Buffalo Bills Reveal New Damar Hamlin Health Update
The Buffalo Bills released an update on Damar Hamlin’s health situation on Tuesday afternoon. The safety was transported to the UC Medical Center on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest during a Monday Night Football game. “Damar Hamlin spent last night in the intensive care unit and remains there today...
atozsports.com
The Dallas Cowboys might be forced to do what the NFL doesn’t want
We have made it through Week 17 of the 2022 season and the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) somehow, some way, are still up for both the NFC East and the number one seed in the playoffs. The Philadelphia Eagles (13-3) latest loss makes it two in a row. It also means that even though they’re in the playoffs, they haven’t clinched anything.
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis is Revealed
Here is the latest health update on Bills safety Damar Hamlin after he collapsed on the field and was hospitalized during the Bills' Monday Night Football game against the Bengals.
