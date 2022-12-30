ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tofa
4d ago

I love it when I see children discovering their wonderful talents that they have and making use of them. he did a wonderful job on this I am totally blown away for his age. may he continue in his artwork expressing the beauty and happiness of this world. great work Prince George!!!

Tofa
4d ago

Another thing I'd like to add in regards to his painting he did watercolor watercolor is not easy to do. I do charcoal sketching that's a lot easier but watercolor I've tried it I can do it so he's got some talent some beautiful talent he's got very good eye for detail can't wait to see what he does in the future

Guest
3d ago

It’s incredible and lovely to see young children expressing themselves in their works of art and their parents and teachers giving them all the support they need and deserve. Prince or not, child or not, artist or not, talent and creativity should be encouraged more. God bless little Prince George for his works of art. Maybe he always find comfort in it specially as he grows older and get more responsibilities.

OK! Magazine

Battle Of The Royals: Prince William & Kate Get Even With Prince Harry And Meghan After Dropping Netflix Trailer By Releasing Intimate Photos

Getting even? Prince William and Kate Middleton are trying to reclaim the spotlight after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stole headlines with the release of their Netflix docuseries trailer. The royal-turned-Hollywood couple conveniently dropped their first teaser of Harry & Meghan on Thursday, December 1, as the future king and his wife were in the middle of their first visit to the United State in eight years.One insider pointed out that the trailer date was a "coordinated campaign" to "disrupt and clash" with William and Kate's tour.PRINCE WILLIAM & KATE MIDDLETON SHOW RARE PDA WHILE SITTING FRONT ROW AT BOSTON...
OK! Magazine

Prince Harry Shuts Down Anderson Cooper When Asked If He'd Ever Return To Royal Life Full-Time — Watch

Looks like Prince Harry is ready to move on from his old life for good. In a preview for the prince's 60 Minutes interview with Anderson Cooper, which will premiere on Sunday, January 8, on CBS, the journalist bluntly asked: “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the royal family?" "No," the 38-year-old replied. “Can you see a day when you would return as a full-time member of the Royal Family?See Prince Harry’s revealing interview with @andersoncooper.60 Minutes Sunday, on @CBS and streaming on @paramountplus. pic.twitter.com/LaRAtQYMkD— 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) January 2, 2023 Others weighed...
shefinds

Sharon Osbourne Issues Warning To Meghan Markle After Calling 'Harry & Meghan' A 'Disrespectful Whine Fest': 'Move On'

This post has been updated since it was originally published to include recent facts. Piers Morgan isn’t the only one with an opinion on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix documentary, Harry & Meghan. His good friend Sharon Osbourne, 70, was also willing to throw her two cents in while appearing on his TalkTV show Uncensored, and although she has sometimes defended the couple in the past – even going as far as saying she felt “sorry” for them at one point – she had much harsher words this time around, calling the docuseries a “disrespectful whine fest.” Ouch!
Women's Health

The Sweetest Photos of Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's youngest child has a big name to live up to—known to her family as Lili, her name Lilibet Diana is an homage to both her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth and her grandmother Diana, Princess of Wales—but this low-key little girl doesn't seem to be letting the pressure get to her. She's already mastered the art of looking adorable on camera. Here are some of the sweetest photos we've seen of her as proof.
Scary Mommy

Prince Louis Strikes Again With His Shenanigans During Christmas Day Walk

The Royal family is partaking in their holiday traditions for the first time since the passing of the late Queen Elizabeth. King Charles and Queen Camilla lead the family for the first time on their Sunday Christmas Day walk to Saint Magdalene’s Church. Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their children were present, and Prince Louis, in particular, stole the show with his colorful four-year-old personality.
Page Six

Prince Louis runs after family as he thinks he’s being ‘left behind’

Prince Louis stole the show yet again. A quick-thinking royal fan took a video of the 4-year-old frantically running outside St. Mary Magdalene Church in an attempt to catch up to his family, thinking he was being left behind. In the short clip, Louis can be heard calling out his sister Charlotte’s name. The Christmas Day outing marked the first time the Prince and Princess of Wales’ youngest joined his parents and siblings — Princess Charlotte, 7, and Prince George, 9 — for the annual holiday church service. It’s also the first time in two years that the royal family walked up to...
HollywoodLife

Kate Middleton Stuns In Late Queen’s Earrings & Princess Margaret’s Tiara Ahead Of Harry & Meghan’s Netflix Doc

Royal behavior. Kate Middleton was pure elegance at a Buckingham Palace reception for the Diplomatic Corps on Tuesday, Dec. 6. The Princess of Wales, 40, stunned as she greeted guests besides her husband Prince William, 40, his father King Charles, 74, and Queen Consort Camila, 75. None of the royals seemed worried about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s tell-all Netflix docuseries, which comes out Thursday, Dec. 8.
OK! Magazine

Meghan Markle Visibly Annoyed at Prince William As She Claims He Toyed With Her & Prince Harry's Legal Case: 'It's So Obvious'

Meghan Markle finds her brother-in-law, Prince William, rather annoying.During the final episode of Meghan and husband Prince Harry's bombshell Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex and her lawyer Jenny Afia described the moment the Prince of Wales' legal team interjected in the couple's court case against the Associated Newspapers with accusations of libel for publishing a private letter she wrote to her father, Thomas Markle.Although Meghan initially sued the Daily Mail in 2018, a judge didn't finally rule in her favor until 2021. PRINCE HARRY HAS 'MADE PEACE WITH THE FACT' THAT HE & MEGHAN MARKLE ARE...
Harper's Bazaar

The Princess of Wales demonstrates the chicest way to wear a Christmas jumper

The Duchess of Cambridge Reflects on the 2021 Holiday Season The Duchess of Cambridge Reflects on the 2021 Holiday Season. The Princess of Wales is a master of festive fashion, something she has already demonstrated twice this week. On Monday, the royal – who is currently promoting her Christmas carol service – was pictured wearing the perfect red sequin party dress, and today, the palace has shared a video of her wearing the cosiest of Christmas jumpers.
SheKnows

Unearthed Video Footage Shows Meghan Markle Being Asked Prince Harry or Prince William — Right Before She Met Her Future Husband

The adorable rom-com moment in the first episode of Netflix’s Harry & Meghan lets the viewers in on a little secret: they met over Instagram. However, there’s another element that seems straight out of a Hallmark meet-cute storyline. In 2015, the then-Suits actress was interviewed by HELLO! magazine. (See the video HERE.) The interviewer asked her to pick one royal: Prince Harry or Prince William. She didn’t have a quick response at all, laughing, “I don’t know!” Meghan finally came up with a nonchalant answer and said, “Harry. Sure.” What’s wild about this question and answer is that it came less...

