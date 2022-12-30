ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

WATN Local Memphis

What Methodist's split with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee means for those under their coverage

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — After failing to reach an agreement, several Memphians may need to seek different health care options. For those with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee you will no longer be covered at several Methodist Le Bonheur Health Care locations. The two entities had been in negotiations for over a month, but did not finalize a new contract by the Dec. 31 deadline.
MEMPHIS, TN
WJHL

Memphis rapper Gangsta Boo dead at 43

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WREG) — Beloved Memphis rapper and former member of Three 6 Mafia, Gangsta Boo, has passed away at 43. Gangsta Boo, whose real name is Lola Mitchell, was found dead at Whitehaven home on Sunday evening. Early indications from loved ones are that no foul play was suspected in her death. After the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Methodist out of network after Blue Cross deal stalls

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — If you have BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee, you will no longer be covered at Methodist healthcare facilities. That also includes Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital. BlueCross released a statement saying in part: “The rates Methodist Le Bonheur healthcare system charged us were significantly higher than our average rates for other facilities in the […]
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

COVID rent relief plan ending soon in Tenn.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The federal rent relief program comes to an end on Friday, January 6, in Tennessee; it’s known as the “COVID-19 Rent Relief Program.”. The money has been crucial to keeping people housed during the pandemic, and it comes at a time when thousands face evictions across the country.
TENNESSEE STATE
CBS Sports

Tulane vs. Memphis: How to watch, schedule, live stream info, game time, TV channel

The Memphis Tigers are 14-2 against the Tulane Green Wave since December of 2015, and they'll have a chance to extend that success Sunday. Memphis and Tulane will face off in an American Athletic battle at 5 p.m. ET at Fogelman Arena in Devlin Fieldhouse. The teams split their matchups last year, with the Green Wave winning the first 85-84 at home and the Tigers taking the second 80-69.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

New Daisy Theater to re-open soon

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Beale Street favorite is making a return in the new year. Four years after unexpectedly shutting its doors, live music is coming back to the iconic New Daisy Theater. The last show the theater held was in late 2018. The venue is now looking for...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Tigers open new year with disappointing loss at Tulane

NEW ORLEANS – Kendric Davis scored a season high 31 points, combining with DeAndre Williams to score 50 but it was not enough. Memphis dropping a 96-89 decision to Tulane in American Athletic Conference play from New Orleans. Memphis led the game with seven minutes on the clock, but allowing 59 second-half points was too much […]
NEW ORLEANS, LA
actionnews5.com

Gangsta Boo, ‘Queen of Memphis,’ leaves lasting legacy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The death of 43-year-old foundational member of Three 6 Mafia, Gangsta Boo, is still under investigation Monday night. According to Memphis Police, dispatch received a call Sunday around 2 p.m. for a DOA on East Raines Road in Whitehaven. When they arrived, they found the woman...
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man killed in Whitehaven shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was killed in Whitehaven on Monday night, police say. It happened around 9 p.m. on the 3500 block of Devon Drive. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say they have one man detained.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Dec 27 – Jan 2

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: East Meets West – […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Three shot at Memphis nightclub on New Year’s Day

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three victims were taken to the hospital after being shot at Life Lounge on Sunday morning. According to MPD, at 2:31 a.m., officers responded to a call at 6135 Mt. Moriah Road. A man was located and transported to ROH in critical condition. Two additional victims arrived at area hospitals by private […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Flash flooding occurs across Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis and surrounding areas were placed under a flash flood warning Tuesday after severe storms moved into the Mid-South. Traffic in both directions was at a standstill for nearly three hours on I-55 between Crump and McLemore due to flooding. Daryl Nowley’s is a trucker from Collierville and his delivery to Austin, […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

Man critical after East Memphis shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition after a shooting Sunday night in East Memphis. Police responded to a shooting call near the intersection of Getwell Road and New Willow around 1:25 a.m. and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. Police […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Crash on Shelby Drive leaves 4 in critical condition

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four people were injured in an early morning crash in Shelby County on Monday. It happened on Shelby Drive near Long Creek Road around 2:20 a.m. Three people were taken to Regional One and the fourth crash victim was taken to Methodist University. Shelby County deputies say all four victims are in […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
actionnews5.com

Car crash on Poplar leaves man dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a crash in Midtown that left a man dead. Officers responded to a two-car crash on Poplar Ave near Belleair Drive at 9:06 p.m. on Jan. 2. A man was pronounced dead on the scene, says police. This is an ongoing...
MEMPHIS, TN
