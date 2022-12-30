Read full article on original website
iheart.com
Damar Hamlin's Medical Diagnosis Revealed
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin "suffered a cardiac arrest" prior to collapsing on the field and being transported to a nearby hospital during the team's postponed Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paycor Stadium, the Bills confirmed in an update shared on their official Twitter account early Tuesday (January 3) morning.
thecomeback.com
Patrick Mahomes hilariously jokes about Bills-Bengals
Three teams are still alive in the race to claim the top seed in the AFC and the coveted first-round bye in the NFL playoffs: the Kansas City Chiefs, the Buffalo Bills and the Cincinnati Bengals. Two of those teams play each other on Monday night when the Bengals host the Bills, and the quarterback of the other team will be watching.
Charlie Kirk Branded 'Human Garbage' Over Damar Hamlin Remarks
Outgoing Rep. Adam Kinzinger called Kirk's and other's attempts to use Hamlin's collapse to fuel anti-vaccine conspiracy theories as "heartless, cold, evil."
Aaron Rodgers Made Classy Move During Monday Night Football Incident
If there has been a silver lining to the awful scene that played out on Monday Night Football, when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin experienced cardiac arrest and received CPR on the field before being transported to a hospital by ambulance, it's been the show of love for one another by NFL ...
What Roger Goodell Told NFL Teams Amid Damar Hamlin Situation
The NFL on Tuesday afternoon announced the Week 17 game between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, which was suspended Monday night due to the scary incident involving Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin, would not be resumed this week. The league also shared it has not made any decision regarding the Bills-Bengals...
Patriots Rumors: Robert Kraft ‘Not Happy’ With Offensive Coaches
Like much of his team’s fanbase, Patriots owner Robert Kraft reportedly is not pleased with the way New England’s offense has been run this season. Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer reported Sunday on NBC Sports Boston that sources have told him Kraft is “not happy” with the Patriots’ controversial offensive coaching setup.
Damar Hamlin’s Rep Gives Another Update: ‘He’s A Fighter’
Damar Hamlin certainly isn’t out of the woods yet, but the Buffalo Bills safety is fighting after Monday night’s scary incident. Hamlin collapsed during the first quarter of “Monday Night Football” in Cincinnati after tackling Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. It quickly became evident this was not a “normal” football injury, as evidenced by how quickly medical personnel sprung into action, performing CPR on the field before lifting him into the ambulance.
What NFL’s Bills-Bengals Update Means For Patriots-Buffalo Game
The NFL on Tuesday afternoon offered a slightly clearer picture of how it will proceed after Monday’s chilling scene involving Bills safety Damar Hamlin. The league announced that, with Hamlin still in critical condition in a Cincinnati hospital, the Bills-Bengals game will not resume this week. It’s unclear when/if the Week 17 matchup — which carries significant playoff implications — will be resumed before the start of the postseason.
How Bill Belichick Reacted To Rumors Of Robert Kraft’s Frustration
In case you missed it, Sunday provided a rather juicy report on how Robert Kraft feels about the struggles of the Patriots offense. Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated reported New England’s owner is “not happy” with the coaching staff and could make significant changes this offseason. So,...
What Bill Belichick Told Patriots After Big Win Over Dolphins
The New England Patriots’ season-saving win over the Miami Dolphins earned them a Victory Monday. After the Patriots dispatched the Dolphins 23-21 at Gillette Stadium to keep their playoff hopes alive, head coach Bill Belichick informed his players that they would not be expected back at the facility until Wednesday morning.
Damar Hamlin’s Representation Provides Update Following Collapse
The NFL community was dealt a scary scene Monday night when Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed in the middle of a game against the Cincinnati Bengals. After colliding with Bengals wideout Tee Higgins, Hamlin got to his feet before collapsing to the ground. The 24-year-old reportedly received AED and CPR treatment on the field before being transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center via ambulance. The game eventually was postponed by the NFL.
Alabama's Bryce Young, Will Anderson Jr., Jahmyr Gibbs Declare for 2023 NFL Draft
A trio of Alabama football stars are taking their talents to the NFL. According to NFL.com, quarterback Bryce Young, edge rusher Will Anderson Jr., and running back Jahmyr Gibbs will forego their senior seasons and enter the 2023 NFL Draft. Young and Anderson are expected to be drafted in the...
AFC Playoff Picture Coming Out of Week 17
It’s hard to remember the last time so many playoff scenarios were still up in the air as we come out of Week 17. While this weekend may have answered many questions, there are still things left undone that won’t be known until the NFL’s regular-season finale next week.
Tom Brady Movie Question Creates Insanely Awkward Bill Belichick Radio Moment
To the surprise of absolutely nobody, Bill Belichick has zero interest in talking about Tom Brady’s upcoming movie. Brady will star as himself in “80 for Brady“, a comedy about four women hitting the road to watch their favorite player and the New England Patriots play the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI. The film also stars former Patriots players Rob Gronkowski, Julian Edelman and Danny Amendola, all of whom will play themselves.
Bills-Bengals Game: NFL Announces Update After Damar Hamlin Injury
The sports world made it clear Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was its top priority in the hours following a scary incident on “Monday Night Football.”. And after the NFL acknowledged the same late Monday night, the league followed up with an announcement Tuesday afternoon regarding a potential resumption of the Week 17 game between the Bills and Cincinnati Bengals.
Gene Steratore Adds New Wrinkle To Patriots-Dolphins Fumble Controversy
It sounds like the Patriots either messed up or got screwed by the refs early in Sunday’s matchup with the Miami Dolphins. On the third play of the game, Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert ran left for two yards before being met by Ja’Whaun Bentley and Jabrill Peppers, who jarred the ball loose. New England made a clear recovery, but officials ruled that Mostert’s forward progress was stopped — a call Rhamondre Stevenson would’ve loved last week.
NFL Teams Update Twitter Profiles To Show Support For Damar Hamlin
ORIGINAL STORY: The Buffalo Bills updated their Twitter profile Tuesday, one day after safety Damar Hamlin suffered a terrifying injury against the Cincinnati Bengals on “Monday Night Football.”. The Bills changed their profile photo to feature Hamlin’s name and number, a show of support as the 24-year-old remained hospitalized...
Patriots’ Jakobi Meyers Reveals Hopes For Offseason As Free Agency Looms
Jakobi Meyers has been the New England Patriots’ most reliable receiver in each of the last three seasons. He hopes they won’t need to find a new one in 2023. Meyers is set to hit unrestricted free agency for the first time in March. He told reporters after Sunday’s 23-21 win over the Miami Dolphins that he ideally would like to re-sign with the Patriots, with whom he’s spent his entire four-year NFL career.
NFL Week 18 Lines: Bills-Bengals Uncertainty Affects Betting Board
Everything about the NFL feels somewhat trivial given the terrifying scene that unfolded Monday night when Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field at Paycor Stadium. The health of Hamlin remains the top priority of everyone, but the show ultimately will go on with Week 18 on tap. As of Tuesday morning, the NFL has yet to announce how it plans to handle the Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game that was suspended midway through the first quarter after Hamlin was hurt.
