two pieces of legislation were signed to pass in 2022 that include either “rebates” or “relief payments” for New Mexicans, according to New Mexico LegalAid. To receive the rebate payments, you need to process your 2021 New Mexico income taxes.
NEW MEXICO STATE
WyoFile

Ratepayers to foot $2M bill for coal-power mandate

Electric utilities in Wyoming are already incurring costs to comply with legislation that requires them to pursue retrofitting coal-fired power plants with carbon capture, utilization and sequestration facilities, despite preliminary analyses that CCUS technology is cost-prohibitive. Those initial costs to comply with state law — which involved hiring engineers to...
WYOMING STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Aaron Turpen: Roundabouts — Evil Efficiency Monstrosities or Bastions for Intelligent Drivers?

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Oh, the roundabout. Harbinger of evil and dissector of driver intelligence. Wyoming has several roundabouts, most of which are located at major intersections where traffic is often busy only at intervals rather than all the time. Roundabouts will, theoretically, reduce vehicle emissions, improve traffic flow, and decrease accidents. In the real world, according to Wyoming drivers, it’s not that cut-and-dried.
WYOMING STATE
svinews.com

End of federal aid could mean more homeless in Wyoming

CASPER — Wyoming’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program — which as of Dec. 22 had served more than 15,000 households across the state — stopped accepting new applications in November. It’s still supporting qualifying renters who applied before that deadline. But unless it gets more federal...
WYOMING STATE
The Center Square

Colorado's egg producers, consumers likely to see prices continue to climb

(The Center Square) – Egg producers and consumers in Colorado will likely see egg prices continue to increase in 2023 due to a new law that will soon go into effect, economists say. Colorado regulations are going to force egg producers to become fully cage-free by 2025. The first phase begins on Jan. 1, 2023, as the new state law will require egg farmers to provide a ratio of one square foot per hen for certification to produce and sell eggs. ...
COLORADO STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Wyoming

If you live in Wyoming and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Wyoming that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
WYOMING STATE
Summit Daily News

Survey: Colorado small-business owners against increased taxes, fees for EV infrastructure

A survey of Colorado’s small businesses found little support for increasing taxes, fees or assessments to pay for building infrastructure for charging electric vehicles. The National Federation of Independent Business in Colorado conducted a four-question survey before the Colorado General Assembly begins its legislative session on Jan. 9, 2023. The research also found small businesses aren’t in favor of Colorado’s state agencies considering environmental, social and governance factors when making investment decisions with financial institutions.
COLORADO STATE
aarp.org

Protecting Older Colorado Workers a Top Legislative Priority

During the coronavirus pandemic, Paula McClain, 68, of Denver, found herself out of a job when the company she worked at downsized. But even with years of experience in marketing and diversity programs—including undergraduate and graduate degrees—she could not find full-time work. She was a finalist for five...
COLORADO STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Dave Simpson: The Abrupt End Of A Life-Long Habit

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. One thing I’ll remember about 2022 is it was the year we canceled our local newspaper. When the Tribune-Eagle in Cheyenne stopped home delivery at our place a couple miles east of town, it was an easy decision. Facing the...
CHEYENNE, WY
kiowacountypress.net

Third of Yellowstone elk habitat not protected from development

(Wyoming News Service) More than a third of all known elk habitat in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem remains wide-open for human development, according to new analysis recently published in the scientific journal Biological Conservation. Laura Gigliotti, the report's author, said data collected showed which of the park's 26 herds are...
WYOMING STATE
aarp.org

Push Underway to Eliminate Taxes on Social Security Benefits

Utah is one of only 11 states that tax Social Security benefits. But in an era of high inflation, people who are dependent on their Social Security income are looking for a break. AARP Utah is calling on lawmakers to remove the tax—something surveys have shown strong support for. A...
UTAH STATE
News Channel Nebraska

Roads worsen overnight across Nebraska, Colorado

NORTH PLATTE, Neb. -- While no major highways have closed as of early Tuesday morning, driving conditions are far from ideal across most of Nebraska. All but the far southeast corner of the state has roads that are completely or partially covered, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation. Highway...
NEBRASKA STATE
KOWB AM 1290

KOWB AM 1290

Laramie, WY
1K+
Followers
5K+
Post
269K+
Views
ABOUT

KOWB-AM , has the best news and sports coverage for Laramie, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy