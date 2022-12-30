Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Five arrested in connection with the fatal Mall of America shootingLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
If you live in Missouri and crave a fresh White Castle burger, drive to Columbia, St. Louis, or Cape GirardeauCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
The Trashmen's 'Surfin' Bird'Frank MastropoloMinneapolis, MN
As the World Turns Star Rita Walter McLaughlin Dead at 71Soap HubOakdale, MN
Grease fire occurs at Panda Express in Apple Valley, MinnesotaLimitless Production Group LLCApple Valley, MN
Related
fox9.com
Minneapolis woman mentors dozens of Black girls as they ready for college
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Shamaria Jordan started Black Girl Advocate in 2020, with the goal of helping Black women turn their dreams into goals and their goals into achievements. "My goal is to change the lives of Black girls in the Twin Cities," Shamaria said. Her program offers young students valuable advice on higher education… in a push to help close Minnesota’s education gaps.
fox9.com
Bloomington family steps up to help the homeless in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - There is an ever-present need to help people without a place to call home, especially on cold winter nights. In the Twin Cities, a Bloomington family has made that their personal mission, especially after the recent closures of several homeless encampments. "They didn’t wake up and...
Really? Is This Minnesota College ‘Not Worth Attending’
I can only scroll past those 'sponsored' posts on social media for so long. I saw one that kept popping up on my feed about the 'colleges not worth attending' in every state. After careful consideration, knowing I was about to embark on a journey that was quite possibly going to take up the rest of my afternoon, I clicked and then began to scroll. Luckily I didn't have to scroll long as the Minnesota college on this 'list' came up at #48. Sorry Crown College, you are the college that this website lists as not worth attending.
Mayor Frey: “Homeless encampments are just not the right route”
Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey says it was the right move to tear down a homeless encampment near the Quarry shopping center in Northeast Minneapolis Friday.
One Minnesota City Named Among The 'Loneliest Cities' In America
Chamberofcommerce.org put together a list of the loneliest cities across the country.
Life-changing experience leads woman to offer free haircuts to homeless
A Minneapolis woman became inspired by a life-changing haircut she got when she was younger, and found a way to help others in her community look their best — even if they couldn't afford it.Katie Stellar said growing up, her mother would cut her hair since she was one of six children. The home haircuts weren't the most stylish."My mom was awful and I have pictures to prove it. But I never really had any desire to do anything with my hair," she said.That was until Stellar was diagnosed with an autoimmune disease when she was 11 years old, which...
Demands made for investigation of U of M President Joan Gabel's role on financial board
MINNEAPOLIS — A regent, a law professor and former Gov. Arne Carlson are demanding state and federal agencies investigate University of Minnesota President Joan Gabel's role on a financial board.Regent Darrin Rosha, University of Minnesota law professor Richard Painter and Carlson sent a letter to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and the state attorney general alleging Gabel's position on Securian Financial's board is a conflict of interest, the Star Tribune reported Friday.The university pays about $4.6 million annually to Securian Financial affiliate Minnesota Life to cover employee life insurance. Rosha, Painter and Carlson say in their letter that Gabel's...
Common Roots employees respond to its abrupt closure after unionization attempt
Employees who found themselves suddenly out of work due to the abrupt closure of Common Roots Cafe have responded to its owner's explanation for the shutdown, which followed their attempts to unionize. Dan Schwartzman made the shock announcement Wednesday that he was immediately closing his cafe after 15 years in...
voiceofalexandria.com
The City in Minnesota Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime
The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
Minneapolis looks forward to big year with major concerts and events in 2023
MINNEAPOLIS — As we ring in the New Year this weekend and flip the calendar from 2022 to 2023, there's a lot to look forward to next year in downtown Minneapolis. "We know there's a lot already scheduled to happen in 2023," said Minneapolis Downtown Council President and CEO Steve Cramer. "It has been a slow process but it's been steady, especially the last 18 months, and I think that steady growth is going to really accelerate next year with all the things we already know are going to be happening."
Lakeville man charged in wage theft scheme
LAKEVILLE, Minn – Charges have been filed after a man allegedly stole over $35,000 from his employees.According to the Hennepin County Attorney's Office, Frederick Newell is charged with wage theft and theft by swindle for underpaying or neglecting to pay his employees.Newell owns and operates a commercial painting company called Integrated Painting Solutions. In 2019, IPS was to provide painting labor and materials for the Redwell apartment complex in north Minneapolis. Because the City of Minneapolis had approved tax increment financing for the development of the apartment complex, contractors were required to pay employees a wage rate for their hours worked....
