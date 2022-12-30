Read full article on original website
svinews.com
Future of oil and gas industry uncertain
CASPER —This year is shaping up to be the most normal in a while for the oil and gas industry. But with normalcy still a long way off, the Wyoming operators who have scrambled to keep pace with market volatility since the start of the pandemic aren’t sure what, exactly, 2023 will bring.
orangeandbluepress.com
Up To $750 Stimulus Payment For New Mexico – Here’s How To Claim In 2023
New Mexico residents will still be eligible for a refund when they file their 2021 income tax return in May 2023. New Mexico may still be eligible to receive stimulus payments from the State of NM worth up to $750 for individuals and $1500 for families in 2022. Two pieces of legislation were signed to pass in 2022 that include either “rebates” or “relief payments” for New Mexicans, according to New Mexico LegalAid. To receive the rebate payments, you need to process your 2021 New Mexico income taxes.
Ratepayers to foot $2M bill for coal-power mandate
Electric utilities in Wyoming are already incurring costs to comply with legislation that requires them to pursue retrofitting coal-fired power plants with carbon capture, utilization and sequestration facilities, despite preliminary analyses that CCUS technology is cost-prohibitive. Those initial costs to comply with state law — which involved hiring engineers to...
Governor Mark Gordon Sworn in This Morning, Delivers Second Inaugural Address
This morning, Jan. 2, Governor Mark Gordon delivered his Second Inaugural Address. He was sworn in at 10:30 a.m. today along with Secretary of State Chuck Gray, Auditor Kristi Racines, Treasurer Curt Meier, and Superintendent of Public Instruction Megan Degenfelder, was sworn in by Wyoming Chief Justice Kate Fox during a public ceremony.
cowboystatedaily.com
How Lois Herbst Became Wyoming ‘Ranching Royalty’ And Remains An Industry Pioneer
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. When Lois Brown visited her sister Mary in Shoshoni in the mid-1950s, the Ohio-born young woman had no inkling that her future lay in the wide-open spaces of central Wyoming. After meeting and marrying a Wyoming rancher, Bill Herbst, in 1958,...
cowboystatedaily.com
At More Than $5 A Dozen, Eggs Are Expensive, Hard To Get Around Wyoming
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Betty Lewis of Cheyenne has a tradition that costs her a couple to three dozen eggs a week. Lewis bakes plates of brownies every week for people who have gone out of their way to help her. “I haven’t found anyone...
cowboystatedaily.com
Aaron Turpen: Roundabouts — Evil Efficiency Monstrosities or Bastions for Intelligent Drivers?
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Oh, the roundabout. Harbinger of evil and dissector of driver intelligence. Wyoming has several roundabouts, most of which are located at major intersections where traffic is often busy only at intervals rather than all the time. Roundabouts will, theoretically, reduce vehicle emissions, improve traffic flow, and decrease accidents. In the real world, according to Wyoming drivers, it’s not that cut-and-dried.
svinews.com
End of federal aid could mean more homeless in Wyoming
CASPER — Wyoming’s Emergency Rental Assistance Program — which as of Dec. 22 had served more than 15,000 households across the state — stopped accepting new applications in November. It’s still supporting qualifying renters who applied before that deadline. But unless it gets more federal...
Colorado's egg producers, consumers likely to see prices continue to climb
(The Center Square) – Egg producers and consumers in Colorado will likely see egg prices continue to increase in 2023 due to a new law that will soon go into effect, economists say. Colorado regulations are going to force egg producers to become fully cage-free by 2025. The first phase begins on Jan. 1, 2023, as the new state law will require egg farmers to provide a ratio of one square foot per hen for certification to produce and sell eggs. ...
cowboystatedaily.com
2022 In Wyoming Defined By Conflict, Inflation, Change And Prosperity
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. It was a year of conflict and change for many, but no matter how great their losses, they still gathered with loved ones and friends – and sometimes even strangers – to celebrate a new year. Brianna Given, 23,...
cowboystatedaily.com
Gordon Calls For Dialogue Over Heated Social Media Divisiveness In Monday Inauguration
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. During Monday’s inauguration ceremony at the Wyoming Capitol in Cheyenne, Gov. Mark Gordon laid out his vision for the next four years, expressing a desire for unity and teamwork among all Wyoming residents. “Citizenship is not aligning with one ideology...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Wyoming
If you live in Wyoming and you like eating burgers from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Wyoming that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
“We Deal with it Because We Have to.” WYDOT talks Staffing Shortages and Workarounds.
"Certainly we have been dealing with staffing shortages for a while. They have been worse this year [2022]." Luke Reiner, the director of Wyoming Department of Transportation, told K2Radio News that his vision for 2023 is filling those vacancies so they can complete their mission fully. "We are working very...
Summit Daily News
Survey: Colorado small-business owners against increased taxes, fees for EV infrastructure
A survey of Colorado’s small businesses found little support for increasing taxes, fees or assessments to pay for building infrastructure for charging electric vehicles. The National Federation of Independent Business in Colorado conducted a four-question survey before the Colorado General Assembly begins its legislative session on Jan. 9, 2023. The research also found small businesses aren’t in favor of Colorado’s state agencies considering environmental, social and governance factors when making investment decisions with financial institutions.
aarp.org
Protecting Older Colorado Workers a Top Legislative Priority
During the coronavirus pandemic, Paula McClain, 68, of Denver, found herself out of a job when the company she worked at downsized. But even with years of experience in marketing and diversity programs—including undergraduate and graduate degrees—she could not find full-time work. She was a finalist for five...
Another Popular Local Restaurant In Colorado Has Closed For Good
2023 is off to a rough start for some, including the food lovers in Colorado who lost another amazing locally-owned and operated restaurant to kick off the new year. Another Local Colorado Restaurant Closes Its Doors Permanently. The sad text messages are flying all around our state because we've lost...
cowboystatedaily.com
Dave Simpson: The Abrupt End Of A Life-Long Habit
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. One thing I’ll remember about 2022 is it was the year we canceled our local newspaper. When the Tribune-Eagle in Cheyenne stopped home delivery at our place a couple miles east of town, it was an easy decision. Facing the...
kiowacountypress.net
Third of Yellowstone elk habitat not protected from development
(Wyoming News Service) More than a third of all known elk habitat in the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem remains wide-open for human development, according to new analysis recently published in the scientific journal Biological Conservation. Laura Gigliotti, the report's author, said data collected showed which of the park's 26 herds are...
aarp.org
Push Underway to Eliminate Taxes on Social Security Benefits
Utah is one of only 11 states that tax Social Security benefits. But in an era of high inflation, people who are dependent on their Social Security income are looking for a break. AARP Utah is calling on lawmakers to remove the tax—something surveys have shown strong support for. A...
News Channel Nebraska
Roads worsen overnight across Nebraska, Colorado
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. -- While no major highways have closed as of early Tuesday morning, driving conditions are far from ideal across most of Nebraska. All but the far southeast corner of the state has roads that are completely or partially covered, according to the Nebraska Department of Transportation. Highway...
