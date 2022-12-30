Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Heart Failure Patient Misses Life-Saving Transplant on Heels of Flight Cancelled Mid-AirSharee B.Seattle, WA
After Seattle Cuts the Police Budget by 17%, Crime Rates Surge to All-Time HighsEden ReportsSeattle, WA
Tacoma remains under flood watch as poor weather conditions continueEdy ZooTacoma, WA
Washington witness says disc-shaped object tried to camouflage itselfRoger MarshPuyallup, WA
Chiefs Defeat Seahawks In Christmas Eve ShowdownChiefs Focus News & MoreKansas City, MO
goodfruit.com
O’Rourke: Columbia Basin’s bounty reshaped the fruit industry
The book, “Tree Fruit Trade” published in 2022 by the Washington State University Press, chronicles my 50-plus years of conducting economic and business analyses on the continuing transformation of the Washington fruit industry. It has morphed gradually from a rural-focused industry of thousands of small growers and packers to a world leader in the production, packing and marketing of apples, pears and sweet cherries.
thestand.org
Happy New Year | Crooked Starbucks | UC strike reverberates
► From the (Ellensburg) Daily Record — New state labor laws aim to improve workers’ rights in Washington — Changes to Washington law go into effect as of Jan. 1, 2023, and for workers, they mean a higher minimum wage for hourly and salaried workers, transparency in job postings to include salary range and benefits, more eligibility for overtime among agricultural workers and more rights for rideshare drivers.
Higher gas prices or a path toward a better future? Here's what you need to know about 2 Inslee-backed climate laws now in effect
OLYMPIA — A new year often brings new laws set to go into effect, and this year brings two of the most controversial: a clean fuels standard and a cap-and-trade program. Both programs passed the Legislature in 2021. They're aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions statewide in an effort to tackle climate change but have resulted in criticism in their effects on prices once they are implemented.
Learn 5 New Laws Assisting Residence of WA State in 2023
Did Washington State Have Any New Laws Pass for 2023?. It's a brand new year and with the arrival of 2023 welcomes new laws for Washington State residents. More money for workers, more care for the environment and more assistance to the homeless are currently in effect. 1) Minimum Wage.
capitolhillseattle.com
New laws and changes in 2023 include reshaped City Council borders in Seattle, free Washington ID cards
New laws will mean changes in everything from employment to voting in Seattle and Washington State in 2023. Here is a look at some of the big changes going into effect with the new year. In Seattle, the city will have new borders in 2023 for how it elects its...
thejoltnews.com
Community Dining Program for Seniors
Mon - Fri, 11:30 am to 12:15 pm. *They are currently offering frozen pickup/takeout meals. 1900 King St (please come through the G St entrance) A Participant Information Form will need to be filled out. Tenino Dining Location. The Quarry House. 399 Park Ave W, 360.264.5092. **Congregate dining will resume...
WA Clean energy project clashes with important Yakama site
Each spring Yakama Nation families head to Pushpum, a towering ridge above John Day Dam in Klickitat County. There, on the south-facing slope dotted with juniper bushes, grasses and shrubs, they gather Indian celery, one of the first food plants of the season. “It’s a really important First Food gathering...
KUOW
Washington needs 6k new nurses. This new program could help — a little
There are lots of vacant jobs out there for registered nurses — in Washington state, about 6,000 of them. That nursing shortage can mean hospitals have to hire travel nurses at expensive rates, or sometimes they’re not able to staff all of their beds, which can lead to long wait times for patients.
5 things to know Tuesday
The University of Idaho murder suspect is expected to waive his extradition hearing on Tuesday. Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was arrested Dec. 30 by the Pennsylvania State Police at a home in Chestnuthill Township, authorities said. Latah County Prosecutor Bill Thompson said investigators believe Kohberger broke into the students' home “with the intent to commit murder.”
lynnwoodtoday.com
Looking Back: Discovering there really are monsters living among us
The 1930s was known not only as the decade of the Great Depression and the ending of prohibition, it was also a time of high-profile kidnapping-for-ransom of children with well-to-do parents. The most nationally-publicized kidnapping case was that of the 20-month-old son of famed aviator Charles Lindbergh in 1932 —...
shorelineareanews.com
Washington State Ferries virtual public meetings January 11 and 12
Our ferry system is hosting two virtual community meetings to engage and update riders. The meetings will take place at 12:30pm Wednesday, January 11, and 6pm Thursday, January 12, 2023. Both meetings will cover the same material. Participants will be able to ask questions and provide comments.
focushillsboro.com
Federal Dollars Make The Competition Fierce As Oregon Competes To Become A Hydrogen Hub
Oregon Competes: A private business is now attempting to compete with Oregon and Washington’s government-financed Pacific Northwest hydrogen center, as we previously reported. However, it is only the beginning of this tale, and Oregonians may learn much more in 2023. Oregon Competes To Become A Hydrogen Hub. States are...
KXLY
Krampus’ holiday frights proved too scary for Leavenworth
For one night earlier this month, a group of horned half-goat, half-human creatures roamed downtown Bremerton. Among them were members of Krampus Seattle, who have spent the past few years introducing people throughout the state to a different German and Austrian holiday tradition that dates back hundreds of years. According...
Chronicle
Year in Review: Inslee Reflects on Achievements for 2022
In his 2022 year in review, Washington Governor Jay Inslee touted the state’s actions regarding green energy, environmental protections, the securing of abortion rights, solving the housing crisis, preventing gun violence and many other items. The review was published on Inslee’s Medium page on Dec. 30, touching on how...
thereflector.com
Letter to the editor: Interstate Bridge Replacement team has told multiple half-truths
The Reflector’s Dec. 19 article titled “Interstate 5 bridge replacement expected to cost $6 billion” only told part of the story. This continues to be nothing more than a light rail project in search of a bridge, just like the failed Columbia River Crossing. For the past...
Chronicle
Higher Gas Prices or a Better Future? Inslee-Backed Climate Laws Effective Today
Chronicle
What the Washington Legislature Expects to Tackle on Climate and Environment in 2023
In recent years, Olympia lawmakers passed ambitious laws intended to largely eliminate by midcentury most state greenhouse gas emissions from human-caused sources. In the new session underway Jan. 9, legislators shaping the environmental agenda will be focused on follow-through. They need to decide how to spend money raised through putting...
Discover the best Washington State Parks on these free days
Hundreds of state parks are available, we have suggestions about where to visit.
Chronicle
What Motivated the Pacific Northwest Substation Attacks?
SPANAWAY, Pierce County — Shortly after 5 a.m. on Christmas Day, Kathryn Henkel and her family were rousted by an unfamiliar quiet, a signal something was wrong. The big-screen television in their living room, normally on through the night, cut off. So did the refrigerator — and the oxygen concentrator that helps her mother-in-law breathe.
Idaho State Journal
2 arrested in power substation vandalism in Washington state
SEATTLE (AP) — Two men have been arrested and charged with vandalizing electrical substations in Washington state, attacks that left thousands without power over the holidays, and one suspect told authorities they did it so they could break into a business and steal money, U.S. authorities said Tuesday. Matthew...
