The Polk County Board of Commissioners met on Tuesday morning at the Polk County Government Center for a regular meeting. ADMINISTRATION OF OATH OF OFFICE FOR COMMISSIONERS. Before the Call to Order, the board invited Ninth Judicial District Judge Jeffrey Remick to swear-in Mark Holy, Joan Lee, and Warren Strandell back into their positions as Commissioners of their districts for another four years. A picture of the ceremony can be seen below-

3 HOURS AGO