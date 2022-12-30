ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
goodfruit.com

O’Rourke: Columbia Basin’s bounty reshaped the fruit industry

The book, “Tree Fruit Trade” published in 2022 by the Washington State University Press, chronicles my 50-plus years of conducting economic and business analyses on the continuing transformation of the Washington fruit industry. It has morphed gradually from a rural-focused industry of thousands of small growers and packers to a world leader in the production, packing and marketing of apples, pears and sweet cherries.
WASHINGTON STATE
thestand.org

Happy New Year | Crooked Starbucks | UC strike reverberates

► From the (Ellensburg) Daily Record — New state labor laws aim to improve workers’ rights in Washington — Changes to Washington law go into effect as of Jan. 1, 2023, and for workers, they mean a higher minimum wage for hourly and salaried workers, transparency in job postings to include salary range and benefits, more eligibility for overtime among agricultural workers and more rights for rideshare drivers.
WASHINGTON STATE
Big Country News

Higher gas prices or a path toward a better future? Here's what you need to know about 2 Inslee-backed climate laws now in effect

OLYMPIA — A new year often brings new laws set to go into effect, and this year brings two of the most controversial: a clean fuels standard and a cap-and-trade program. Both programs passed the Legislature in 2021. They're aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions statewide in an effort to tackle climate change but have resulted in criticism in their effects on prices once they are implemented.
WASHINGTON STATE
thejoltnews.com

Community Dining Program for Seniors

Mon - Fri, 11:30 am to 12:15 pm. *They are currently offering frozen pickup/takeout meals. 1900 King St (please come through the G St entrance) A Participant Information Form will need to be filled out. ‍Tenino Dining Location. The Quarry House. 399 Park Ave W, 360.264.5092. **Congregate dining will resume...
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
KING 5

5 things to know Tuesday

The University of Idaho murder suspect is expected to waive his extradition hearing on Tuesday. Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was arrested Dec. 30 by the Pennsylvania State Police at a home in Chestnuthill Township, authorities said. Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson said investigators believe Kohberger broke into the students' home “with the intent to commit murder.”
SHORELINE, WA
lynnwoodtoday.com

Looking Back: Discovering there really are monsters living among us

The 1930s was known not only as the decade of the Great Depression and the ending of prohibition, it was also a time of high-profile kidnapping-for-ransom of children with well-to-do parents. The most nationally-publicized kidnapping case was that of the 20-month-old son of famed aviator Charles Lindbergh in 1932 —...
SEATTLE, WA
shorelineareanews.com

Washington State Ferries virtual public meetings January 11 and 12

Our ferry system is hosting two virtual community meetings to engage and update riders. The meetings will take place at 12:30pm Wednesday, January 11, and 6pm Thursday, January 12, 2023. Both meetings will cover the same material. Participants will be able to ask questions and provide comments.
WASHINGTON STATE
KXLY

Krampus’ holiday frights proved too scary for Leavenworth

For one night earlier this month, a group of horned half-goat, half-human creatures roamed downtown Bremerton. Among them were members of Krampus Seattle, who have spent the past few years introducing people throughout the state to a different German and Austrian holiday tradition that dates back hundreds of years. According...
BREMERTON, WA
Chronicle

Year in Review: Inslee Reflects on Achievements for 2022

In his 2022 year in review, Washington Governor Jay Inslee touted the state’s actions regarding green energy, environmental protections, the securing of abortion rights, solving the housing crisis, preventing gun violence and many other items. The review was published on Inslee’s Medium page on Dec. 30, touching on how...
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

Higher Gas Prices or a Better Future? Inslee-Backed Climate Laws Effective Today

OLYMPIA — A new year often brings new laws set to go into effect, and this year brings two of the most controversial: a clean fuels standard and a cap-and-trade program. Both programs passed the Legislature in 2021. They're aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions statewide in an effort to tackle climate change but have resulted in criticism in their effects on prices once they are implemented.
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

What Motivated the Pacific Northwest Substation Attacks?

SPANAWAY, Pierce County — Shortly after 5 a.m. on Christmas Day, Kathryn Henkel and her family were rousted by an unfamiliar quiet, a signal something was wrong. The big-screen television in their living room, normally on through the night, cut off. So did the refrigerator — and the oxygen concentrator that helps her mother-in-law breathe.
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
Idaho State Journal

2 arrested in power substation vandalism in Washington state

SEATTLE (AP) — Two men have been arrested and charged with vandalizing electrical substations in Washington state, attacks that left thousands without power over the holidays, and one suspect told authorities they did it so they could break into a business and steal money, U.S. authorities said Tuesday. Matthew...
PUYALLUP, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy