Read full article on original website
Related
Millions of Social Security recipients warned of ‘expensive surprise’ that comes with new bumper packages worth $1,827
RETIREES and other Social Security recipients will see the biggest benefits increase in more than 40 years next month. On average, monthly payments for retirees will increase by $140 to $1,827 in the new year. This annual cost of living adjustment (COLA) comes out to 8.7 percent, the Social Security...
KXLY
6 ways to make extra money in retirement
More than 1 in 4 retirees say they’re spending more than they can afford, according to an October 2022 survey by the Employee Benefit Research Institute. With inflation at 7.1% in November, it’s not surprising that savings aren’t going as far as they used to. But there are ways to bring in extra income without taking on a full-time job.
KXLY
Jobs projected to grow the most in the next decade
With the pace of work speeding up, and demands on workers and companies ever-changing, it's no secret the jobs of the future will be quite different from today's jobs, much less the jobs of the past. Although technology has been a significant factor in changing many workplaces in the United States, the tech industry is slated to grow slower than some other key industries.
KXLY
Florida Keys in migrant ‘crisis,’ sheriff says
KEY WEST, Fla. — At least 500 migrants have arrived in small boats along the Florida Keys over the past several days in what the local sheriff’s office has described as a “crisis.”. Economic turmoil, food shortages and soaring inflation in Cuba and other parts of the...
Comments / 0