New Prague Times
Howard L Hauer, 72
Howard L. Hauer, age 72 of Eden Prairie, died unexpectedly December 19, 2022 at Minneapolis Veterans Hospital with his family at his side. He battled cancer for several years. A memorial Mass will be held on January 20 at St. Hubert Catholic Community, 8201 Main St., Chanhassen. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. and Mass at 11 a.m. Burial will be at Fort Snelling at a later date.
fox9.com
The first baby of 2023: Baby born at stroke of midnight at Maple Grove Hospital
MAPLE GROVE, Minn. (FOX 9) - It is a very happy start to the new year for one Minnesota family, as a mother gave birth to likely the first baby born in 2023 at Maple Grove Hospital, officials say. Isabelle Alice Koopman was born to her parents Ashley and Cameron...
fox9.com
Here are the top baby names of 2022 at M Health Fairview
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - M Health Fairview on Wednesday revealed the top baby names for the children born within the health system in 2022. More than 13,300 babies were born at M Health Fairview hospitals. Here are the top names that families chose. Top 10 boy names at M Health...
Financial planning tips for 2023
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. — Every new year it's one of the top resolutions -- financial planning. So to help us make sure we stick to those goals, Shannon Foreman with Forethought Planning joined KARE 11 Saturday with some tips to get us off on the right foot in 2023.
fox9.com
Police: Guns pulled during fight at Northtown Mall in Blaine, Minn.
BLAINE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police say a fight at the Burlington in Northtown Mall lead to guns being pulled by two people who were licensed to carry. The incident Monday afternoon drew a large police response to the mall, which remained open during the incident. Blaine police say they...
willmarradio.com
Minneapolis man charged with Mall of America murder
(Bloomington, MN) -- 18-year-old Taeshawn Adams-Wright from Minneapolis is charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and assault, and two 17-year-olds face riot charges in connection with last week's fatal shooting inside the Nordstrom department store at the Mall of America. Bloomington Police Chief Booker Hodges indicates all five suspects will ultimately be charged on suspicion of second-degree murder but says some of them are not cooperating with the investigation and that's why two have not yet been charged. And Hodges says "we expect additional arrests... in the near future." Surveillance video shows the suspects pursuing 19-year-old Johntae Hudson of Saint Paul through the store. The criminal complaint alleges Adams-Wright and another teen fired shots at Hudson, who was hit eight times and died at the scene in the men's clothing department. Police say it was the result of a dispute between two groups of young men.
Local musician Sean Lipinski dies after battle with aggressive brain tumor
MINNEAPOLIS -- A Twin Cities musician died Tuesday after he underwent emergency surgery for an aggressive brain tumor.Sean Lipinski, 42, played in multiple bands, including Holding On, The Real Enemy, Regret, Comeback Kid, and Sunset.In a Facebook post, his father, Joseph Lipinski, wrote that Sean is a universal organ donor, saying, "A family is waiting at the U of M hospital for Sean's healthy heart that their family member needs to save their life."Sean Lipinski is survived by his two daughters and his wife, Samantha.As of 1 p.m. Friday, over $67,000 was raised on GoFundMe to help support Lipinski's family.
kfgo.com
Minnesota Millionaire Raffle $1 million tickets sold in Oak Park Heights and St. Louis Park
ROSEVILLE, Minn. (KFGO) – Two Minnesota Millionaire Raffle players woke up New Year’s Day to discover that their tickets are worth $1 million. The businesses that sold the winning tickets will receive $5,000 bonuses. The million dollar tickets were sold at Kwik Trip in Oak Park Heights and Lunds-Byerlys in St. Louis Park.
willmarradio.com
Minneapolis starts the new year with it's first murder
(Minneapolis, MN) -- Minneapolis Police are investigating a shooting that killed one person and injured another at a New Year's party. A victim was found in the Webber-Camden neighborhood and died at a local hospital. Another victim arrived at the hospital hours later. Officers say they found three guns and evidence of a shooting at an after-hours party. No arrests have been made.
Comments / 2