brytfmonline.com
The war in Ukraine – almost empty
Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov announced that the Russian forces will soon unload the Iranian-produced Shahed aircraft. According to Reznikov, Russia will have only 90 “kamikaze” aircraft left. Tankesmia ISW writes that Russia has increased the use of these drones to be able to continue attacks against Ukrainian...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israel cracks down on Palestinian Authority over ‘legal and political war’
Israel on Sunday revoked the VIP pass of Palestinian Authority Foreign Minister Riyad al-Malki, in line with a Cabinet decision last week to sanction Ramallah in response to the U.N.’s passage, at the P.A.’s behest, of a resolution asking the International Court of Justice to weigh in on the legal status of Judea and Samaria.
Cleveland Jewish News
Israel approves punitive measures against PA in response to ‘political and legal war’
Israel’s Security Cabinet on Thursday approved several punitive measures against the Palestinian Authority in response to what it described as Ramallah’s ongoing “political and legal war” against the Jewish state. The move came a week after the U.N. General Assembly passed a resolution calling on the...
Cleveland Jewish News
Ben-Gvir nixes rule allowing any MK to visit jailed terrorists
Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir announced on Sunday the cancelation of a regulation implemented by the previous government that allowed any lawmaker to meet with jailed Palestinian terrorists. Ben-Gvir said that he took the step after “concluding that these visits resulted in incitement and the promotion of terrorist actions.”...
Cleveland Jewish News
A law professor worries Israel could become the next Hungary
(JTA) — Israel’s new governing coalition has been called the “most right-wing” in the nation’s history. That’s heartening to supporters who want the country to get tough on crime and secure Jewish rights to live in the West Bank, and dismaying to critics who see a government bent on denying rights to Israel’s minorities and undermining any hope for a peaceful solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Pen Farthing flees Kabul saying Prince Harry's confession to killing 25 Taliban put him in danger
Pen Farthing, 53, called Prince Harry an 'idiot' and said he had not thought through the security implications of his revelations in his new autobiography where he said he killed 25 Taliban.
Cleveland Jewish News
Netanyahu: Claims judicial reform plans will end Israel’s democracy are ‘baseless’
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday rejected as “baseless” claims by critics that his government’s proposed judicial reforms would mark the end of the country’s democracy, and vowed to implement the plan “responsibly.”. “The truth is that the balance between the branches of government...
Cleveland Jewish News
Israeli delegation in UAE to prep for Negev Forum parley
Israeli officials departed for the United Arab Emirates on Sunday for three days of meetings to prepare for the next installment of the Negev Forum, slated for the spring in Morocco. The forum held its first major event last March in Sde Boker in Israel’s Negev Desert, which was attended...
Cleveland Jewish News
Why Israel’s new right-wing leaders started out by making disposable plates inexpensive again
TEL AVIV (JTA) — Devora Zien’s tiny apartment in Bnei Brak runs like a factory, but, she admits, not a very smooth one. With 12 mouths to feed three times a day, single-use plasticware is a basic necessity, she says. So when Israel’s then-Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman increased taxes on disposables in 2021, Zien said she was “in total shock.”
Cleveland Jewish News
Defying police, Ben-Gvir orders probe into hero’s welcome for Arab terrorist
National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir on Sunday instructed Israel Police Commissioner Kobi Shabtai to open a probe into what he views as internal failures that allowed public celebrations to be held last week for an Arab terrorist released from prison. Karim Younis, an Arab Israeli jailed for murdering Israel Defense...
Cleveland Jewish News
Iranian arrested in Germany for plotting chemical attack
German authorities arrested an Iranian national on Saturday in the town of Castrop-Rauxel, near Dortmund, who was allegedly planning a chemical attack. The 32-year-old was “suspected of having prepared a serious act of violence threatening the security of the state by obtaining cyanide and ricin with a view to committing an Islamist attack,” said investigators.
War game suggests Chinese invasion of Taiwan would fail at a huge cost to US, Chinese and Taiwanese militaries
A Chinese invasion of Taiwan in 2026 would result in thousands of casualties among Chinese, United States, Taiwanese and Japanese forces, and it would be unlikely to result in a victory for Beijing, according to a prominent independent Washington think tank, which conducted war game simulations of a possible conflict that is preoccupying military and political leaders in Asia and Washington.
Chinese military stages large-scale military exercises around Taiwan
China sent 28 warplanes across the median line of the Taiwan Strait on Sunday as Beijing conducted its first large-scale military exercises around the island this year, Taiwan's Defense Ministry said.
Cleveland Jewish News
Israeli researchers uncover earliest silver used as currency in Levant
Israeli archaeologists announced on Sunday the discovery of the earliest evidence of silver used as currency in the Levant, an area including present-day Israel, Jordan, Lebanon, Syria and most of Turkey. It is believed the silver relics, known hacksilber, a German term indicating they were cut to specific weights, originated...
Cleveland Jewish News
Harvard denies fellowship to former HRW head over ‘anti-Israel bias’
Former Human Rights Watch Executive Director Kenneth Roth was denied a fellowship position at Harvard’s Kennedy School due to his “anti-Israel bias,” The Nation reported on Jan. 5. Roth was reportedly offered the position by Carr Center for Public Policy Executive Director Sushma Raman in May, and...
Cleveland Jewish News
Haredi labor force integration a challenge, but analysts point to signs of cultural change
The low rate of participation of the haredi, or ultra-Orthodox, community in Israel’s labor force has been cause for much hand-wringing over the years. While a new report paints a mixed picture, analysts JNS spoke with are optimistic that things are moving in the right direction. Forty-four percent of...
Alabama woman who joined IS hopes to return from Syria camp
A woman who ran away from home in Alabama at the age of 20, joined the Islamic State group and had a child with one of its fighters says she still hopes to return to the United States, serve prison time if necessary, and advocate against the extremists. In a rare interview from the Roj detention camp in Syria where she is being held by US-allied Kurdish forces, Hoda Muthana said she was brainwashed by online traffickers into joining the group in 2014 and regrets everything except her young son, now of pre-school age. “If I need to sit in prison, and...
Brazil authorities seek to punish pro-Bolsonaro rioters
Brazilian authorities were picking up pieces and investigating Monday after thousands of ex-President Jair Bolsonaro’s supporters stormed Congress, the Supreme Court and presidential palace then trashed the nation’s highest seats of power.The protesters were seeking military intervention to either restore the far-right Bolsonaro to power or oust the newly inaugurated leftist Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in scenes of chaos and destruction reminiscent of the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Rioters donning the green and yellow of the national flag on Sunday broke windows, toppled furniture, hurled computers and printers to the ground. They punctured a...
Comments / 0