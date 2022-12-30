Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Oklahoma City Companies That Pay Over $30 an HourEvan CrosbyOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Travelers Cautioned On New Year's Holiday TravelJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Pope Benedict Health Worsening, Says Vatican Press OfficeJudyDOklahoma City, OK
Seniors evacuated due to burst pipes and flooding at retirement community in OklahomaEdy ZooOklahoma City, OK
Ja Morant is kicked out of an NBA game for speaking to a fanFYF Sports Debates PodcastMemphis, TN
OKCPD identifies suspect in NYE shooting that left victim shot in both legs
The Oklahoma City Police Department has identified the suspect in Saturday's shooting on the city's northwest side that left the victim shot in both legs.
Police: Man arrested after allegedly shooting at neighbors during New Year’s
One man has been taken into custody after police say he "responded" to a neighbor's New Year's celebration.
KOCO
Oklahoma City police release identity of man killed in New Year's Day shooting
OKLAHOMA CITY — Authorities identified the victim killed in a shooting on New Year's Day in Oklahoma City's Midtown as a 22-year-old man. At 12:22 a.m. on Sunday, police responded to a shooting near Northwest 10th Street and Hudson Avenue. A news release states that a fight broke out...
News On 6
1 Injured In Northwest OKC Wreck
Authorities are on scene of a wreck involving an ambulance near West memorial Road and southbound Lake Hefner Parkway in northwest Oklahoma City. At least one vehicle other than the ambulance was involved. The Oklahoma City Fire Department said one person was transported to the hospital and another is being...
News On 6
Former Millwood High School Standout Shot, Killed Outside Midtown Bar
Oklahoma City Police said a 22-year-old student-athlete was shot and killed on New Year's Day in midtown while four other men were injured. Police said Daniel Howard died in the shooting shortly after midnight on Jan. 1. Investigators said a fight was happening inside a bar on Northwest 10th Street,...
Overnight deadly shooting in NW Oklahoma City on New Year’s leaves one dead and three injured
A New Year's overnight a shooting in Midtown has left one person dead and three others injured in Northwest Oklahoma City.
fourstateshomepage.com
One person dead in New Year’s Day shooting
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — One man is dead and several others were shot just hours after ringing in the new year. The Oklahoma City Police Department said the shooting happened in a parking lot just south of Interstate 40, near downtown OKC. Multiple police units responded to the call.
Group wants answers after two women die in Cleveland County custody in December
There were sounds of frustration outside the Cleveland County Detention center Sunday after a crowd of nearly 100 people spoke up about recent deaths of two women in custody.
Cleveland County Jail Death Under Investigation, Family Searches For Answers
The family of a Cleveland County inmate who died last month is in search of answers, after she was found unresponsive in her cell. Owner of a crisis management consulting firm, Stacy Shelton, is speaking on behalf of Kathryn Milano's family. The family believes there were opportunities to get her...
Authorities On Scene Of Semitruck Rollover In West OKC
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is the scene of a semitruck rollover that happened Monday morning on the exit ramp from westbound I-40 to Morgan Road. The exit ramp from westbound I-40 to northbound Morgan Road has been closed while the wreck is cleared up. It is unknown what caused the...
KOCO
Man dead, others injured after New Year's Day shooting in downtown Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — One man is dead and several others were shot just hours after the new year rang. Police said it happened in a parking lot outside of Fassler Hall near Northwest 10th Street and Walker Avenue. Multiple police units responded to the call. Officers on the scene...
News On 6
Road Closed After SW OKC Crash
A crash that happened at around 7:45 a.m. has closed South Independence Avenue in both directions near Southwest 38th Street in Oklahoma City. One person had minor injuries, and is being attended to by medical officials. It is unknown what caused the crash or how many vehicles were involved.
Police: Two injured in metro shooting
Authorities are investigating a shooting that injured at least two people near Spencer.
KOCO
Dispensary worker says Spencer police suspect hid in store during manhunt
OKLAHOMA CITY — The man who escaped Spencer police custody before being arrested a second time was found in a dispensary across from an Oklahoma City hospital. Corbin Massengale, an employee at ElectraLeaf Dispensary, described what happened during a search for the suspect Thursday night. “I had heard the...
2 Arrested Following Drug Bust In Luther
Police arrested a man in Luther for allegedly transporting numerous narcotics and 16 pounds of marijuana. Cody Barnes was pulled over for traffic violations and admitted to transporting drugs. Barnes told police where he was headed, there police found a woman who had felony warrants out for her arrest. While...
Single vehicle crashes into fence of Governor’s Mansion in NE Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)- A single vehicle crashed into the fence surrounding the Governor’s Mansion at 900 NE 23rd St around 3:05 AM. OKCPD stated the car had four occupants in which the car was going at a high rate of speed. The car was totaled and extrication of three occupants occurred on scene. One person […]
Northeast Oklahoma City shootout leaves 2 shot – one critically
Two men were shot, one of them left in critical condition, following a shootout Friday morning in northeast Oklahoma City.
Woman Arrested For DUI In OKC With Child In Vehicle
A woman was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence Thursday near Southwest 29th Street and South Pennsylvania Avenue in Oklahoma City. Police said they spotted Kenia Guzman driving in the middle of traffic, and after pulling he rover found a partially drank bottle of wine in the passenger seat where her child was.
KOCO
Family displaced after heat lamp causes fire at northwest Oklahoma City home
OKLAHOMA CITY — A family was displaced after a fire sparked at a home early Tuesday morning in northwest Oklahoma City. Crews responded shortly after 2:05 a.m. to a house fire in a neighborhood near Northwest 16th Street and Meridian Avenue. The fire extended into the attic, causing a bit of damage.
News On 6
Burst Pipes Leaves Midwest City Apartment Ruined, Residents Searching For Assistance
A single mother living at the Ridge Apartments in Midwest City said it's been weeks since her home was ruined, and still hasn't received help from management. Aja Shaw said it took her apartment management five days just to get the water in the vacant apartments above her turned off, and now everything she owns is ruined.
