Kansas City, MO

Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update

The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals

Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
Major Damar Hamlin status update revealed

The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals agreed among players and coaches to cancel the Monday Night Football game after the NFL delayed for over an hour in the decision after the collapse of Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Damar Hamlin suffered cardiac arrest after a routine hit on Bengals receiver Tee Higgins in the second quarter Read more... The post Major Damar Hamlin status update revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Report: Broncos Doing ‘Homework’ on Michigan Coach Jim Harbaugh

View the original article to see embedded media. In the Broncos’ efforts to find a new coach, the team is “doing homework” on Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh,” according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero. Per Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Denver already has reached out to Harbaugh to inform him of the team’s interest in discussing the job.
Latest Injury Issue Addressed

NASHVILLE – The Tennessee Titans did the safety dance on Monday. The latest round of roster moves were centered on that position and were triggered by the season-ending injury Andrew Adams sustained Thursday against the Dallas Cowboys. The Titans placed Adams on injured reserve, signed Mike Brown to the...
Jeff Saturday Fires Off On Kayvon Thibodeaux Celebration

The Indianapolis Colts aren't exactly making headlines for their play on the field. At least not good ones. As a result, in the last couple of weeks, it's the actions of the team's opponents that have had people talking afterward. Near the end of the first half in Sunday's humiliating,...
Division Crown Can Salvage an Otherwise Forgettable Season

NASHVILLE – More than a month and a half since winning their last game, the Tennessee Titans still have a chance to accomplish something of significance this season. When the Titans take the field against Jacksonville on Saturday, they’ll do so knowing that one win – just one – will earn them a third straight division crown.
NFL Rookie Rewind: Week 17

With only one week remaining in the regular season after Monday, week 17 was a must-win for various teams across the NFL. Hoping to ring in the new year by keeping their playoff chances alive, franchises like the Packers, Patriots, and Lions were already in playoff mode. That means teams...

