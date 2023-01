The Buccaneers may have had their season decided by a play that techincally didn't happen. Up by six and facing a fourth-and-10 from the Panthers' 44-yard line with 42 seconds remaining, punter Jake Camarda fielded a snap that landed in the dirt about a yard in front of him. After a frantic scramble to get outside, Camarda kicked the ball in desperation. It landed inside the 5-yard line, but the play was redone because the Buccaneers had an illegal man downfield.

TAMPA, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO