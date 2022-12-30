ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Bengals Injury Update: Sam Hubbard Continues to Trend in Right Direction Ahead of Showdown With Bills

By James Rapien
 4 days ago

Cincinnati has won seven-straight games

CINCINNATI — Bengals defensive end Sam Hubbard continues to trend in the right direction ahead of Monday night's AFC showdown with the Bills.

The 27-year-old practiced for a second-straight day. He missed last week's win over the Patriots with a calf injury.

Getting him back would be big for a defense that's hoping to slow down Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs and a tough Buffalo offense.

Hayden Hurst was also at practice for a second-straight day and is expected to play on Monday night. Check out some practice clips of Joe Burrow, Trey Hendrickson and Hubbard below.

Cincinnati and Buffalo meet on Monday Night Football at 8:15 p.m. ET. The game airs on ESPN and is available on fuboTV— start your free trial here .

