Vail, CO

Vail Daily

The way it was: The life and times of Vail’s motley band of pioneers

They came. They saw. They built. They were here at the beginning. And in 2022 they came to laugh, to cry, to schmooze and to reminisce about what was: treasured memories. To say those days were good times is an understatement. It was a great time. It was a once-in-a-lifetime time — a new start for hundreds of people who would become the pioneers of a burgeoning ski town called Vail. And they wanted to celebrate those early days …
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Beck Building Company hits milestone of 50 years in business

When Andy Beck first arrived in Vail in January 1971, he came for the skiing. Little did he know that over the next five decades he would build a construction company that employs 60 people and is responsible for building and completing hundreds of custom homes, developments and remodels in the Vail Valley.
VAIL, CO
95 Rock KKNN

Goldie Hawn & Kurt Russell Seen Enjoying the Holidays in Colorado

The perfect Christmas gift? Aspen residents recently spotted Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell enjoying the holidays in their longtime Colorado home. According to People, the celebrity duo strolled down the streets of Aspen on Wednesday (Dec. 21) to get some last-minute Christmas gifts. Daily Mail Video shared photos of the...
ASPEN, CO
Vail Daily

Miller & Lux is Vail’s newest decadence

Celebrity chef Tyler Florence’s modern American Steakhouse, Miller & Lux, has been a sensation in San Francisco, and now it debuts in Vail. The mountain-resort location brings the same passion for culinary excellence, along with an elevated ambiance. Known for its signature five-point tableside service, designated carts deliver champagne,...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Chicken-suited demonstrator cited for trespassing in Vail

A local demonstrator who has been using a bright yellow chicken suit to attract eyes to his protest signs has been issued a ticket for trespassing on Vail Resorts property. Vail Police Department spokesperson Ryan Kenney said protestor Tim McMahon, of Avon, is allowed to demonstrate on Town of Vail property, but as soon as he crossed onto Vail Resorts property, the Vail Police Department was notified by the resort company.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Celebration libations: Experiential drinks to ring in the New Year

Drinks are meant to be experiential; after all, they cater to the sense of smell and taste and, of course, have an effect on the mind and body. But these days, bartenders are making cocktails even more experiential through changing visual effects. Here are several ways to ring in the new year with memorable drinks, whether you’re looking for a smokin’, a flaming, a colorful or a sweet New Year’s Eve.
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Lewis: Regulation is not the solution to Southwest’s unraveling

My children traveled to Vail for Christmas, my son from Seattle, my daughter from Boston. Both were scheduled to return to their homes on Tuesday on Southwest flights out of Denver. Given the news reports, we checked flight status Monday night relieved that both flights were scheduled to depart on time. At 2 a.m., Southwest informed us via email that my son’s flight to Seattle was canceled. A link to rebook took you to the generic change/cancel your flight web page.
DENVER, CO
The Longmont Leader

2 killed in New Year's Eve avalanches in Montana, Colorado

COOKE CITY, Mont. (AP) — Two people were killed in New Year's Eve avalanches in Montana and Colorado after heavy snow blanketed much of the West. Forecasters with the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center say two snowmobilers from Washington were headed uphill near Daisy Pass north of Cooke City, Montana, when one of them triggered a large slide and was swept about 600 vertical feet (183 vertical meters).
MONTANA STATE
Vail Daily

Alternative Wellness: Ease your mind at Recovery Lab Vail

Editor’s Note: The Vail Daily’s Tricia Swenson searched the valley for alternative wellness modalities that are lesser-known and have proven benefits. Follow along each Sunday in January and discover other ways to work wellness into your life in 2023. If you rang in the New Year with a...
VAIL, CO
Vail Daily

Eagle’s ROAM restaurant goes big on flavors

Winston Churchill is attributed with saying, “To improve is to change; to be perfect is to change often.” At ROAM in Eagle, owner and chef Adrienne Sirianni-Cavallario seems to be living by that tenet, creating absolute perfection with menus featuring flavors from around the globe. From Moroccan to Mediterranean, ROAM’s menu is highly curated, presenting only the freshest and most creative tastes that truly illustrate the cuisine of that particular region. But as with many international romances, don’t get too attached: Sirianni-Cavallario changes the menus monthly, following her palate to new regions and flavors.
EAGLE, CO
Vail Daily

Vail Daily

Vail, CO
