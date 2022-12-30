Read full article on original website
Related
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON GIRLS BBALL TRAVELS TO #7 RANKED PERHAM TONIGHT – ON KROX
The Crookston Pirate Girls Basketball team hits the road to take on the #7 ranked Perham Yellowjackets tonight. The RiverView Health pre-game show is at 5:45 p.m., and the opening tip is scheduled for 6:15 p.m. in Perham. Crookston is 4-3 on the year with a win over #1 ranked...
kroxam.com
PIRATE BOY’S HOCKEY STARTS THE NEW YEAR HOSTING THIEF RIVER FALLS – ON KROX VIDEO STREAM
FIRST PERIOD – SECOND PERIOD –
kroxam.com
THE RUFFED GROUSE SOCIETY ADDS A NEW CHAPTER IN THE RED RIVER VALLEY
The Ruffed Grouse Society and American Woodcock Society have added a new chapter to the Red River Valley this year that will encompass Crookston, Climax, Shelly, East Grand Forks, Warren, Fertile, and other cities in the region. The chapter’s headquarters will be here in Crookston but will be named the Red River Valley Ruffed Grouse Society.
kroxam.com
Duane R. Amundson – Service Announcement
Duane R. Amundson, 87, of Ulen, MN, passed away Monday, January 2, 2023 at Essentia Health in Fargo, ND. A Funeral Service will be held Friday, January 6, 2023, at 11:00 am, with a visitation 1 hour prior, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Ulen, MN, Interment will be at Bethlehem North in Ulen.
kroxam.com
BULLETIN BOARD-JANUARY 2, 2023
Crookston Home Delivered Meals will be delivered by the Crookston Fire Fighters January 2-6. The Crookston Library and all other Lake Agassiz Regional Libraries will be closed today. RiverView Health will be closed today, but the Emergency Room will stay open. Regular hours will resume on Monday, January 2. City...
kroxam.com
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-JANUARY 2, 2023
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center reported the following arrests. Rudolfo Delgado III, 35, of East Grand Forks, for Terroristic Threats. Timothy Jay Sanchez, 40, of Crookston, for Domestic Abuse, Violating a No Contact Order. James Peter Scanlon, 35, no address provided, Theft- Take/Drive Motor Vehicle. Stephen Clifford Stone, 31, of...
kroxam.com
POLK COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT CLOSES CSAH 61 UNTIL SPRING
The Polk County Highway Department announced that they have closed the gravel highway between Fisher and Crookston (CSAH 61) and plans to keep it closed for the remainder of the winter. The Highway Department explained that it normally spends tens of thousands of dollars each year trying to keep the...
kroxam.com
CROOKSTON SCHOOL DISTRICT SENDS OUT ONLINE SURVEY FOR DISTRICT’S NEXT SUPERINTENDENT
The Crookston School District sent out an online survey to the district stakeholders to help conduct the search for the district’s next superintendent. Below is a letter from Crookston Public Schools Interim Superintendent Dave Kuehn with more information and a link to the online survey- Dear Parents/District Families,. The...
kroxam.com
POLK COUNTY COMMISSIONERS RETAKE OATH OF OFFICE AND ELECT WARREN STRANDELL AS NEW BOARD CHAIR
The Polk County Board of Commissioners met on Tuesday morning at the Polk County Government Center for a regular meeting. ADMINISTRATION OF OATH OF OFFICE FOR COMMISSIONERS. Before the Call to Order, the board invited Ninth Judicial District Judge Jeffrey Remick to swear-in Mark Holy, Joan Lee, and Warren Strandell back into their positions as Commissioners of their districts for another four years. A picture of the ceremony can be seen below-
Comments / 0