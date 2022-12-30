ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Jaheim Singletary, Kendall Milton and Other Georgia Players Discuss Being Recruited by Ohio State, Playing Against the Buckeyes Now

By Dan Hope
Eleven Warriors
 4 days ago
Eleven Warriors

Noah Rogers and Jason Moore to Play in Under Armour All-America Game, KingJoseph Edwards Puts Ohio State in His Top 15 Schools

Two of the most popular All-American high school all-star games recognizing the best prep players in the country are slated to take place this week. The first is the Under Armour All-America Game, which will be played at 5 p.m. Tuesday and air on ESPN2. Of interest to Ohio State fans, Buckeyes signees Noah Rogers and Jason Moore will both be participating in the game, if you’d like a glimpse to see them in action before they both don an Ohio State uniform.
Eleven Warriors

Kyle Jones Breaks Down Where Ohio State's Defense Broke Down Versus Georgia in the Peach Bowl

I have good news and I have bad news. The bad news is that Ohio State is not playing for the National Championship next week. The good news? Neither is Michigan!. This week our resident Xs and Os expert Kyle Jones joins the program to break down Ohio State's 1-point loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff. We'll focus quite a lot on the Buckeye defense, with good reason, but also discuss the greatness of C.J. Stroud, Ryan Day's strategy on the ill-fated final drive, and what jumped off the All-22 at Jones from one of the best Playoff games in history.
Eleven Warriors

C.J. Stroud's Stock Soars Despite a CFP Loss, Jim Knowles Goes Back to the Drawing Board And TCU Shatters Michigan's Unblemished Season

The year-end edition of Eleven Warriors’ stock report is a sad one for Buckeye supporters. Not that Ohio State’s stock dropped significantly over the weekend. If anything, the Peach Bowl proved the Buckeyes can hang with the best in the country, and were only a bad break or two away from a shot at a national championship.
dawgpost.com

ESPN's Rece Davis: "Georgia Wins (National Title) Convincingly"

ATHENS - Georgia Bulldogs and coach Kirby Smart are getting ready to take on Sonny Dykes and the TCU Horned Frogs in the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship Game in Los Angeles. Georgia is coming off of one of the most emotional wins in not just its history, but...
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Cornerback JK Johnson Enters Transfer Portal

JK Johnson’s Ohio State career is over after two years. Three days after his redshirt freshman year at Ohio State concluded in the Peach Bowl, Johnson entered the transfer portal on Tuesday. After playing in just one game as a true freshman before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury, Johnson...
Eleven Warriors

Former Syracuse Safety Ja’Had Carter Transfers to Ohio State

Ohio State has landed the top-ranked safety in the transfer portal. Former Syracuse safety Ja’Had Carter, who is ranked by 247Sports as the top safety in the transfer portal this year, announced his commitment to Ohio State on Tuesday. A Freshman All-American in 2021, Carter was an All-ACC honorable...
The Spun

Ohio State Defensive End Reportedly Enters Transfer Portal

A veteran Ohio State defensive lineman has reportedly entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. Defensive end Javontae Jean-Baptiste, a four-star recruit in the class of 2018, is in the portal, per On3's Matt Zenitz. Jean-Baptiste will have one year of eligibility remaining in 2023. A Spring Valley (N.Y.) native, Jean-Baptiste registered...
Eleven Warriors

Former Ohio State Linebacker Teradja Mitchell Transfers to Florida

Teradja Mitchell will finish his college football career in Gainesville. The fifth-year senior Ohio State linebacker is transferring to Florida, where he will have one more season of eligibility. Mitchell will be looking to earn a bigger role on Florida’s defense after playing only one defensive snap for Ohio State...
saturdaytradition.com

Ohio State WR enters transfer portal following Peach Bowl loss

After a devastating one-point loss to Georgia in the Peach Bowl on Saturday, Ohio State is experiencing a loss of a different kind. It was reported on Monday that true freshman WR Blaize Exline has entered the transfer portal. Exline was a walk-on for the Buckeyes and joined the team in June of 2022.
dawgpost.com

Kirby Smart, Georgia Bulldogs To "See The Doctor" On Monday

ATHENS - As crazy as it sounds, Georgia’s big Peach Bowl win over Ohio State was less than 48 hours ago. The Bulldogs won a wild game in Mercedes Benz Stadium, and now it’s time to “see the doctor”. That’s what Kirby Smart said to the...
Eleven Warriors

Brice Sensabaugh Wins Third Consecutive Big Ten Freshman of the Week Award

Brice Sensabaugh has done it again. On Tuesday, the first-year Buckeye was awarded his third consecutive Big Ten Freshman of the Week award following his standout performances against Alabama A&M and Northwestern in which he collected a combined 39 points on 16-of-28 shooting with 14 rebounds, two blocks and one assist in both contests.
Eleven Warriors

Buckeyes Fail to Hold Late Lead, Fall to Georgia in CFP Semifinal

Ohio State rang in the new year by squandering a 38-24 fourth quarter lead, giving up an 18-3 blitz over the game's final 10 minutes and missing a 50-yard field goal as the clock struck midnight in a 42-41 loss to Georgia in a College Football Playoff semifinal. As Ryan...
FOX Sports

C.J. Stroud makes statement, but Stetson Bennett, Georgia get last laugh

ATLANTA — This wasn’t the way Ohio State hoped to ring in the New Year. At the stroke of midnight, kicker Noah Ruggles missed a potential game-winning 50-yard field goal that would have sent the Buckeyes to the national championship game. Instead, Georgia escaped with a 42-41 victory and now officially gets to defend its title against TCU on Jan. 9 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
