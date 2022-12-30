Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Memphis Rapper Known For Hit Song With NEWBOYZ Arrested In Utica NY.Source MoneyUtica, NY
High School Grad Youngest in History as Arkansas Elects 18-Year-Old Mayor Living with ParentsSharee B.Earle, AR
10 Memphis Companies That Pay Over $25 an HourEvan CrosbyMemphis, TN
Longstanding Dillard’s Location in Foreclosure and Being Sold at AuctionJoel EisenbergMemphis, TN
A young mom of two goes grocery shopping and is never seen again. Where is Jacqulin Vail?Fatim HemrajMemphis, TN
Related
Black Couple Makes History as Hotel Owners, Acquires Quality Inn in Memphis For $3.85M
Meet Norland James and his wife, Dr. Amina Gilyard James, the owners of the newest Black-owned Quality Inn hotel in Memphis, Tennessee. With the help of a cohort of first-time African American hotel investors, the two were able to acquire the 70-room property located in the Raleigh neighborhood part of the city for $3.85 million.
What Methodist's split with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee means for those under their coverage
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After failing to reach an agreement, several Memphians may need to seek different health care options. For those with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee you will no longer be covered at several Methodist Le Bonheur Health Care locations. The two entities had been in negotiations for over a month, but did not finalize a new contract by the Dec. 31 deadline.
‘Fix the potholes!’: Drivers grow impatient with Memphis road conditions
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Tasha Bryles braced for impact as her car slammed into a Memphis pothole the size of a bathtub. “Instead of swerving, we just ran into the pothole,” she explained. “It was a big BOOM!”. The Murfreesboro resident traveled more than 200 miles to see...
Memphis rapper Gangsta Boo dead at 43
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Beloved Memphis rapper and former member of Three 6 Mafia, Gangsta Boo, has passed away at 43. Gangsta Boo, whose real name is Lola Mitchell, was found dead at Whitehaven home on Sunday evening. Early indications from loved ones are that no foul play was suspected in her death. After the […]
Methodist out of network after Blue Cross deal stalls
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you have BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee, you will no longer be covered at Methodist healthcare facilities. That also includes Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital. BlueCross released a statement saying in part: “The rates Methodist Le Bonheur healthcare system charged us were significantly higher than our average rates for other facilities in the […]
actionnews5.com
COVID rent relief plan ending soon in Tenn.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The federal rent relief program comes to an end on Friday, January 6, in Tennessee; it’s known as the “COVID-19 Rent Relief Program.”. The money has been crucial to keeping people housed during the pandemic, and it comes at a time when thousands face evictions across the country.
CBS Sports
Tulane vs. Memphis: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel
The Memphis Tigers are 14-2 against the Tulane Green Wave since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Sunday. Memphis and Tulane will face off in an American Athletic battle at 5 p.m. ET at Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Green Wave winning the first 85-84 at home and the Tigers taking the second 80-69.
actionnews5.com
New Daisy Theater to re-open soon
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Beale Street favorite is making a return in the new year. Four years after unexpectedly shutting its doors, live music is coming back to the iconic New Daisy Theater. The last show the theater held was in late 2018. The venue is now looking for...
Tigers open new year with disappointing loss at Tulane
NEW ORLEANS – Kendric Davis scored a season high 31 points, combining with DeAndre Williams to score 50 but it was not enough. Memphis dropping a 96-89 decision to Tulane in American Athletic Conference play from New Orleans. Memphis led the game with seven minutes on the clock, but allowing 59 second-half points was too much […]
actionnews5.com
Gangsta Boo, ‘Queen of Memphis,’ leaves lasting legacy
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The death of 43-year-old foundational member of Three 6 Mafia, Gangsta Boo, is still under investigation Monday night. According to Memphis Police, dispatch received a call Sunday around 2 p.m. for a DOA on East Raines Road in Whitehaven. When they arrived, they found the woman...
Man killed in Whitehaven shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was killed in Whitehaven on Monday night, police say. It happened around 9 p.m. on the 3500 block of Devon Drive. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say they have one man detained.
Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Dec 27 – Jan 2
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: East Meets West – […]
fox13memphis.com
FOX13 Investigates: End-of-year Memphis homicide numbers not what they seem
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FOX13 Investigates is looking at the homicide rate in Memphis after several murders in the last few days of the year. The homicide rate in Memphis dropped about 13% from 2021 to 2022; there were still 302 homicides. FOX13 Investigates checked back several years and found...
Experts say rent prices for 2023 cooling down
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Will renters pay more in 2023? The short answer is yes. But the latest data shows that the rapid pace of monthly increases we’ve seen since the pandemic began is slowing. According to Zillow, in November 2022 the average rent in the Memphis market came...
Three shot at Memphis nightclub on New Year’s Day
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three victims were taken to the hospital after being shot at Life Lounge on Sunday morning. According to MPD, at 2:31 a.m., officers responded to a call at 6135 Mt. Moriah Road. A man was located and transported to ROH in critical condition. Two additional victims arrived at area hospitals by private […]
Flash flooding occurs across Shelby County
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis and surrounding areas were placed under a flash flood warning Tuesday after severe storms moved into the Mid-South. Traffic in both directions was at a standstill for nearly three hours on I-55 between Crump and McLemore due to flooding. Daryl Nowley’s is a trucker from Collierville and his delivery to Austin, […]
Memphis rapper, signed by Gucci Mane, among three men charged with murder
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man charged with murder for gunning down an innocent man was arrested again after accidentally being released from jail without bond. According to an affidavit, 26-year-old Gary Taylor, also known as “Lil Gary” was one of four men involved in the shooting. The...
Man critical after East Memphis shooting
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition after a shooting Sunday night in East Memphis. Police responded to a shooting call near the intersection of Getwell Road and New Willow around 1:25 a.m. and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. Police […]
Crash on Shelby Drive leaves 4 in critical condition
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four people were injured in an early morning crash in Shelby County on Monday. It happened on Shelby Drive near Long Creek Road around 2:20 a.m. Three people were taken to Regional One and the fourth crash victim was taken to Methodist University. Shelby County deputies say all four victims are in […]
actionnews5.com
Car crash on Poplar leaves man dead
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a crash in Midtown that left a man dead. Officers responded to a two-car crash on Poplar Ave near Belleair Drive at 9:06 p.m. on Jan. 2. A man was pronounced dead on the scene, says police. This is an ongoing...
MLK50
Memphis, TN
861
Followers
533
Post
114K+
Views
ABOUT
MLK50: Justice Through Journalism is a nonprofit newsroom focused on poverty, power and public policy — issues about which Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. cared deeply.https://mlk50.com/
Comments / 2