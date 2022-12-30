ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcclellanville, SC

DHEC finds health, safety violations at McClellanville assisted living facilities

By Tim Renaud
 4 days ago

MCCLELLANVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) said it has taken emergency action at a Charleston County assisted living facility after finding several health and safety violations.

DHEC issued emergency suspension orders against Bowles Community Care Home No. 1 and No. 2 in McClellanville after staff conducted an inspection at both facilities on Wednesday.

State health officials said they determined that conditions and practices at these facilities – and two others in Richland County – pose an immediate threat to the health, safety, and welfare of its residents.

Some of the violations include:

  • no staff at the facility, meaning residents were being deprived of care, supervision and services for an extended period of time
  • the kitchen padlocked, meaning residents didn’t have an available supply of food
  • it could not be determined when the residents last ate and when medications were administered
  • additionally, at Bowles Community Care Home No. 2:
    • the facility was without working heat and indoor temperatures were between 50-60 degrees
    • medications were accessible and not properly secured

Health officials are relocating 17 total residents from the facility.

“It is the responsibility of community residential care facilities to operate in compliance with all applicable laws,” said Gwen Thompson, DHEC’s Director of Healthcare Quality. “Our ultimate goal is for all of our state’s community residential care facilities to operate in accordance with these laws, which exist to establish standards for protecting the health, safety, and welfare of the residents they care for. If a facility creates a dangerous living condition, we will take immediate and decisive actions to protect residents, who are always our top priority.”

Emergency suspension orders were also issued at Reese’s Community Care Home No. 1 and No. 2 in Richland County for violations after inspections that took place earlier this month.

“The conditions and practices observed at Reese’s Community Care Home and Bowles Community Care Home are serious and represent significant violations of the state regulations that govern community residential care facilities,” DHEC said.

Comments / 2

WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

