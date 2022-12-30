The 2022 weather report

A man hauls debris away from a pizza restaurant that was badly damaged by Hurricane Ian at Fort Myers Beach, Fla., on Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022. (AP Photo/Jay Reeves)

LUMBERTON — 2022 began with heavy snow, saw intense heat during the summer, and endured a quieter-than-expected hurricane season that took a turn for the worse with Hurricane Ian. Those hoping for a white Christmas were disappointed when snow did not return at the end of the year though Christmastime has been extremely, abnormally cold, with one particular night reaching freezing temperatures, unusual for Robeson County.

This weather was the reason the National Weather Service issued the last of many warnings to Robeson County to be careful about the weather. In late Dec. a Hazardous Weather Alert was issued warning residents of dry and extremely cold weather and a strong cold front bringing a great chill to the area. Additionally, the NWS also issued a Wind and a Wind Chill Advisory t the same time, stating the wind chill factor values could be around five degrees.

At the year’s beginning in January, the National Weather Service released a Winter Weather Advisory and asked residents to prepare themselves for freezing rain, low temperatures, and snow. The last prediction turned out to be true when Robeson County received a little under an inch of snow.

In July the National Weather Service issued a Heat Advisory for the Greater Robeson County area. This was accompanied by a request to Robeson County residents to take action to preclude the possibility of heat-related health emergencies such as heat stroke. At the time forecasters released a statement directed at people working outdoors

In Aug. more severe weather menaced Robeson County with the area being among the counites included in a National Weather Service hazardous weather outlook for heavy rains. Residents were warned to beware and prepare for flooding after a period of heavy rainfall.

Hurricane season began quietly, despite the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Authority predictions the 2022 season would be more active than average. The calm was so eerie and strange the initial absence of intense storms became notable in and of itself. In Aug. NOAA revised their hurricane season predictions to account for the less active beginning of the season, though later in the year NOAA stated the 2022 seasonal activity fit the predicted ranges of the pre-season and updated outlooks.

The 2022 hurricane season ended on Nov. 30, and the 2023 season will begin on June 1. According to a NOAA article the 2022 hurricane season consisted of 14 named storms with eight hurricanes among them, and of those eight hurricanes, the storms Fiona and Ian grew in strength to become major hurricanes. From that same article NOAA stated the average hurricane season consists of 14 storms, seven hurricanes, and three major hurricanes.

In regard to the lack of hurricane activity earlier in the year NOAA pointed to suppressed atmospheric moisture above the Atlantic ocean coupled with increased wind shear, resulting in the 2022 hurricane season’s mid-season pause, which the same NOAA article called a rare occurrence.