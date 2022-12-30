Jaheim Singletary, Kendall Milton and Other Georgia Players Discuss Being Recruited by Ohio State, Playing Against the Buckeyes Now

Read full article on original website
Homeless Man with Radio-Quality Voice Gets Second Chance Thanks to Ohio NewspaperIngram AtkinsonColumbus, OH
4 Amazing Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Football: Ohio State offers support for Buffalo Bills’ Hamlin after cardiac arrestThe LanternColumbus, OH
A Grandmother Battling Lung Cancer Raised Two Grandsons. She Lost Them BothThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Japanese Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Eleven Warriors
Noah Rogers and Jason Moore to Play in Under Armour All-America Game, KingJoseph Edwards Puts Ohio State in His Top 15 Schools
Two of the most popular All-American high school all-star games recognizing the best prep players in the country are slated to take place this week. The first is the Under Armour All-America Game, which will be played at 5 p.m. Tuesday and air on ESPN2. Of interest to Ohio State fans, Buckeyes signees Noah Rogers and Jason Moore will both be participating in the game, if you’d like a glimpse to see them in action before they both don an Ohio State uniform.
Eleven Warriors
Kyle Jones Breaks Down Where Ohio State's Defense Broke Down Versus Georgia in the Peach Bowl
I have good news and I have bad news. The bad news is that Ohio State is not playing for the National Championship next week. The good news? Neither is Michigan!. This week our resident Xs and Os expert Kyle Jones joins the program to break down Ohio State's 1-point loss to Georgia in the College Football Playoff. We'll focus quite a lot on the Buckeye defense, with good reason, but also discuss the greatness of C.J. Stroud, Ryan Day's strategy on the ill-fated final drive, and what jumped off the All-22 at Jones from one of the best Playoff games in history.
Eleven Warriors
C.J. Stroud's Stock Soars Despite a CFP Loss, Jim Knowles Goes Back to the Drawing Board And TCU Shatters Michigan's Unblemished Season
The year-end edition of Eleven Warriors’ stock report is a sad one for Buckeye supporters. Not that Ohio State’s stock dropped significantly over the weekend. If anything, the Peach Bowl proved the Buckeyes can hang with the best in the country, and were only a bad break or two away from a shot at a national championship.
dawgpost.com
ESPN's Paul Finebaum: I was Impressed with UGA; Ohio State was Nearly Perfect
ATHENS - Georgia Bulldogs and coach Kirby Smart survived a massive showdown with Ryan Day and the No. 4 Ohio State Buckeyes Saturday night in the 2022 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in the College Football Playoffs. ESPN’s Paul Finebaum said the Dawgs impressed him. The Bulldogs escaped No. 4 Ohio...
dawgpost.com
ESPN's Rece Davis: "Georgia Wins (National Title) Convincingly"
ATHENS - Georgia Bulldogs and coach Kirby Smart are getting ready to take on Sonny Dykes and the TCU Horned Frogs in the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship Game in Los Angeles. Georgia is coming off of one of the most emotional wins in not just its history, but...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Cornerback JK Johnson Enters Transfer Portal
JK Johnson’s Ohio State career is over after two years. Three days after his redshirt freshman year at Ohio State concluded in the Peach Bowl, Johnson entered the transfer portal on Tuesday. After playing in just one game as a true freshman before suffering a season-ending shoulder injury, Johnson...
Eleven Warriors
Former Syracuse Safety Ja’Had Carter Transfers to Ohio State
Ohio State has landed the top-ranked safety in the transfer portal. Former Syracuse safety Ja’Had Carter, who is ranked by 247Sports as the top safety in the transfer portal this year, announced his commitment to Ohio State on Tuesday. A Freshman All-American in 2021, Carter was an All-ACC honorable...
Ohio State Defensive End Reportedly Enters Transfer Portal
A veteran Ohio State defensive lineman has reportedly entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. Defensive end Javontae Jean-Baptiste, a four-star recruit in the class of 2018, is in the portal, per On3's Matt Zenitz. Jean-Baptiste will have one year of eligibility remaining in 2023. A Spring Valley (N.Y.) native, Jean-Baptiste registered...
Eleven Warriors
KJ Bolden Debuts As Ohio State's No. 1 Target As Secondary Players Become a Primary Focus in the 2024 Recruiting Class
New year, new recruiting cycle. With Ohio State only holding three commitments for the 2024 cycle in Garrett Stover, Jeremiah Smith and Ian Moore, there are plenty of prospects worthy of one of the top 12 spots on Eleven Warriors’ monthly editorial on Ohio State’s top recruiting targets, the Heat Check.
