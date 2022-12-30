Read full article on original website
Related
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ star’s disinterest in jumping to the MCU puts them firmly in the minority
With the Multiverse Saga preparing to ignite when Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania comes to theaters in a matter of weeks, fans will be crossing their fingers tighter than ever before in the hopes Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. is finally embraced as official Marvel Cinematic Universe canon. It was for a...
wegotthiscovered.com
Those Ben Affleck rumors may prove that Marvel is the real home of Batman, not DC
While Marvel fans were primed for some kind of announcement about either Henry Cavill or Dwayne Johnson signing up for the MCU experience, the latest rumors are pointing to another erstwhile DC hero potentially hopping over to the rival superhero franchise instead. According to some new — and very unconfirmed at this time, it has to be stated — intel, Ben Affleck is in talks with Marvel Studios to play the role of minotaur supervillain Dario Agger in an unknown upcoming project.
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Kevin Feige accused of pulling a ‘Black Adam’ with ‘Eternals’ as ‘Deadpool 3’ plays mind games in more ways than one
Even with the festive season grinding the world to a halt in favor of much mirth, celebration, and way too much food, there’s still been plenty of fascinating insights into the Marvel Cinematic Universe making the rounds to ensure the wheels keep on turning. Ryan Reynolds and Deadpool 3...
wegotthiscovered.com
Every MCU movie and TV series coming in 2023, ranked from least anticipated to most
The MCU closed out Phase Four with a bang with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever as its final theatrical release, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law as the final series, and The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special as a holiday treat to the fans, and last release overall. The fifth phase of...
ComicBook
Black Panther Director Confirms Major MCU Character Was Present in Every Version of Sequel
Marvel Studios tried to culminate their Phase Four storyline with Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and it pretty much succeeded. The film showed us that Shuri (Letitia Wright) took over the mantle of Black Panther after the death of Chadwick Boseman. We also get introduced to some new characters like Riri Williams (Dominque Thorne) and Namor the Submariner (Tenoch Huerta). The latter of the two is the films main antagonist and was an integral part of the sequel. People were wondering if the characters was in the previous script that was written before Boseman's passing and now writer / director Ryan Coogler has revealed that Namor was indeed always intended to be the villain of the film. During a recent interview with The New York Times, the director confirmed that both Namor and Valentine Allegra De Fontaine.
game-news24.com
Iron Man: Robert Downey Jr.s return to Marvel is what people think’s bigger than they thought
After the end of the Avengers: Endgame, the long chapter of Robert Downey Jr. in the role of Tony Stark aka Iron Man was also closed. And while the creative minds at Marvel Studios are currently busy building a time after Tony Stark, Steve Rodgers and Co. in the MCU, it seems that Robert Downey Jr. is getting some kind of backlash. Selon rumors, we’ll see the Iron Man actor again in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
murphysmultiverse.com
REPORT: Gal Gadot Joins Jason Momoa for Major Franchise Sequel
In what is coming as a fairly surprising twist for the Fast & Furious franchise, star actress Gal Gadot is reportedly returning for the upcoming tenth installment, Fast X. She will be reuniting with the likes of Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, and Tyrese Gibson as they face off against Gadot’s former DC co-star in Jason Momoa.
theplaylist.net
‘Black Panther’: Danai Gurira Says A Deleted Scene Reveals Okoye‘s Left The Dora Milaje & Wakanda
Many details have been coming out about the making of “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” this week. Director Ryan Coogler has slowly been revealing details about the original version of the screenplay written before Chadwick Boseman‘s died—a version he was sadly too sick to read and never got the chance to do so. And recently, Coogler disclosed the full original version of the story beat for beat in a new post-mortem interview.
wegotthiscovered.com
Forget Dwayne Johnson, Will Smith could be the perfect former DC star to lead the MCU multiverse next
With Black Adam ironically failing to both bring Henry Cavill back as Superman and launch the big-screen career of the titular antihero himself, there’s been a lot of speculation that Dwayne Johnson could move over to the MCU ⏤ especially since The Rock named the Avenger he’d most like to play nearly a decade ago. But, you know what, maybe there’s another former DC star who would actually grab even more headlines if they ever joined the Marvel multiverse. We’re talking, of course, about the Academy’s least favorite celeb, Will Smith.
‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Sends Fans Into a Frenzy With Steamy Post
For all of you American Pickers fans out there, then you know that Danielle Colby is part of the big show on the History Channel. She’s one of the hosts along with Mike Wolfe and his brother, Robbie. Well, Danielle wasn’t talking about the show in her recent post on Instagram. In fact, she was getting down to some bare facts.
Gal Gadot's role in the DC Universe clarified by James Gunn
The co-chairman of DC studios, James Gunn, clarified Gal Gadot's position in the DC Universe after the cancellation of "Wonder Woman 3."
wegotthiscovered.com
Latest Marvel News: Fans call on Brie Larson to end an MCU losing streak as ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ gets accused of war crimes
2023 is almost upon us, and as always, the next 12 months will bring a slew of brand new Marvel Cinematic Universe content to both the big screen and Disney Plus. However, fans have been calling on Brie Larson to save the franchise from what could potentially be its longest losing streak ever, while the Thor: Love and Thunder discourse has proven that it’s not ready to quietly slink off into the night as the year draws to a close.
epicstream.com
Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch AKA Wanda Maximoff Not the No. 1 Marvel Villain; Who Is the Best MCU Anti-hero for 2022?
Elizabeth Olsen has received a lot of praise and thumbs-up for her portrayal of Scarlet Witch, a.k.a Wanda Maximoff. However, another anti-hero is named Marvel Cinematic Universe's (MCU) top villain. Elizabeth Olsen's Scarlet Witch Only Comes Second To This MCU Anti-Hero. Screen Rant ranked the villains in MCU this year,...
wegotthiscovered.com
Brie Larson backers hoping ‘The Marvels’ can end a long-running MCU losing streak
The Marvel Cinematic Universe has become so all-encompassing and dominant among the blockbuster sphere that any new entry in the superhero franchise that fails to smash through the coveted billion-dollar barrier at the box office is deemed a disappointment in the eyes of many, but Brie Larson’s backers are hoping The Marvels can end the lack of 10-figure glory.
CNET
New Movies Coming Out in 2023: Biggest Film Release Dates Including Marvel, DC, Netflix
In 2023, huge movies will be everywhere. The latest blockbuster sequels and franchise movies dominate the box office, but streaming services are challenging the big screen with major stars and directors dropping new films on Netflix, Apple TV, Disney Plus and more. From Indiana Jones and John Wick to the Expendables and the Fast and Furious crew, will any of these countless sequels match the mega-success of Top Gun: Maverick in 2022, or will we see another word-of-mouth original hit like Everything Everywhere All at Once?
thedigitalfix.com
How Arnold Schwarzenegger tricked Stallone into making his worst movie
When it comes to the battle of the brawns, it would be hard to separate Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone, but if it’s brains you’re after, this little trick Arnie played on Sly back in the ’90s puts him in pole position. Apparently, the actors’ intense rivalry over who was the best action movie star was so heated that Stallone accepted a role in one of the worst movies ever made, just to spite his Austrian adversary.
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Deadpool 3’ diehards get their claws out over rumors the threequel will be the most violent yet
All that’s been officially confirmed about Deadpool 3 at this point is that we know it will finally pit Ryan Reynolds’ Wade Wilson against Hugh Jackman, breaking his own rules to return as Wolverine, but that’s still enough to raise the hype to higher levels than either of the previous two movies. In fact, a new rumor claims that the threequel will beat out the prior Deadpool films released under Fox by surprisingly ratcheting up the violence more than ever before, despite Disney being behind the wheel this time.
Robert Pattinson's First Movie Following The Batman Drops First Look And Release Date
Robert Pattinson is teaming up with Parasite director Bong Joon-ho, so mark your calendars.
10 Marvel And DC Characters Who Will Steal The Show In 2023
With 2022’s superhero movies out of the way, let’s go over the Marvel and DC characters who will steal the show in 2023.
The Top 10 Movies Of 2022, According To Eric Eisenberg
2022 was a horrific, gross, weird, wonderful, sharp and fantastic year at the movies.
Comments / 0