Collider
See How 'Star Trek: Prodigy' Designed Hologram Janeway in New Featurette [Exclusive]
To celebrate the Blu-ray and DVD release of Season 1 Volume 1 of Star Trek: Prodigy, Collider is proud to share an exclusive new featurette on the making of Hologram Janeway. In the new clip, Prodigy creators Dan and Kevin Hageman discuss how they came to the decision to have Janeway be the mentor for the young explorers on the USS Protostar. Kate Mulgrew also speaks to Janeway's demeanor when it comes to children and how she always views them as her equals.
Collider
Michael Weatherly Teases 'NCIS' Return & Potential Tony and Ziva Reunion
NCIS alum Michael Weatherly has teased fans of the hit procedural drama that two fan-favorite characters may be reunited soon, as part of an “interesting year” ahead. Weatherly recently revealed on his Twitter account that a reunion between his character, Agent Anthony ‘Tony’ DiNozzo and Ziva David (Cote de Pablo) may be part of the upcoming 2023 season. “We all would rather look at you and Ziva reuniting,” a fan wrote in response to a video Weatherly shared wishing everyone a happy new year. “Stay tuned… for this might be an interesting year for such “moments”!” Weatherly replied, quoting the tweet. Weatherly last appeared in the Season 13 finale in 2016, where he discovered Ziva had died in an attack, leaving behind a daughter, Tali (portrayed by twins Emelia and Layla Golfieri). Whilst he left for Paris with Tali during his exit from the show, the fan theory that Ziva was still alive was later confirmed when she returned to the series in Season 17 after being on the run for several years.
Collider
All of Those Star Wars Legacy Cameos Are Good, Actually
Every time a new Star Wars project is released, it’s not long before a discussion begins to crop up around the topic of cameos, references, and connections to other Star Wars stories. A firmly held belief among some sections of the Star Wars fandom is that the prevalence of Skywalkers, Jedi, and their ilk are emblematic of the problem with modern Star Wars. From this perspective, each fresh appearance of Luke Skywalker, Ahsoka Tano, or Darth Maul is representative of creative stagnation, and the reason that a show like Andor is so successful is that it is several steps removed from the world of the Jedi and heroes of the Original Trilogy.
Collider
Danai Gurira Reunites With Andrew Lincoln in BTS Image From Their 'Walking Dead' Spinoff
The Walking Dead finally concluded its over-a-decade-long run on AMC earlier this year with its eleventh season. While the series itself is completed, that doesn't mean the universe of The Walking Dead is dead and buried with many spinoff series set to join Fear the Walking Dead and Tales of The Walking Dead, including The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon which will see Norman Reedus return to reprise his role as the titular character, and The Walking Dead: Dead City following Lauren Cohan's Maggie and Jeffrey Dean Morgan's Negan.
Collider
'The Bad Batch' Season 2: Dee Bradley Baker & Michelle Ang Tease the Growing Threat of the Empire
With the return of the animated series Star Wars: The Bad Batch, fans will get a chance to catch up with everyone's favorite family of misfit clones just trying to make it by in the early days of the Galactic empire. But as Palpatine's power grows stronger, and the galaxy slides further and further from the Republic it once was, the titular Bad Batch must decide what role they want to have in things going forward.
thebrag.com
Marvel star Jeremy Renner’s ‘tremendous’ injuries revealed
Marvel actor Jeremy Renner was critically injured in a snow ploughing accident in Reno, Nevada on New Year’s Day. The actor’s leg was run over by his snow plough, otherwise known as a snow cat, which caused him to lose a “tremendous” amount of blood. A...
Collider
From 'The Little Mermaid' to 'Shazam! Fury of the Gods': The 10 Most Anticipated Teen Movies of 2023
The history of teen movies is a long one. While the genre peaked in the '80s, it's been a mainstay of film since the birth of the medium. The teen genre has gone through many changes to become exciting, mature, and relatable — with teenagers as the focus. These films often have a sense of fun that draws viewers in as they explore the themes of fitting in, first love, and finding one's identity. Every year has its fair share of teen films, and 2023 is no exception.
Collider
How 'Deadwood' Updated the Traditional Western TV Series
Unlike most of the shows of TV's golden age, Deadwood was canceled prematurely. This bestowed a lot of unintended authority on the closing moments of its unexpectedly final episode. Over a decade later, the story was picked back up, as the cast reunited for Deadwood: the Movie. But the storyline was also continued, in another way, in a special feature on the DVD box set titled "Deadwood: the Meaning of Endings," a recorded conversation with iconoclastic showrunner David Milch in the immediate aftermath of the cancelation in which he spoke about how things might have continued if the show had gone on. He also offered, as consolation to disappointed fans, some paraphrased wisdom from the philosopher William James: "the idea of the end of a thing as inscribing the final meaning, is one of the lies... that we use to organize our lives."
Collider
How 'The Witcher: Blood Origin' Changes the Witcher Universe
Editor's note: The below contains spoilers for The Witcher: Blood Origin.While waiting for the next installment of The Witcher, fans can enjoy the expanded universe that Netflix is creating in the meantime. Beyond the original show, the streamer released the animated film The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf in 2021 and a limited series, The Witcher: Blood Origin, at the end of 2022. And with the wide world established in Andrzej Sapkowski's novels, there is more than enough material for additional spin-offs — although the adaptation hasn't fully adhered to Sapkowski's story, opting instead to make a universe unique to the show.
Collider
'Bridgerton's Queen Charlotte Prequel Releases First Image of Young Lady Danbury
Happy New Year, Bridgerton fans! 2023 is the year that will bring us the highly-anticipated prequel, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, which follows the titular Charlotte (India Amarteifio) as she marries a young King George (Corey Mylchreest), sparking a change throughout the Ton. Though the series is set some time before the events of the main Bridgerton series, audiences will still be able to get a glimpse at some of London society's most recognizeable faces in their younger days.
Collider
'Star Trek: Strange New Worlds' Season 2: Release Window, Sneak Peeks, Crossover, and Everything We Know So Far
When and Where Is Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 Coming Out?. Who Are the Cast and Characters of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2?. What Do We Know About Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2’s Story (And the Crossover Episode)?. What Is the Future of...
Collider
James Cameron & 9 Other Directors Who Revolutionized The Action Genre
James Cameron is once again the king of the world. His most recent offering, the long-awaited Avatar: The Way of Water, is dominating the box office, already passing the $800 million mark on its way to one billion. The film is a groundbreaking achievement in VFX, cementing Cameron as a singularly visionary director and a trailblazer in the action genre.
Collider
'Your Honor' Season 2 Review: A Lesser But Still Worthy Follow-Up
Back in 2019, we watched as Bryan Cranston spiraled deeper and deeper into a web of lies so twisted, it seemed like the only way out was death. Your Honor Season 1 followed Judge Michael Desiato (Cranston) as he goes to extreme lengths to cover up his son’s hit-and-run. Not an easy task for any parent, let alone when the victim is the son of the head of New Orleans’ most notorious crime family, Jimmy Baxter (Michael Stuhlbarg). Michael’s deceit and cover-ups lead to the wrongful conviction of a member of a local gang, Kofi Jones (Lamar Johnson). All but one member of Kofi’s family is killed in a bombing by the Baxters, and he himself is beaten to death by Jimmy Baxter’s older son, Carlo (Jimi Stanton) in prison. This leads to Michael fixing the trial of Carlo to keep the Baxters at bay. Oh, and Michael’s son Adam (Wednesday's Hunter Doohan) and Jimmy’s daughter Fia (Lilli Kay) get together. Have you got all that?
Collider
First 'Evil Dead Rise' Poster Puts a Terrifying Spin on a Mother's Love
2023 looks to be another dominant year for the horror genre with so many iconic franchises seeing their scary return. This includes Evil Dead in the appropriately titled Evil Dead Rise. The film’s set to hit theaters in April and the marketing for Rise is starting to ramp up. The first trailer for the film is releasing tomorrow Wednesday, January 4. To hype the blood-soaked anticipation even more, Warner Brothers have treated Deadite fans to Rise’s first poster.
Collider
Disney+ Announces 'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' Release Date
Marvel fans can rejoice as an official release date for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever for Disney+ has been announced. With the film is continuing to see worldwide success at the box office, fans won't have to wait too long to revisit some of their favorite moments when it officially debuts on Disney's streaming platform on January 20, according to a recent report from CBR.
Collider
Rian Johnson Reveals the 'Glass Onion' Twist He Was Initially Against
Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery contains many holes within its mysterious donuts, and its donut holes have holes of their own. In this freshly baked Benoit Blanc adventure, the audience is treated to a mid-film twist, similar to that of its predecessor, Knives Out. In the original film, the...
Collider
A Half-Century of Greatness: 10 Best Movies Turning 50 in 2023
The 1970s were a hell of a time for movies. Some even argue was the single best decade for cinema in its history, with films as iconic as The Godfather and Star Wars being released. In 2023, movies released in 1973 become particularly important. These films are turning a whopping...
Collider
'Kaleidoscope' Review: Giancarlo Esposito Can't Save Netflix's Latest Experiment
There is a lot of promise in Eric Garcia’s Kaleidoscope, a heist miniseries that is the latest release from Netflix to try to allow for some form of viewer interaction to its experience. No, it isn’t quite like 2018’s Black Mirror: Bandersnatch, which was built as being a choose-your-own-adventure story with branching storylines whereas this has outcomes that remain fixed. Still, there are plenty of variations to the experience in how you chose to watch it. This is because the series bills itself as being watchable in any order, a pledge that is largely true even as there are a whole host of ways that would be bizarre to do so.
Collider
'Empires of the Deep' Is the Multi-Million Dollar Movie You'll Never See
Unfinished films that fall victim to long production cycles and unachievable ambitions are sadly not all that unheard of in Hollywood – and Empires of the Deep, a big-budget action film dreamed up by Chinese real estate tycoon Jon Jiang unfortunately met this fate. It often takes more than...
Collider
Our Favorite Star Wars Ripoffs From 'Rebel Moon' to 'Spaceballs'
In the annals of pop culture, perhaps no film franchise has had as much of an effect on the world as Star Wars. The space fantasy saga has captured the hearts and minds of generations, and will more than likely continue to do so through its various incarnations. In fact, the latest inspiration will be coming to screens in the form of Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon. The massive space epic was ironically born from a Star Wars pitch that Snyder developed prior to Disney buying Lucasfilm, and Netflix is hoping to make it into a bona fide franchise.