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State's Defense Still Needs Work, Noah Ruggles Was Failed Before His Kick Sailed and C.J. Stroud Shined Bright in Atlanta
And with that, the 2022 season comes to an end. After Ohio State lost to Georgia 42-41 in the Peach Bowl on Saturday, every soul in Buckeye Nation felt the same emotion simultaneously. Let's talk about that. Before we do, I, of course, have to say this: Let's have a...
Eleven Warriors
2024 Targets Charles Lester III, Stacy Gage, Donovan Harbour and KJ Bolden Include Ohio State in Their Top Schools Lists
The first Hurry-Up of the new year may as well be titled “every 2024 prospect releases a top schools list.”. Several prospects with Ohio State offers narrowed down their recruitments over the weekend, some of which included the Buckeyes and others that did not. We’ll get into all of it below.
Eleven Warriors
Close Calls, Bad Breaks Swing Peach Bowl Out of Ohio State’s Favor in a Game of Inches in Atlanta
Beware, Buckeye fans. The following exercise isn’t for the faint of heart. In fact, you may find an examination of the twists, turns, close calls and bad breaks that swung the result of Saturday’s College Football Playoff semifinal rather maddening. But someone’s got to do it. Of...
Eleven Warriors
Former Ohio State Linebacker Teradja Mitchell Transfers to Florida
Teradja Mitchell will finish his college football career in Gainesville. The fifth-year senior Ohio State linebacker is transferring to Florida, where he will have one more season of eligibility. Mitchell will be looking to earn a bigger role on Florida’s defense after playing only one defensive snap for Ohio State...
saturdaytradition.com
Ohio State WR enters transfer portal following Peach Bowl loss
After a devastating one-point loss to Georgia in the Peach Bowl on Saturday, Ohio State is experiencing a loss of a different kind. It was reported on Monday that true freshman WR Blaize Exline has entered the transfer portal. Exline was a walk-on for the Buckeyes and joined the team in June of 2022.
dawgpost.com
Kirby Smart, Georgia Bulldogs To "See The Doctor" On Monday
ATHENS - As crazy as it sounds, Georgia’s big Peach Bowl win over Ohio State was less than 48 hours ago. The Bulldogs won a wild game in Mercedes Benz Stadium, and now it’s time to “see the doctor”. That’s what Kirby Smart said to the...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Reenters AP Top 25 At No. 24 Following Wins Over Alabama A&M And Northwestern
The Buckeyes are back in the rankings. After wins over Alabama A&M and Northwestern over the past week, Ohio State starts the new year ranked No. 24 in the AP Top 25. The Buckeyes had been unranked for the final two weeks of 2022. AP TOP 25 Poll. RANK TEAM...
Eleven Warriors
Brice Sensabaugh Wins Third Consecutive Big Ten Freshman of the Week Award
Brice Sensabaugh has done it again. On Tuesday, the first-year Buckeye was awarded his third consecutive Big Ten Freshman of the Week award following his standout performances against Alabama A&M and Northwestern in which he collected a combined 39 points on 16-of-28 shooting with 14 rebounds, two blocks and one assist in both contests.
Eleven Warriors
Seven Minutes of Pain, C.J. Stroud Goes Off, and Georgia Sets an Offensive High Mark on the Buckeyes in the Peach Bowl
Happy New Year! If you're an Ohio State fan, 2023 is off to an awful start. For the third time in four College Football Playoff appearances under Ryan Day, Ohio State outplayed its opponent. But here we are, reflecting on yet another loss on the biggest of stages. Here are...
Eleven Warriors
Buckeyes Fail to Hold Late Lead, Fall to Georgia in CFP Semifinal
Ohio State rang in the new year by squandering a 38-24 fourth quarter lead, giving up an 18-3 blitz over the game's final 10 minutes and missing a 50-yard field goal as the clock struck midnight in a 42-41 loss to Georgia in a College Football Playoff semifinal. As Ryan...
FOX Sports
C.J. Stroud makes statement, but Stetson Bennett, Georgia get last laugh
ATLANTA — This wasn’t the way Ohio State hoped to ring in the New Year. At the stroke of midnight, kicker Noah Ruggles missed a potential game-winning 50-yard field goal that would have sent the Buckeyes to the national championship game. Instead, Georgia escaped with a 42-41 victory and now officially gets to defend its title against TCU on Jan. 9 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
