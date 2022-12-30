Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
With all surface lifts now running, Vail Mountain just waiting on Sun Down Express
Vail Mountain’s new Avanti Skills Zone was designed to have a dedicated surface lift, but for most of the skills zone’s existence, that surface lift has not been running. That was until this New Year’s Day holiday weekend on Vail Mountain, when the Black Forest lift (No. 27) along with the Wapiti Platter (No. 24) started taking skiers up the slopes once again.
The way it was: The life and times of Vail’s motley band of pioneers
They came. They saw. They built. They were here at the beginning. And in 2022 they came to laugh, to cry, to schmooze and to reminisce about what was: treasured memories. To say those days were good times is an understatement. It was a great time. It was a once-in-a-lifetime time — a new start for hundreds of people who would become the pioneers of a burgeoning ski town called Vail. And they wanted to celebrate those early days …
Beck Building Company hits milestone of 50 years in business
When Andy Beck first arrived in Vail in January 1971, he came for the skiing. Little did he know that over the next five decades he would build a construction company that employs 60 people and is responsible for building and completing hundreds of custom homes, developments and remodels in the Vail Valley.
Local nonprofit promotes backcountry safety with upcoming education programs
Colorado snowpack numbers are soaring after a slew of early season storms, and local nonprofit Gore Range Gravity Alliance is offering various events in the coming month to help people plan and prepare for safe backcountry trips throughout this active winter season. Founder Amanda Marchiani created the group one year...
Goldie Hawn & Kurt Russell Seen Enjoying the Holidays in Colorado
The perfect Christmas gift? Aspen residents recently spotted Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell enjoying the holidays in their longtime Colorado home. According to People, the celebrity duo strolled down the streets of Aspen on Wednesday (Dec. 21) to get some last-minute Christmas gifts. Daily Mail Video shared photos of the...
Mountain Pride reflects on 2022, looks ahead with growth mindset￼
In 2022, a new nonprofit based in Eagle County spun up to create year-round opportunities for community, advocacy, education and support for LGBTQ communities in the mountains. And in its annual report, Mountain Pride shared that it was able to create 5,200 touchpoints to over 3,000 individuals in its first year.
Miller & Lux is Vail’s newest decadence
Celebrity chef Tyler Florence’s modern American Steakhouse, Miller & Lux, has been a sensation in San Francisco, and now it debuts in Vail. The mountain-resort location brings the same passion for culinary excellence, along with an elevated ambiance. Known for its signature five-point tableside service, designated carts deliver champagne,...
Chicken-suited demonstrator cited for trespassing in Vail
A local demonstrator who has been using a bright yellow chicken suit to attract eyes to his protest signs has been issued a ticket for trespassing on Vail Resorts property. Vail Police Department spokesperson Ryan Kenney said protestor Tim McMahon, of Avon, is allowed to demonstrate on Town of Vail property, but as soon as he crossed onto Vail Resorts property, the Vail Police Department was notified by the resort company.
Celebration libations: Experiential drinks to ring in the New Year
Drinks are meant to be experiential; after all, they cater to the sense of smell and taste and, of course, have an effect on the mind and body. But these days, bartenders are making cocktails even more experiential through changing visual effects. Here are several ways to ring in the new year with memorable drinks, whether you’re looking for a smokin’, a flaming, a colorful or a sweet New Year’s Eve.
Lewis: Regulation is not the solution to Southwest’s unraveling
My children traveled to Vail for Christmas, my son from Seattle, my daughter from Boston. Both were scheduled to return to their homes on Tuesday on Southwest flights out of Denver. Given the news reports, we checked flight status Monday night relieved that both flights were scheduled to depart on time. At 2 a.m., Southwest informed us via email that my son’s flight to Seattle was canceled. A link to rebook took you to the generic change/cancel your flight web page.
Amanda Precourt is the 2023 Vail Valley Citizen of the Year￼
There is a seemingly endless string of adjectives that are applied to life as an adolescent girl: tumultuous, ever-changing, challenging, or uncomfortable. For many, these words stir up memories of a worrying time — one filled with confusion and difficulty. Thanks to the vision and leadership of Amanda Precourt,...
2 killed in New Year's Eve avalanches in Montana, Colorado
COOKE CITY, Mont. (AP) — Two people were killed in New Year's Eve avalanches in Montana and Colorado after heavy snow blanketed much of the West. Forecasters with the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center say two snowmobilers from Washington were headed uphill near Daisy Pass north of Cooke City, Montana, when one of them triggered a large slide and was swept about 600 vertical feet (183 vertical meters).
Alternative Wellness: Ease your mind at Recovery Lab Vail
Editor’s Note: The Vail Daily’s Tricia Swenson searched the valley for alternative wellness modalities that are lesser-known and have proven benefits. Follow along each Sunday in January and discover other ways to work wellness into your life in 2023. If you rang in the New Year with a...
Time Machine: 50 years ago, House Minority Leader Gerald Ford and his wife Betty visit Vail for the holidays
A California company partly owned by David Wilhelm closed on the $14.2 million deal to buy The Club at Cordillera out of bankruptcy, the Vail Daily reported. Wilhelm was listed as an investor in Wind Rose Holdings, a California investment group. “Earlier this month, Wind Rose outbid one of Donald...
Vail Mountain has yet to limit lift ticket sales this holiday season
In August, Vail Resorts issued a widely publicized warning, telling skiers and snowboarders that daily walk-up lift tickets might not be available if the company’s resorts get too busy this season. At Vail Mountain, that has not yet been the case, but lift ticket limitations are still “a lever...
Eagle’s ROAM restaurant goes big on flavors
Winston Churchill is attributed with saying, “To improve is to change; to be perfect is to change often.” At ROAM in Eagle, owner and chef Adrienne Sirianni-Cavallario seems to be living by that tenet, creating absolute perfection with menus featuring flavors from around the globe. From Moroccan to Mediterranean, ROAM’s menu is highly curated, presenting only the freshest and most creative tastes that truly illustrate the cuisine of that particular region. But as with many international romances, don’t get too attached: Sirianni-Cavallario changes the menus monthly, following her palate to new regions and flavors.
The year in photos: A look back at 2022 through the lens of Vail Daily photographer Chris Dillmann
The year 2022 has come and gone. It was a year full of excitement, and always a little drama, in our little corner of the world. As the photographer for the Vail Daily, what I noticed about the past year were a few things. First was the return to a...
