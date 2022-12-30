ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crookston, MN

Comments / 0

Related
kroxam.com

THE RUFFED GROUSE SOCIETY ADDS A NEW CHAPTER IN THE RED RIVER VALLEY

The Ruffed Grouse Society and American Woodcock Society have added a new chapter to the Red River Valley this year that will encompass Crookston, Climax, Shelly, East Grand Forks, Warren, Fertile, and other cities in the region. The chapter’s headquarters will be here in Crookston but will be named the Red River Valley Ruffed Grouse Society.
EAST GRAND FORKS, MN
kroxam.com

Duane R. Amundson – Service Announcement

Duane R. Amundson, 87, of Ulen, MN, passed away Monday, January 2, 2023 at Essentia Health in Fargo, ND. A Funeral Service will be held Friday, January 6, 2023, at 11:00 am, with a visitation 1 hour prior, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Ulen, MN, Interment will be at Bethlehem North in Ulen.
ULEN, MN
kroxam.com

BULLETIN BOARD-JANUARY 2, 2023

Crookston Home Delivered Meals will be delivered by the Crookston Fire Fighters January 2-6. The Crookston Library and all other Lake Agassiz Regional Libraries will be closed today. RiverView Health will be closed today, but the Emergency Room will stay open. Regular hours will resume on Monday, January 2. City...
CROOKSTON, MN
kroxam.com

ARREST/FIRE REPORT-JANUARY 2, 2023

The Northwest Regional Corrections Center reported the following arrests. Rudolfo Delgado III, 35, of East Grand Forks, for Terroristic Threats. Timothy Jay Sanchez, 40, of Crookston, for Domestic Abuse, Violating a No Contact Order. James Peter Scanlon, 35, no address provided, Theft- Take/Drive Motor Vehicle. Stephen Clifford Stone, 31, of...
CROOKSTON, MN
kroxam.com

POLK COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT CLOSES CSAH 61 UNTIL SPRING

The Polk County Highway Department announced that they have closed the gravel highway between Fisher and Crookston (CSAH 61) and plans to keep it closed for the remainder of the winter. The Highway Department explained that it normally spends tens of thousands of dollars each year trying to keep the...
CROOKSTON, MN
kroxam.com

POLK COUNTY COMMISSIONERS RETAKE OATH OF OFFICE AND ELECT WARREN STRANDELL AS NEW BOARD CHAIR

The Polk County Board of Commissioners met on Tuesday morning at the Polk County Government Center for a regular meeting. ADMINISTRATION OF OATH OF OFFICE FOR COMMISSIONERS. Before the Call to Order, the board invited Ninth Judicial District Judge Jeffrey Remick to swear-in Mark Holy, Joan Lee, and Warren Strandell back into their positions as Commissioners of their districts for another four years. A picture of the ceremony can be seen below-

Comments / 0

Community Policy