Read full article on original website
Related
New Prague Times
Dorothy Helen Kadrlik (Spoor), 84
Dorothy Helen Kadrlik (Spoor) age 84 of Lonsdale, MN passed away peacefully at her home on December 30, 2022. She was born on September 25, 1938 in Montgomery, MN to James and Adeline Jakes. She married Albert Kadrlik on July 27, 1996. They continued to live in Lonsdale and spent winters in Donna, Texas. Dorothy is preceded in death by her husband, Albert Kadrlik; brothers, Marvin and Robert Jakes. She is survived by children, Connie (Doug) Frederick, of Roseville, CA, John Spoor of Waterville, and Roxie (Al) Velishek of Montgomery. Grandchildren, Keith (Kelle) Velishek, Derek (Lauren) McDaniels, Jackie (Jon) Konkol, Shannan (Sean) Wolfe; great-grandchildren, Lukas, Bella, Brooklynn, Nora, Rhett, Reuben, Charlie, Maisy, Remi, Axton, Huxley, Jason, Hailey, and Noah; step-children, Linda Roatch of San Jose, CA, Greg (Barbara) of Papillion, NE, Cindy (Dale) Furrer of Lonsdale, and Pam (Carla) of Minneapolis; step-grandchildren, Latricia (Nick) Andersen, Allison (Tim) Schaumburg, Tara (John) Thielen, Kyle (Billie Jo) Furrer and step-great-grandchildren.
New Prague Times
Dorothy Marie Loney, 88
Dorothy Marie Loney, age 88, of New Prague, died unexpectedly at her home on Thursday, December 29, 2022. Dorothy was born on February 15, 1934 in St. Paul to John and Hedwig (Nauman) Denninger. She graduated from Harding High School, 10th out of 250 in her class. She was dedicated to education and accomplished a degree in nursing despite little encouragement from her parents. She worked at various facilities throughout her life. In her second year of nursing school, Dorothy decided to go home to Le Center with one of her friends. Dorothy and her friend went out that night and Dorothy’s life forever changed! She met a young man from Le Center named Herb Loney and the two talked the whole night. The next day Herb took Dorothy to Hartegers for a dance and when she returned to college, they exchanged numbers. When summer arrived, Herb traveled to St. Paul every weekend to spend it with Dorothy. One night, upon returning from a movie, Herb proposed and Dorothy said yes. Herb was the love of her life and they were married February 23, 1957 in St. Paul. She remained devoted to him, making sure she visited him almost daily when Alzheimers disease necessitated a move to the nursing home.
New Prague Times
Howard L Hauer, 72
Howard L. Hauer, age 72 of Eden Prairie, died unexpectedly December 19, 2022 at Minneapolis Veterans Hospital with his family at his side. He battled cancer for several years. A memorial Mass will be held on January 20 at St. Hubert Catholic Community, 8201 Main St., Chanhassen. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. and Mass at 11 a.m. Burial will be at Fort Snelling at a later date.
Comments / 0