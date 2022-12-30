ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTV

3 dead, 2 hurt in construction accident just outside uptown Charlotte

Charlotte Fire said crews responded to the accident at a construction site on East Morehead Street near Euclid Avenue. Off-duty Gaston County police officer charged with murder. Updated: 43 minutes ago. A Ranlo police officer has been charged with first-degree murder following a domestic dispute in Gaston County on Sunday...
CHARLOTTE, NC
cn2.com

Rock Hill Man Charged with Felony DUI After Crash

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Two children and an adult are recovering after Rock Hill Police say a man driving under the influence crashed the SUV he was driving, hitting another vehicle. According to police, they were called to the 1800 block of Ogden Road on Friday, December...
ROCK HILL, SC
WBTV

Bills’ Hamlin in critical condition after collapse on field

3 dead, 2 hurt in construction accident just outside uptown Charlotte. Three construction workers died in an industrial accident just outside of uptown Charlotte Monday morning according to officials. Updated: 6 hours ago. Charlotte Fire said crews responded to the accident at a construction site on East Morehead Street near...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Latest after three killed in Charlotte construction accident

3 dead, 2 hurt in construction accident just outside uptown Charlotte. Three construction workers died in an industrial accident just outside of uptown Charlotte Monday morning according to officials. Updated: 6 hours ago. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was in critical condition after he collapsed on the field Monday night.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Concord FD rescues six pets from house fire on New Year’s Day

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Concord Fire Department rescued six pets during a house fire Sunday evening. Firefighters responded to a fire at 562 Central Drive NW in Concord around 6 p.m. on New Year’s Day. When personnel arrived on the scene, a fire in the attic was discovered...
CONCORD, NC
WBTV

1 killed, 2 injured in east Charlotte crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person was killed and two others were injured early Sunday morning in east Charlotte. According to Medic, the crash happened at the intersection of Shamrock Drive and North Sharon Amity Road. There is currently no word on what caused the crash. More information will be...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Police Identify Driver Involved in Police Chase In West Charlotte

Police have released the name of the driver that was killed after a chase Tuesday morning. The driver was identified as 34-year-old Monet Darrisaw. Shortly after 8:30 a.m., CMPD said officers were alerted of a License Plate Reader hit for a vehicle that was associated with an armed robbery the previous day. Officers say they attempted a stop on the vehicle but the driver refused to pull over and a vehicle pursuit ensued.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Rain, strong winds, isolated tornado possible as storm front moves in

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day in advance of a major front headed our way. For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App. Most of the day will be quiet. Clouds will gather and thicken, and it will be unseasonably mild and rather humid with afternoon readings in the mid to upper 60s.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

Homicide investigation in NE CLT; death investigation near Druid Hills

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A homicide investigation is underway in northeast Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Sunday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident sometime before 3:30 a.m. near 300 Blackhawk Road in northeast Charlotte. No information has been provided yet by CMPD on the victim. There is no mention of an arrest or […]
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy