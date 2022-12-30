ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Bay man pardoned by President Biden

By Amy Larson
 4 days ago

DUBLIN, Calif. (KRON) — President Joe Biden granted full pardons to six Americans on Friday, including an East Bay man who served in the U.S. Army before he was convicted of a marijuana offense.

Other Americans who received pardons included an Ohio woman who was 33-years-old and pregnant when she murdered her physically abusive husband, according to the pardon.

Pardoned Americans:

Edward Lincoln De Coito III – Dublin, California

Offense: Served as a marijuana courier

According to President Biden’s Office, “Edward Lincoln De Coito III is a 50-year-old man who pleaded guilty to involvement in a marijuana trafficking conspiracy at age 23. His involvement was limited to serving as a courier on five or six occasions. Mr. De Coito began his term of imprisonment in March 1999, and was released from custody in December 2000. Prior to his offense, he honorably served in the U.S. Army and the Army Reserves. In the course of his service, he received numerous awards, including the Southwest Asia Service Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal, and the Humanitarian Service Medal. After his release, Mr. De Coito worked as an electrician for approximately 15 years and then embarked on a second career as a pilot.”

The Bay Area's biggest news stories of 2022

Vincente Ray Flores – Winters, California

Offense: Was caught using ecstasy and alcohol while serving in the military.

Biden’s pardon states, “Vincente Ray Flores is a 37-year-old man who, at age 19, consumed ecstasy and alcohol while serving in the military. He later pleaded guilty at a special court-martial. Flores was sentenced to four months' confinement, forfeiture of $700 pay per month for a four-month period, and reduction in rank to E-2. In exchange for his plea, the convening authority directed his participation in the Air Force Return to Duty Program, which is a six-month rehabilitation program that provides selected enlisted offenders with a chance to return to duty after therapy and education. The convening authority subsequently amended the reduction in rank to E-3. Mr. Flores remains on active duty and has been awarded the Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, the Air Force Expeditionary Service Ribbon with Gold Border, the Air Force Outstanding Unit Award, the Air Force Commendation Medal, and the Meritorious Unit Award. Flores currently serves on the Honor Guard.”

Beverly Ann Ibn-Tamas – Columbus, Ohio

Offense: Murdered her abusive husband while she was pregnant.

According to President Biden’s Office, “Beverly Ann Ibn-Tamas is an 80-year-old woman who was convicted of murder in the second-degree while armed for killing her husband. Ms. Ibn-Tamas, 33 at the time of the incident, was pregnant and testified that before and during her pregnancy, her husband beat her, verbally abused her, and threatened her. According to her testimony, her husband had physically assaulted her and threatened her in the moments before she shot him. During her trial, the court refused to allow expert testimony regarding battered woman syndrome, a psychological condition and pattern of behavior that develops in victims of domestic violence. Ms. Ibn-Tamas was ultimately sentenced to a term of one to five years' incarceration, with credit for time served. Ms. Ibn-Tamas's appeal marked one of the first significant steps toward judicial recognition of battered woman syndrome, and her case has been the subject of numerous academic studies. Until recently, Ms. Ibn-Tamas was the Director of Nursing for an Ohio-based healthcare business, and, at the age of 80, she continues to work as a case manager there. She raised the two children fathered by her husband as a single mother.”

Charlie Byrnes Jackson – Swansea, South Carolina

Offense: Failed to pay for tax stamps when he was 18.

According to President Biden’s Office, “Charlie Byrnes Jackson is a 77-year-old man who pleaded guilty to one count of possession and sale of distilled spirits without tax stamps. The offense, which occurred when Mr. Jackson was 18, involved a single illegal whiskey transaction, and resulted in nominal loss to the government. In 1964, he was sentenced to five years' probation. Mr. Jackson attempted to fulfill his dream of enlisting in the United States Marine Corps after his high-school graduation in 1964, but was rejected due to the federal conviction. Mr. Jackson completed his probation term in June 1969. Mr. Jackson has been an active member of his church since 1987, and he has helped many community members in need and used his carpentry skills to maintain and renovate the church buildings.”

John Dix Nock III – St. Augustine, Florida

Offense: Let his brother grow marijuana plants in his house.

Biden’s pardon writes, “John Dix Nock III is a 72-year-old man who pleaded guilty to one count of renting and making for use, as an owner, a place for the purpose of manufacturing marijuana plants. Mr. Nock accepted responsibility for his crime, which occurred 27 years ago. Mr. Nock did not cultivate marijuana and played no role in the grow-house conspiracy. In 1996, he was sentenced to six months' community confinement in lieu of imprisonment, followed by three years' supervised release. In lieu of forfeiture, Mr. Nock paid the government the value of the home he rented to his brother. Mr. Nock completed his community confinement in March 1997, his term of supervised release ended on March 23, 2000. Mr. Nock operates a general contracting business.”

Gary Parks Davis – Yuma, Arizona

Offense: Helped sell cocaine at age 22.

According to President Biden’s Office, “Gary Parks Davis is a 66-year-old man who pleaded guilty to use of a communication facility (a telephone) to facilitate an unlawful cocaine transaction at age 22. Mr. Davis served his six-month sentence on nights and weekends in a county jail. He completed probation in 1981. After his offense, Mr. Davis earned a bachelor's degree and worked steadily, including owning his own landscaping business and managing construction projects. He has also been engaged with his community over the past decades, serving as the president and treasurer for the local high school's booster club.”

KRON4 News

