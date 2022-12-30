Dorothy Marie Loney, age 88, of New Prague, died unexpectedly at her home on Thursday, December 29, 2022. Dorothy was born on February 15, 1934 in St. Paul to John and Hedwig (Nauman) Denninger. She graduated from Harding High School, 10th out of 250 in her class. She was dedicated to education and accomplished a degree in nursing despite little encouragement from her parents. She worked at various facilities throughout her life. In her second year of nursing school, Dorothy decided to go home to Le Center with one of her friends. Dorothy and her friend went out that night and Dorothy’s life forever changed! She met a young man from Le Center named Herb Loney and the two talked the whole night. The next day Herb took Dorothy to Hartegers for a dance and when she returned to college, they exchanged numbers. When summer arrived, Herb traveled to St. Paul every weekend to spend it with Dorothy. One night, upon returning from a movie, Herb proposed and Dorothy said yes. Herb was the love of her life and they were married February 23, 1957 in St. Paul. She remained devoted to him, making sure she visited him almost daily when Alzheimers disease necessitated a move to the nursing home.

NEW PRAGUE, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO