ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

What will be open on New Year’s Day?

KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20RaSP_0jywLSk300

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Most city offices will be closed on January 2, 2023, in observance of the New Year, and here is a list of businesses that will remain open.

City Officer Closures on January 2, 2022

  • San Angelo Animal Shelter
  • Fairmount Cemetery’s business Office
  • San Angelo-Tom Green County Health Department
  • McNease Convention Center
  • Municipal Court
  • Parks and Recreation offices
  • Station 618 and Santa Fe Crossing senior centers
  • Southside and Carl Ray Johnson recreation centers
  • Water billing offices
  • Women, Infants and Children (WIC) Division
  • Fort Concho National Historic Landmark and its visitor center will be closed on December 31, 2022, and January 1, 2023.

Trash Service on New Year

There will be no interruption of trash service during the holiday, however, the landfill will be closed on December 31, 2022.

Businesses that will remain open from New Year’s Eve to New Year’s Day

Liquor

  • Pinkies
    • Address: 1415 S Bryant Blvd
    • Saturday: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.
    • Sunday: Closed
  • WB Liquors & Wine
    • Saturday: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.
    • Sunday: Closed
  • Lone Star Liquors
    • Saturday: 10 a.m. – 9 p.m.
    • Sunday: Closed
  • Party Barn
    • Saturday: 10 a.m. – 12 a.m.
    • Sunday: Closed
  • 7-Eleven
    • Address: 1801 S Pierce St
    • Open 24 hours

Grocery/ Stores

  • CVS
    • Address: 318 W Beauregard Ave
    • Saturday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.
    • Sunday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
  • Target
    • Address: 4235 Sunset Dr
    • Saturday: 8 a.m. – 9 p.m.
    • Sunday:8 a.m. – 10 p.m.
  • Walgreens
    • Address: 12 N Abe St
    • Open 24 hours
  • Walmart
    • Address: 3440 S Bryant Blvd
    • 6 a.m.- 11 p.m.
  • HEB
    • 6 a.m. – 11 p.m.
  • Sunset Mall
    • Saturday: 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.
    • Sunday: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
  • Sams Club
    • Saturday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
    • Sunday: Closed
  • Best Buy
    • Saturday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.
    • Sunday: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
  • Academy
    • Saturday: 8 a.m. – 7 p.m.
    • Sunday: 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.
  • Dollar tree
    • Address: 3329 Sherwood Way
    • Saturday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m
    • Sunday: 9 a.m. – 7 p.m
  • Petsmart
    • Saturday: 9 a.m. – 6 p.m.
    • Sunday: 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Food:

  • McDonald
    • Address: 520 N Bryant Blvd
    • Open 24 hours
  • Starbucks:
    • Address: 3217 Sherwood Way,
    • Saturday: 5:30 a.m. – 7 p.m.
    • Sunday: 6:30 a.m. – 10 p.m.
  • Shenanigans
    • Saturday: 11 a.m. – 12 a.m.
    • Sunday: 11 a.m.- 11 p.m.
  • Olive Garden
    • Saturday: 11 a.m. – 11 p.m.
    • Sunday: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.
  • Texas Roadhouse
    • Saturday: 10:45 a.m. – 11 p.m.
    • Sunday:10:4 a.m. – 9:30 p.m.
  • Buffalo Wild Wings
    • Saturday: 11 a.m – 2 a.m
    • Sunday: 11 a.m. – 12 a.m.

Note: Above store hours are subject to change based on location .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KLST/KSAN

The Tom Green County Detention Center is hiring!

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Detention Center is hiring! If an applicant gets the job, they will earn $19.23 per hour which is roughly $40,000 a year. New employees will be provided training and have access to medical, dental and life insurance. Employees will also have access to the center’s 24-hour fitness […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
96.5 The Rock

Is It Illegal to Keep Your Xmas Lights Up in San Angelo?

Christmas lights are beautiful. Some people even suffer from post-holiday stress, when the holidays are over. It is actually a recognized condition. For people suffering from this malady, the very thought of taking down the decorations can cause anxiety. When is the right time to take down the Christmas lights?...
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

Angelo State to host Concho Valley appreciation game

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Angelo State University Athletics has announced that the men’s and women’s basketball games scheduled for Thursday, Jan 5 will serve as its Concho Valley Appreciation Night. All city and county employees along with first responders who show photo ID will get into the Junell Center for free to witness the Belles […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
BigCountryHomepage

WOW! $3-million-winning scratch off ticket sold in Abilene

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A $3-million-winning scratch off ticket that was sold in Abilene was claimed last week. Texas Lottery announced Wednesday a Winters, Texas, resident claimed the $3 million prize from the $750 Million Winner’s Circle scratch ticket game. The winning ticket was purchased at a 7-Eleven on the 4000 block of N Clack […]
ABILENE, TX
KLST/KSAN

Tom Green County swears in new officials

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A swearing-in ceremony was held for new officials and incumbents at the Tom Green County courthouse on Sunday, Jan 1. With their right hand raised and left hand on the bible, about ten officials were sworn in with an audience of each respective member’s family. Those included are Tom Green County […]
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
KLST/KSAN

First Commissioners court of 2023 – What you need to know

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The first Commissioners Court of 2023 was today, January 3, and with it, the county saw two new commissioners in action for the first time. County Judge Lane Carter and Commissioner Shawn Nanny talked to Concho Valley Homepage staff about their goals going into the new year: Judge Carter said he […]
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Two Booked Into Tom Green County Jail After Local Man Shot in the Face

SAN ANGELO, TX – The San Angelo Police Department on Tuesday confirmed the arrest of two suspects involved in a shooting this past November. According to a press release from the SAPD, on Dec. 29, 2022, Tramarcia George, 24, and Kyeshia Hornsby, 28, were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Facility for aggravated assault. The two were both booked into the jail for an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge.
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

3 Indicted for Child Endangerment in Feces Smeared San Angelo Hovel

According to court documents, on August 17, 2022, investigators were looking into an abuse case involving a three-month-old child. A search warrant was executed on the 2900 block of J.F.K. Drive in San Angelo. Upon observing the interior of the residence, the investigator determined that the house was unsafe and uninhabitable for human occupancy.
KLST/KSAN

Bulldogs Hayven Book nominated for 2A Quarterback of the Year

SAN ANGELO, TX. — While his focus currently is on the hardwood for the Miles Bulldogs, Hayven Book has been nominated for Class 2A Quarterback of the Year from Texas High School Football. Book, who only played the equivalent of just about eight games this season, put up great numbers for the Dogs, passing for […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
colemantoday.com

Massive Bass Biting at O.H. Ivie Reservoir

Dalton Smith came all the way from Kentucky to fish at the O.H. Ivie Reservoir. On Friday, December 30, 2022 he caught not one, but two, monster big mouth bass. One tipped the scales at 14.69 pounds (left) while the other was 14.26 pounds (right). Photos posted to Inland Fisheries San Angelo District - Texas Parks and Wildlife Facebook page.
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

KLST/KSAN

12K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

ConchoValleyHomepage.com serves San Angelo and the Concho Valley with the latest local, state, and national news.

 https://conchovalleyhomepage.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy