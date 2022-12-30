Read full article on original website
Klay Thompson’s stern 6-word warning to NBA after dropping 54 points
Klay Thompson, somehow, had enough in the left tank on Monday night to continue his game-long heroics in overtime. The Golden State Warriors star scored 10 points and dropped a pivotal assist across both overtimes of his team’s epic 143-141 victory over the Atlanta Hawks, helping extend his team’s winning streak to a season-long five games.
LeBron James reacts to Klay Thompson’s insane 54-point explosion for Warriors
Klay Thompson certainly made LeBron James’ day even better. That much is clear after the Los Angeles Lakers forward saw the Golden State Warriors star drop a 50-piece on Monday against the Atlanta Hawks. With the Warriors still missing Stephen Curry, Thompson had to carry a lot more scoring load alongside Jordan Poole. And he […] The post LeBron James reacts to Klay Thompson’s insane 54-point explosion for Warriors appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Suns star Chris Paul gets painfully honest on Carmelo Anthony’s shocking free agency
Even Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul is confused that Carmelo Anthony remains unsigned and a free agent nearly halfway through the 2022-23 season. Anthony hasn’t been signed ever since finishing his one-year stint with the Los Angeles Lakers, a situation that Paul finds shocking considering what his old buddy has done in his career. “Somebody […] The post Suns star Chris Paul gets painfully honest on Carmelo Anthony’s shocking free agency appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Pacers ‘engaged in trade talks’ for injured Knicks forward Obi Toppin
The Indiana Pacers are on an upward trajectory despite being in the early stages of their rebuild. And it’s all thanks to Tyrese Haliburton’s emergence as a franchise cornerstone-level talent. With the Pacers on the rise, it may not be the worst idea in the world to add to their young core, particularly with a gaping hole in their starting power forward spot. Enter the New York Knicks as a potential trade partner for young forward Obi Toppin.
Terry Rozier, Dennis Smith Jr. slap Hornets with harsh reality after loss to LeBron James, Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Charlotte Hornets 121-115 on Monday. That is the Hornets’ second straight loss at home, and it was a rough game for the team all the way around. A few different lapses in transition defense and some questionable shot selection killed this team in the early proceedings. They were down […] The post Terry Rozier, Dennis Smith Jr. slap Hornets with harsh reality after loss to LeBron James, Lakers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL Legend Dies
National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
Tyrese Haliburton fires strong message to rest of East, NBA amid Donovan Mitchell’s big night
Don’t look now but Tyrese Haliburton and the Indiana Pacers are going streaking. The Pacers defeated the Toronto Raptors Monday night at home, 122-114, for Indiana’s fourth win in a row and sixth in seven games. It’s easy to overlook all that with Donovan Mitchell tearing the leather off the ball on the same night, […] The post Tyrese Haliburton fires strong message to rest of East, NBA amid Donovan Mitchell’s big night appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Russell Westbrook injury delivers another blow to Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers are already dealing with a lengthy injury to Anthony Davis. It looks like Russell Westbrook might join him on the injured list. Westbrook played 11 minutes in the first half of the Lakers’ 121-115 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday. After the halftime break, the team announced that he would not be returning to the contest due to a foot issue. He finished with two points on 1 of 8 shooting.
RUMOR: Kyrie Irving once again linked to LeBron James reunion with Lakers
After losing just once in their last 17 games, there’s no denying that the Brooklyn Nets are looking like a well-oiled machine at the moment. At this point, it’s almost easy to forget about all the drama this team had to go through earlier in the season (and beyond) surrounding the one and only Kyrie Irving. Well, almost.
Joel Embiid passes Allen Iverson in Sixers record books with latest Player of the Month honor
Joel Embiid went on an absolute tear in December as he led the Philadelphia 76ers to a 9-4 record during the calendar month, which included a scorching eight-game win streak for the Sixers. It’s no surprise that the five-time All-Star has once again been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Month — an honor […] The post Joel Embiid passes Allen Iverson in Sixers record books with latest Player of the Month honor appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rockets rookie Jabari Smith Jr. fires back at fan accusing him of giving death stare at Stephen Silas
Don’t put words into Jabari Smith Jr.’s mouth. That is the message of the Houston Rockets rookie after a fan accused him of giving head coach Stephen Silas a death stare. During the Rockets’ game against the New York Knicks on Saturday, Smith was seen intently listening at Silas when the head coach was talking during a timeout. A Twitter user interpreted it as a death stare and assumed that the youngster is tired and “disgusted” of his head coach.
Shams Charania hints at Grizzlies making big moves at trade deadline
The Memphis Grizzlies are once again one of the best teams in the NBA. With a 23-13 record and one of the very best defenses in the league, they are making noise with their young bunch. With Ja Morant already established as a star, Memphis could use its picks and...
Wizards star Kyle Kuzma questions lack of Skip Bayless punishment after disgusting Damar Hamlin tweets
Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma couldn’t help but wonder why Skip Bayless remains unpunished until today despite all the insensitive remarks he has said over his broadcasting career. Kuzma asked the question after Bayless made headlines once again, this time for his disgusting remarks about Damar Hamlin’s injury. On...
BREAKING: Pelicans star Zion Williamson hit with brutal injury blow
New Orleans Pelicans fans have been holding their breath as they wait for an update on Zion Williamson’s injury status. The All-Star forward was forced to exit Monday’s loss against the Philadelphia 76ers with a groin injury and was unable to return. Unfortunately for Pels supporters, they’re not going to like what NBA guru Adrian […] The post BREAKING: Pelicans star Zion Williamson hit with brutal injury blow appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James left ankle injury leaves questions vs. Heat
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is deemed questionable to play this coming Wednesday against the Miami Heat at home. Meanwhile, in other news, water is wet. The four-time NBA MVP has become synonymous with the questionable tag this season but has played through his ailments more often than not, so it is fair to […] The post LeBron James left ankle injury leaves questions vs. Heat appeared first on ClutchPoints.
2 best trades Lakers must make before 2023 NBA trade deadline
The Los Angeles Lakers 2022-23 season has not gone according to plan at all. The hope was that if they were able to shore up their bench over the offseason, they would be able to emerge as a title contender again this season. Unfortunately, that simply has not happened for them so far, and they may need to go to work on the trade market before the 2023 NBA trade deadline if they want to salvage their season.
Lakers star Russell Westbrook’s foot injury gets massive update ahead of Heat game
The Los Angeles Lakers got some positive development on the Russell Westbrook injury font after the star guard had to leave Monday’s game against the Charlotte Hornets due to a foot issue. Westbrook played in just 11 minutes against the Hornets due to what the team called a left foot soreness. The fact that he […] The post Lakers star Russell Westbrook’s foot injury gets massive update ahead of Heat game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
RUMOR: Nets’ true feelings on Kyrie Irving contract extension, revealed
Both Kyrie Irving and the Brooklyn Nets have a big decision to make in the coming months. The 30-year-old’s current contract with the Nets is set to expire at the end of this season, which means that unless he signs an extension soon, he’s going to be an unrestricted free agent this summer. At one […] The post RUMOR: Nets’ true feelings on Kyrie Irving contract extension, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
LeBron James rings in 2023 by playing Madden, much to Savannah James’ displeasure
Most people pop champagne to ring in the new year. However, LeBron James is not most people. James’ wife, Savanah, recorded the future hall of famer playing Madden in his living room and asked, “this is how you are making me ring in the New Year?” He turned around and said, “Listen, I’ve been in Atlanta all weekend, had a birthday celebration, I won a basketball game…celebrated my birthday with you and my mom, [watched] Ohio’s State’s crushing loss…so I got to get it done.”
Hornets push back on Miles Bridges contract report
Despite the fact that reports came out a couple of weeks back about the Charlotte Hornets negotiating a new deal with embattled free agent Miles Bridges, there just hasn’t seemed to be any progress on the same. As it turns out, there could be a very good reason why this has been the case. Apparently, the rumors simply aren’t true.
