digitalspy.com
Yellowstone’s Lilli Kay reveals how LGBTQ+ scene ended up in the show
Yellowstone star Lilli Kay has revealed how the LGBTQ+ scene ended up in the show. The actress, who plays Clara Brewer in the fifth season of the neo-Western drama, saw her character make out with a stranger in the seventh episode, leading several viewers to note how there were "lesbians on the ranch".
digitalspy.com
Call the Midwife season 12 premiere hints at shift in show's tone
Call the Midwife is one of those shows that just knows how to hit you in the feels. It's literally baked into the show's DNA. So when season 12 kicked things off with an emotionally evocative bang it was hardly unexpected. In fact if you didn't have a pack of tissues at the ready can you really call yourself a fan?
digitalspy.com
NCIS: Hawai’i teases Marvel star's return to the show
It seems there is a possibility of seeing Joe Milius return to NCIS: Hawai'i. The Navy Captain – played by Marvel's Agents of SHIELD and Agent Carter star Enver Gjokaj – was last seen in season one. Despite being reassigned to Washington, it seems we could be seeing...
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street star Jack James Ryan reveals Jacob is "devastated" in new story
Coronation Street spoilers follow. Coronation Street star Jack James Ryan has shared more details of the trouble ahead for his character Jacob Hay as he's drawn back into criminal activity. Viewers have seen Jacob work to turn his life around over the past 12 months after his previous involvement in...
digitalspy.com
Supernatural's Misha Collins transforms in Gotham Knights behind-the-scenes video
Supernatural star Misha Collins has revealed the extensive make-up and special effects used to transform him into Two-Face for Gotham Knights. Collins, who plays Harvey Dent/Two-Face in the CW Batman sequel series, shared the extensive work that it takes to get him ready to play Dent's infamous alter-ego in a video on Twitter.
Prince Harry's Alleged Reason For Not Taking Shots at Camilla Gives Important Insight Into His Relationship With King Charles
Prince Harry is ready to tell his truth, but the royal family might not be totally ready to hear it. With the release of Harry’s new memoir Spare just around the corner on Jan 10, insiders and fans alike have begun speculating what the book will focus on and all the potential impacts it may have on the rest of the family. According to a new source for the Daily Mail, one person might stay completely untouched throughout the whole thing: Queen Consort Camilla. Per the source, Harry has been reportedly warned by his father King Charles III that speaking...
digitalspy.com
James Corden reveals he almost starred in Brendan Fraser film The Whale
Another day, another fascinating piece of movie trivia from Gavin and Stacey's James Corden, who revealed he almost got to star in The Whale. While it's hard to imagine anyone else but Brendan Fraser in Darren Aronofsky's film, it seems The Mummy star hadn't always been in the lead for the role.
thebrag.com
Marvel star Jeremy Renner’s ‘tremendous’ injuries revealed
Marvel actor Jeremy Renner was critically injured in a snow ploughing accident in Reno, Nevada on New Year’s Day. The actor’s leg was run over by his snow plough, otherwise known as a snow cat, which caused him to lose a “tremendous” amount of blood. A...
digitalspy.com
Chicago director reveals Renée Zellweger "was very afraid to sing" in film
Chicago director Rob Marshall has revealed that Renée Zellweger was initially “very afraid” at the prospect of singing in the film. The 2002 musical, which won the Academy Award for Best Picture, stars Zellweger and Catherine Zeta-Jones as Roxie Hart and Velma Kelly respectively, two vaudevillians who are arrested for murder.
digitalspy.com
Marvel star Jeremy Renner’s family shares health update following accident
The family of Marvel star Jeremy Renner has provided an update on the actor’s health following his accident. The actor, who plays Hawkeye in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, was injured in an incident with a snow plough on Sunday (January 1), being in a “critical but stable” condition as he was transported to hospital.
digitalspy.com
Glass Onion's Hugh Grant confirms he's "married to James Bond" in Knives Out sequel
Glass Onion spoilers follow. Glass Onion cameo star Hugh Grant has weighed in on the romance between his character and Daniel Craig's stylish sleuth Benoit Blanc. The follow-up to Knives Out sees Grant in the blink-and-you'll-miss-it role of Phillip, Blanc's husband. When Janelle Monáe's character shows up at the detective's house, it's Phillip who opens the door instead, rocking an apron and holding a jar of sourdough starter.
digitalspy.com
The Apprentice star Claude Littner reveals he almost ditched Lord Sugar for rival show
The Apprentice star Claude Littner has revealed he almost ditched Lord Alan Sugar for a rival show. The businessman, who has appeared on the BBC show since its inception, is due to return for the upcoming 17th series in a reduced role following a hiatus last year. In an interview...
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street boss discusses whether weekly box sets could become permanent
Coronation Street producer Iain MacLeod has discussed whether or not the weekly box sets could become permanent. During the World Cup last year (and the Euros the year before that), ITV experimented with releasing the week's episodes early on ITV Hub and is now putting more emphasis on streaming services since it was rebranded to ITVX.
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale's Moira betrays Cain and 8 more big soap moments airing this week
Struggling to keep track of the constant stream of soap spoilers? Fear not, as every Sunday Digital Spy picks out the biggest and best storylines hitting your screens in the week ahead. 1. Emmerdale: Moira joins forces with Caleb. (Monday at 7.30pm on ITV) Despite fearing Cain may never speak...
digitalspy.com
Hollyoaks star Emily Burnett addresses exit from Olivia Bradshaw role
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks' Emily Burnett took to Instagram to address her exit from the soap after playing Olivia Bradshaw for the past 18 months. Burnett posted a series of photos alongside a caption in which she thanked the show and everyone involved. "This week Olivia Bradshaw left the @hollyoaksofficial...
digitalspy.com
Coronation Street producer Iain MacLeod teases 2023 storylines in big interview
Coronation Street spoilers follow. A new year has arrived, so it's time for Coronation Street's annual tradition as producer Iain MacLeod spills plenty of gossip about what's ahead in Weatherfield over the next few months. Iain recently sat down with Digital Spy and other press for an in-depth chat about...
digitalspy.com
Winter Love Island unveils trailer with new host Maya Jama
Love Island has released a brand new promotional trailer starring new host Maya Jama ahead of its upcoming ninth season. Set to return to ITV2 and ITVX this January for its 2023 winter series, Love Island will welcome a new gang of islanders to South Africa. Taking over hosting duties...
digitalspy.com
Netflix’s 1899 cancelled after one season
There will be no follow-up to 1899, with Netflix cancelling the series after just one season. The show, which was created by Dark showrunners Jantje Friese and Baran bo Odar, followed a group of European emigrants as they travel from Southampton to New York City, with the only season consisting of eight episodes.
digitalspy.com
The Masked Singer's Chris Kamara shares the sweet moment his grandchildren watched him being unmasked
The Masked Singer UK's Chris Kamara has shared a sweet video showing the reaction of his grandchildren as he was unmasked on the show. The star took part in season four of the ITV show as Ghost, but was unmasked and eliminated in the show's first episode after the judges chose to save Knitting and Cat & Mouse.
digitalspy.com
Downton Abbey star Matthew Goode's new movie is now on Netflix UK
Downton Abbey star Matthew Goode's recent movie Medieval has landed on Netflix UK. The film, which focuses on 15th century Czech military leader Jan Žižka, had a small cinema run and digital release in October last year. However, Netflix users in the UK can now stream it on...
