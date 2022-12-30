Read full article on original website
The Story Of The 'Lost' Japan-Only Legend Of Zelda SNES Games
Most "The Legend of Zelda" games have been republished overseas in some way, enough that many fans don't realize that there were two that never left Japan. The Satellaview, a Japanese-only attachment for the Super Famicom console (which we know as the SNES), had two "Zelda" games that never made it to the States: "BS The Legend of Zelda" and "BS The Legend of Zelda: Ancient Stone Tablets."
Is Like A Dragon: Ishin Coming To Nintendo Switch?
Officially changing its English name from "Yakuza" to "Like a Dragon," the series known as "Ryū ga Gotoku" has rocketed from "cult classic" to one of Sega's most successful IPs in recent years (via PlayStation). With 19.8 million sales as of 2022 (per Sega), it's joined the likes of "Monster Hunter" and "Final Fantasy" in the top 10 best-selling RPG franchises in Japan (via Capcom and Square Enix).
How Street Fighter 2 Helped The SNES Beat The Sega Genesis
At the peak of the two consoles' life cycles, the Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES) and the Sega Genesis were battling it out for gamers' attentions. It was a neck-and-neck competition between Nintendo and Sega, both of which were the biggest names in console gaming. However, in the end, the SNES wound up selling 49 million units worldwide. This would firmly eclipse the Genesis, which fell way short at 29 million units sold (via IGN). And a huge tipping point in the console war turned out to be the "Street Fighter 2" port that appeared on the SNES.
How To Get A Free Lamborghini In Forza Horizon 5
The critically acclaimed "Forza Horizon 5" has no shortage of vehicles players can speed through the sunny streets of Mexico in. At launch, "Forza Horizon 5" shipped with over 500 vehicles of all types, including trucks, classic cars, and limited-edition supercars (via IGN). And the list is only increasing. New cars get added to the game with each DLC, the most recent being the "Hot Wheels" DLC that brought some far-out cars to the open-world driving sim. In addition, the game frequently receives seasonal updates that bring new content for free, and the 2022 holiday season was no exception.
Microsoft Just Threw Sony Under The Bus Over Activision Blizzard Lawsuit
Earlier this year, Microsoft announced that it would be purchasing Activision Blizzard and had the internet going wild. Sony, while playing it cool at the beginning, quickly felt the impact of the news as its stock immediately dipped down. The competitor hasn't taken legal action against Microsoft, but PlayStation has shown its concerns over the future of Activision Blizzard-owned games and argued that the merger would be unfair. Legal teams are investigating the problem worldwide, and now Microsoft is hitting back, arguing that Sony's exclusive content is not different from what it could do with Activision Blizzard.
The Blizzard Entertainment SNES Game You Likely Never Played
Few would dispute that Blizzard Entertainment is a massive force in the gaming industry. Titles like "Overwatch," "Diablo," and "World of Warcraft" have driven the once tiny studio to the apex of the gaming world, but there was a time when Blizzard was just a small developer founded by three UCLA graduates who wanted to make games. The company was founded in 1991, and most of its early work revolved around converting existing titles to work on home computers, but within just a few years, Blizzard was able to start developing its own games. The RTS game "Warcraft: Orcs and Humans" came out in 1994. It was easily the most popular of these early releases, with Blizzard's bio for co-founder Frank Pierce claiming that it sold over 100,000 copies in the first year (via WayBackMachine). This was the seed of the "Warcraft" franchise that would become the bedrock of Blizzard's success.
How To Turn Off Skill-Based Matchmaking In Modern Warfare 2
Skill-based matchmaking has become a hot-button topic in gaming lately, especially in "Call of Duty." In early "Call of Duty" games, such as "Black Ops" and "World at War," skill-based matchmaking was less prevalent. Instead, all players would get thrown together into one lobby primarily based on network connection (per Charlieintel). Because of the system's randomness, skilled players often found themselves in a lobby with lower-skilled players, allowing them to get impressive kill scores. Conversely, lower-skilled players could get into a lobby with players much better for them, making for a miserable experience.
The Xbox One Game That Takes The Longest To Beat
Xbox One has served as a waypoint for some fantastic games. Entries like "Elden Ring," "Assassin's Creed Valhalla," and "The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt" have lingered in gamers' minds due to their open worlds packed with story points, collectibles, challenges, and adversaries to encounter: Hours upon hours of gaming. Considering the amount of content within the original Xbox game that takes the longest to beat, a month of Xbox Game Pass may not be nearly enough time to beat many modern titles. But which Xbox One game earned the reputation as the longest to beat?
Is Atomic Heart Coming To Nintendo Switch?
Even with the packed release schedule of 2023, "Atomic Heart" is a game that stands out from the pack. There's a good reason for this, too, because the game is an entirely new IP and draws comparisons to the beloved "Bioshock" series. Still, even if you're somehow unaware that this...
The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild Was Inspired By One Major Period Of Japanese History
"The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild" reinvigorated the Zelda franchise for Nintendo in a number of bold and exciting new ways. With its massive open world, inventive new manners of travel, intense combat, and the many other new additions to the series, the 2017 sequel brought the "The Legend of Zelda" to a new, modern audience of gamers in a way that they'd never seen or played before.
ComicBook
Xbox Live Gold's First Free Game of 2023 Is Now Available
The first free Xbox One game of 2023 is now available to Xbox Live Gold subscribers, courtesy of Games With Gold. Every month, Xbox Live Gold subscribers are given two free Xbox One games, both of which are always playable on Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X via backward compatibility. Subscribers used to be awarded four games each month, with the other two being some combination of Xbox 360 and original Xbox games. Xbox 360 games and original Xbox games are no longer included though, and the offering has yet to be bolstered with Xbox Series S and Xbox Series X games. Whether this will ever change, we don't know, but for now, it's only two Xbox One games, one of which goes live on the first of every month while the other goes live in the middle of the month.
The Only Pokémon Game That Didn't Release In Japan
The "Pokémon" franchise has been flourishing for well over two decades at this point, but that doesn't mean that every game has been a worldwide sensation. Although the mainline titles and many of the spinoffs have delighted fans across the globe, others have been a bit too niche or limited in their release to be crossover sensations. For instance, the Nintendo DS game "Pokémon Conquest" was so rooted in Japanese history that it mostly only made sense to fans in Japan, and therefore wasn't a smash success in North America. But did you know that there was a "Pokémon" game that never made it back to the series' country of origin?
The Super Mario Bros. 3 Detail That Will Change How You See The Game
The "Super Mario Bros." franchise has grown exponentially since the early days of the NES. And with that growth has come a number of fan theories and myths. Some of these are totally untrue, like the theory that Luigi is dead the whole time in "Luigi's Mansion." But believe it or not, some of these theories hit the nail right on the head.
ComicBook
Xbox Exclusive Is Officially Lowest-Rated Flop of 2022
The second lowest-rated game of 2022, and arguably the biggest flop, is none other than an Xbox exclusive that can only be played if you own an Xbox One, Xbox Series S, or an Xbox Series X. While Xbox Game Pass had another big year, Xbox had a pretty disappointing year in terms of exclusivity. Not many exclusive games were released, and a few of those that did, didn't quite hit the mark. There is no bigger example of this than CrossfireX, which according to Metacritic's "The 10 Worst Video Games of 2022" list, is the second lowest-rated game of the year, with a score of 38. The only game with a lower score this year is POSTAL 4: No Regerts, with a score of 30. That said, where there was anticipation for CrossfireX, there was none for POSTAL 4: No Regerts, so you can't really label it as the "biggest flop" of the year.
Is Star Wars: Shadows Of The Empire For Nintendo 64 Canon?
Launched in 1996 for the Nintendo 64 and a year later for the PC, "Shadows of the Empire" follows mercenary Dash Rendar as he aids the Rebel Alliance between the events of "The Empire Strikes Back" and "Return of the Jedi." While it received lackluster reviews from the likes of IGN and GameSpot at the time, it was still celebrated for its opening level, which recreated the snow speeder section of the Battle of Hoth. Further, it introduced the community to some great new characters and factions, filling in more details of the galaxy far, far away.
The Good And Bad Endings For Star Fox 64 Explained
Unlike its predecessor "Star Fox 2," "Star Fox 64" reached the homes of millions rather than existing on a single, official Nintendo cartridge. In fact, "Star Fox 64" is considered the best adventure that Fox McCloud and his crew have ever been on by no small number of fans. One of the game's key features was its branching campaign that encouraged players to not only explore the rail shooting levels to unlock different areas, but to beat the game all over again in attempts to see each corner of the Lylat System.
Bayonetta Origins: Cereza And The Lost Demon Release Date, Trailer, And Gameplay - What We Know So Far
After roughly eight years of waiting, fans of the "Bayonetta" franchise were treated to the release of 2022's "Bayonetta 3," which had critics saying the same thing regarding its extravagant action gameplay. The continuation of the titular Bayonetta's story and the addition of new mechanics, such as the Demon Slave attacks, were met with praise as well, and some fans may be wondering if another eight years will keep them from the next entry in the series.
Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons Won't Connect: Here's How To Fix It
The Nintendo Switch is one of the most popular consoles available, even though its hardware isn't the most advanced. Part of that appeal can be attributed to Nintendo's excellent set of IP, like "Super Mario Bros." and "The Legend of Zelda," but the Switch's portability also makes it easy to pick up and take on the go, no matter where gamers want to play. There's one problem that no one has been able to solve, however – at least not permanently.
Artist Resume Has Everyone Wondering About Death Stranding 2's Release Date
It is currently unknown when gamers will finally get their hands on "Death Stranding 2," but if an artist's resume is anything to go by, it could be sooner than we thought. One of the highlights of the 2022 Game Awards was the announcement of "Death Stranding 2," the sequel to Hideo Kojima's highly polarizing "Death Stranding," which was released in 2019. In typical Kojima fashion, the game's reveal was very cryptic. It didn't provide much detail about the game's story, causing many fans to speculate about what's next for post-apocalyptic courier Sam Porter Bridges and company. The "Death Stranding" sequel's announcement didn't come with a release date and doesn't even have an official title ("Death Stranding 2" is apparently just a working title).
Sony is requiring developers to ‘exclude’ Xbox, Microsoft says
As Sony continues to argue the proposed Microsoft takeover of Activision Blizzard would harm competition in the gaming space, the PlayStation-maker is also apparently keeping keeping some third-party games from launching on Xbox, according to its big rival. Microsoft reckons Final Fantasy 16, Bloodborne, and the Silent Hill 2 Remake...
