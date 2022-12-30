Read full article on original website
Local nonprofit promotes backcountry safety with upcoming education programs
Colorado snowpack numbers are soaring after a slew of early season storms, and local nonprofit Gore Range Gravity Alliance is offering various events in the coming month to help people plan and prepare for safe backcountry trips throughout this active winter season. Founder Amanda Marchiani created the group one year...
Chicken-suited demonstrator cited for trespassing in Vail
A local demonstrator who has been using a bright yellow chicken suit to attract eyes to his protest signs has been issued a ticket for trespassing on Vail Resorts property. Vail Police Department spokesperson Ryan Kenney said protestor Tim McMahon, of Avon, is allowed to demonstrate on Town of Vail property, but as soon as he crossed onto Vail Resorts property, the Vail Police Department was notified by the resort company.
Vail Recreation District announces 2023 Bloch & Chapleau Winter Races
The 2023 Vail Recreation District Bloch & Chapleau Winter Races are back with four exciting events around the valley: the Arrowhead Uphill & Skimo on Jan. 28; the Meadow Mountain Skimo on Feb. 11; the Vail Mountain Winter Uphill on Feb. 19 and the Krueger Family Shamrock Shuffle winter running race on March 18. Participants can expect breathtaking views, challenging but fun courses, awesome prizes and raffle giveaways at each race. To sign up, visit VailRec.com/register.
With all surface lifts now running, Vail Mountain just waiting on Sun Down Express
Vail Mountain’s new Avanti Skills Zone was designed to have a dedicated surface lift, but for most of the skills zone’s existence, that surface lift has not been running. That was until this New Year’s Day holiday weekend on Vail Mountain, when the Black Forest lift (No. 27) along with the Wapiti Platter (No. 24) started taking skiers up the slopes once again.
Vail Pass work on I-70 taking a winter break
Crews have made significant progress on the Interstate 70 West Vail Pass Auxiliary Lanes project, which has shut down for the winter. During the shutdown, I-70 has returned to its standard configuration to avoid interfering with winter tourism travel and snow removal operations. Motorists can anticipate typical lane and shoulder widths unless there are emergency incidents. Work will resume in the spring. As the project enters its second winter shutdown, here’s a look at the work accomplished in 2022 and what’s to come next year.
Beck Building Company hits milestone of 50 years in business
When Andy Beck first arrived in Vail in January 1971, he came for the skiing. Little did he know that over the next five decades he would build a construction company that employs 60 people and is responsible for building and completing hundreds of custom homes, developments and remodels in the Vail Valley.
Mountain Pride reflects on 2022, looks ahead with growth mindset￼
In 2022, a new nonprofit based in Eagle County spun up to create year-round opportunities for community, advocacy, education and support for LGBTQ communities in the mountains. And in its annual report, Mountain Pride shared that it was able to create 5,200 touchpoints to over 3,000 individuals in its first year.
Avon Police Department creates safe spots for internet purchase exchanges
The Avon Police Department is sporting two new signs that mark spots at the department where people are encouraged to meet up for internet purchase exchanges. OfferUp, an online marketplace that harbors in-person transactions, donated the signs to the police department. One is located out front of the building in the parking lot and the other sign resides in the station’s lobby.
Vail seeing less frontage road overflow parking than last season, so far
When the Vail and Lionshead parking structures filled Wednesday, and cars began parking on the South Frontage Road, it was the third time the town had used its overflow parking this season. Compare that to six times as of this time last season, and it’s beginning to look like Vail...
Adult son dies skiing with father on Peak 10 in backcountry outside of Breckenridge Resort Saturday afternoon, Dec. 31
A man died in an avalanche Saturday, Dec. 31, in a backcountry area called The Numbers, located outside the Breckenridge Ski Resort boundary on Peak 10, according to the Summit County Rescue Group. A father and his adult son were caught in the avalanche around 1 p.m., with the father...
Eagle County creating more options to transport those in need of behavioral health treatment
Local behavioral health care has changed a lot in the past few years. Another change may be coming in the next year. The Eagle County Board of Commissioners recently approved a set of regulations and licensing requirements for the secure transportation of behavioral health patients. The system took effect Sunday, Jan. 1, and will take some time to create.
Eagle County Commissioners likely to change the current fire restriction ordinance
Eagle County is set to make some changes to its fire restriction ordinance, but the changes are relatively small. The Eagle County Commissioners Tuesday unanimously approved on first reading an ordinance making those changes. That first ordinance, adopted in 2019, includes provisions for moving the county to Stage 1 fire restrictions whenever the National Weather Service posts a red flag fire weather warning. If the county is already under fire restrictions, the ordinance automatically moves the county to the next restriction level. Those restrictions apply to areas within unincorporated Eagle County.
Lewis: Regulation is not the solution to Southwest’s unraveling
My children traveled to Vail for Christmas, my son from Seattle, my daughter from Boston. Both were scheduled to return to their homes on Tuesday on Southwest flights out of Denver. Given the news reports, we checked flight status Monday night relieved that both flights were scheduled to depart on time. At 2 a.m., Southwest informed us via email that my son’s flight to Seattle was canceled. A link to rebook took you to the generic change/cancel your flight web page.
Letter: My bad for stalled vehicle in Eagle
I want to apologize to the people of Eagle for an incident with my car at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 27. My Jeep just died and electronically froze up (no neutral, couldn’t push it) at the traffic circle on the south end of town, where Eby Creek meets U.S. Highway 6 heading west. It was raining and snowing sideways, and it was the middle of rush hour and it looked like I backed traffic up all the way to Boone’s. A lot of people let me know how frustrated they were with hand gestures, colorful language, and “peeling out” their tires right next to me and my dead car.
Backcountry skier rescued near 10th Mtn. hut in Pitkin County
A backcountry skier was brought to safety by rescuers and aided by paramedics Thursday night after she became too fatigued to make it to the 10th Mountain Division Hut known as Betty Bear, according to a press release from the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office. The skier, of Fruita, used...
Amanda Precourt is the 2023 Vail Valley Citizen of the Year￼
There is a seemingly endless string of adjectives that are applied to life as an adolescent girl: tumultuous, ever-changing, challenging, or uncomfortable. For many, these words stir up memories of a worrying time — one filled with confusion and difficulty. Thanks to the vision and leadership of Amanda Precourt,...
Vail Mountain has yet to limit lift ticket sales this holiday season
In August, Vail Resorts issued a widely publicized warning, telling skiers and snowboarders that daily walk-up lift tickets might not be available if the company’s resorts get too busy this season. At Vail Mountain, that has not yet been the case, but lift ticket limitations are still “a lever...
Climate Action Collaborative: 22 local climate wins in 2022
As 2022 comes to an end, we want to reflect on the progress the Climate Action Collaborative and our partners have made in 2022. Here are 22 local climate wins of 2022, in no particular order:. Climate Action Week 2022. Walking Mountains and the CAC hosted the first annual Climate...
