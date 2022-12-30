ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Munch’s Restaurant & Sundries closes its doors after 70 years

By Sam Sachs
 4 days ago

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) — Longtime St. Pete business Munch’s Restaurant and Sundries is officially closed. Open since 1952 , current owner Larry Munch is retiring. The closure was announced in mid-December.

In previous coverage of the closure, Munch told WFLA’s Brianda Villegas that he planned on traveling or going fishing after retirement. For Munch, it’ll be somewhat of a life change. According to the restaurant’s website, Larry’s been in charge of Munch’s since 1994.

“For the community, this is actually my social place, my social life, so it’s going to be pretty interesting when I don’t have to work anymore,” Munch said at the time.

    (WFLA Photo)
    (WFLA Photo)
    (WFLA Photo)
    (WFLA Photo)

Munch’s first opened 70 years ago as a post office and store, and used to sell sandwiches to construction workers. In 2011, Munch’s was even feature d on Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives with Guy Fieri.

The building that Munch’s is in was sold earlier in 2022, and Munch said he doesn’t know what the future owner will do with the restaurant space.

“A lot of my life is connected to Munch’s. Growing up, we ate here. As a child, when we were going to church here every Sunday, we would come as a family and eat,” a long-time Munch’s customer Hampton Hines said previously .

