Police have released the name of the driver that was killed after a chase Tuesday morning. The driver was identified as 34-year-old Monet Darrisaw. Shortly after 8:30 a.m., CMPD said officers were alerted of a License Plate Reader hit for a vehicle that was associated with an armed robbery the previous day. Officers say they attempted a stop on the vehicle but the driver refused to pull over and a vehicle pursuit ensued.

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 3 DAYS AGO