WBTV
cn2.com
WBTV
Police: 2 children injured in suspected drunk-driving crash in Rock Hill
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Two children were injured in a suspected drunk-driving accident on Dec. 30, according to Rock Hill police. Officers say they responded to a wreck around 1:25 p.m. along the 1800 block of Ogden Road involving a Toyota and Chevrolet. They say they found Adrian Latwan...
WBTV
Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field
3 dead, 2 hurt in NC construction site accident when scaffolding collapsed
Three construction workers were killed and two others were hurt on Monday when scaffolding collapsed in an industrial accident at a job site in Charlotte, North Carolina, authorities said.
Two dead in New Year's Eve crash on I-77 in Fairfield County
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — Two people are dead following a New Year's Eve collision on Interstate 77 in Fairfield County. Corporal David Jones with the South Carolina Highway Patrol says the collision took place at 11:45 p.m. on I-77 north at the 32 mile marker. That area is about two miles south of the Highway 34/Ridgeway exit.
Concord FD rescues six pets from house fire on New Year’s Day
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Concord Fire Department rescued six pets during a house fire Sunday evening. Firefighters responded to a fire at 562 Central Drive NW in Concord around 6 p.m. on New Year’s Day. When personnel arrived on the scene, a fire in the attic was discovered...
City of Salisbury to use share of federal transportation grant for on demand, micro transit service
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Eleven rural communities in North Carolina will split $10.4 million in federal money that they can use to improve public transportation. Salisbury will be using its share of the funds to create point-to-point, micro transit access. It’s a quicker way for folks to reach their destinations.
Records sealed as search continues for missing 11-year-old Cornelius girl
A dog breeder in Cleveland County says she's afraid to go out into her own backyard after neighbors set up a shooting range near her property line. Damar Hamlin collapse sheds light on importance of CPR, AED...
Amazon delivery driver accused of stealing packages in Union County
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Christopher Williams, a third-party delivery driver for Amazon, is accused of stealing more than 50 packages meant for customers, the Union County Sheriff’s Office said. Victims told investigators the packages contained items, such as holiday decorations, clothes and electronics. Silvio Valdes said he and...
Several families at Statesville apartments without water for more than a week
STATESVILLE, N.C. — Since Christmas Eve, more than a dozen families at the Forest Park Gardens apartments in Statesville have been without water. It’s not how anyone at the complex wanted to start the new year. “We have to try to figure out how to shower, wash clothes,...
1 killed, 2 injured in east Charlotte crash
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed and two others were injured early Sunday morning in east Charlotte. According to Medic, the crash happened at the intersection of Shamrock Drive and North Sharon Amity Road. There is currently no word on what caused the crash. More information will be...
Police Identify Driver Involved in Police Chase In West Charlotte
Police have released the name of the driver that was killed after a chase Tuesday morning. The driver was identified as 34-year-old Monet Darrisaw. Shortly after 8:30 a.m., CMPD said officers were alerted of a License Plate Reader hit for a vehicle that was associated with an armed robbery the previous day. Officers say they attempted a stop on the vehicle but the driver refused to pull over and a vehicle pursuit ensued.
Driver identified after car chase ends in deadly crash in west Charlotte
A tweet from Charlotte Fire stated 30 firefighters controlled the fire in 20 minutes. Fire breaks out at Wendy's location in north Charlotte. Updated: 11 hours ago. Crews were called shortly after 6 a.m. Friday.
Rain, strong winds, isolated tornado possible as storm front moves in
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day in advance of a major front headed our way. For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App. Most of the day will be quiet. Clouds will gather and thicken, and it will be unseasonably mild and rather humid with afternoon readings in the mid to upper 60s.
First Alert Weather Days declared as severe storms make their way to the Carolinas
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Heavy rain and thunderstorms likely tonight through Wednesday with severe weather possible. First Alert Weather Day tonight – Wednesday: Rain with thunderstorms, gusty winds. Thursday: Dry, mostly sunny and mild. Friday – weekend: Cooling down, more seasonable. Mostly cloudy for today with high temperatures...
Homicide investigation in NE CLT; death investigation near Druid Hills
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A homicide investigation is underway in northeast Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Sunday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident sometime before 3:30 a.m. near 300 Blackhawk Road in northeast Charlotte. No information has been provided yet by CMPD on the victim. There is no mention of an arrest or […]
Man who died in scaffolding accident was ‘so genuine,’ friend says
CHARLOTTE — A man who died Monday in a scaffolding accident was full of energy and loved to skateboard, a friend told Channel 9. “He was so genuine, loving, goofy,” said Juan Donado, a friend. “He made everyone laugh. Great, energetic guy, and I’ll always remember him as that.”
