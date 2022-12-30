Survivor speaks out after her convicted child rapist walks free

A convicted child rapist is now walking free, and one of his victims isn’t going to be quiet about it.

Danielle Tudor was raped at only 17 years old by Richard Gilmore. He was known as the ‘Jogger Rapist’ in Oregon and was also convicted of raping a 13-year-old.

“It was a scary time. I was saving myself for marriage - so there were things that were terrifying and things that were taken that I knew I would never get back,” said Tudor.

Gilmore got out of prison this month after serving a partial sentence for the rape.

“My perpetrator actually got out of prison on December 16th,” said Tudor. “He admitted to at least nine rapes. My offender even though admitting to my rape - could not be charged for it - because the statute of limitations was only three years.”

Though Gilmore admitted to at least eight other the statute of limitations in Oregon at the time was only three years so he was not prosecuted for the majority of his rapes.

The statute of limitations now is 12 years the since the discovery or the report of the crime. Now, she says she’s working with senator Kay Floyd to lengthen or eliminate the statute of limitations when it comes to rape in Oklahoma.

Tudor says it takes victims longer than that to process the trauma. She didn’t come forward as a victim until decades later.

Tudor was one of those, and now she is an advocate for rape victims. She moved to Green County a few years ago knowing Gilmore would be released and has worked with Oklahoma lawmakers to push new rape legislation forward. She has passed rape kit legislation in the past and is part of the rape kit task force.

“Here in Oklahoma, the statute of limitations - with or without DNA, getting that eliminated is very important to me. very important to me,” said Tudor. “If I could go back and tell that 17-year-old girl now what would happen and that it was gonna be okay.” Tudor would tell her 17-year-old self, “You’re going to be amazed at what you’ll be able to do and what you’ll be able to change with your story.”

©2022 Imagicomm Tulsa, Inc.