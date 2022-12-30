I love it when I see children discovering their wonderful talents that they have and making use of them. he did a wonderful job on this I am totally blown away for his age. may he continue in his artwork expressing the beauty and happiness of this world. great work Prince George!!!
Another thing I'd like to add in regards to his painting he did watercolor watercolor is not easy to do. I do charcoal sketching that's a lot easier but watercolor I've tried it I can do it so he's got some talent some beautiful talent he's got very good eye for detail can't wait to see what he does in the future
It’s incredible and lovely to see young children expressing themselves in their works of art and their parents and teachers giving them all the support they need and deserve. Prince or not, child or not, artist or not, talent and creativity should be encouraged more. God bless little Prince George for his works of art. Maybe he always find comfort in it specially as he grows older and get more responsibilities.
Comments / 20