CF Montreal name Laurent Ciman among backroom staff to support Hernan Losada
CF Montreal have revealed the backroom staff that will assist new head coach Hernan Losada for the 2023 MLS season. Losada was unveiled as the replacement for Wilfried Nancy in December after the French tactician left to take over at the Columbus Crew. Still just 40 years old, Losada will...
Charlotte FC closing on signing of Ashley Westwood from Burnley
Charlotte FC have bolstered their midfield with the signing of English player Ashley Westwood from Burnley, 90min sources have confirmed. The 32-year-old is a veteran of almost 500 matches in the English game, starting his career with Crewe Alexandra before turning out for Aston Villa and Burnley. 286 of those appearances came in the Premier League, with Westwood scoring 12 goals and providing 32 assists.
New England Revolution sign midfielder Latif Blessing from LAFC
The New England Revolution have signed midfielder Latif Blessing in a trade with Los Angeles FC, the club announced Tuesday. Blessing spent the last five seasons with the Black and Gold after originally arriving in MLS with Sporting Kansas City. The 26-year-old played 167 games for LAFC across all competitions, scoring 18 goals and assisting another 18, while helping the club lift MLS Cup and Supporters' Shield titles.
Club Leon sign Adonis Frias ahead of 2023 Clausura
Club Leon has signed Adonis Frias from Argentine First Division team Deportivo Defensa y Justicia, ahead of the 2023 Liga MX Clausura.
Newcastle continue talks with Flamengo over Brazilian teenager
Newcastle are hoping to conclude a deal for Flamengo midfielder Matheus Franca after a further round of talks.
Chelsea agree deal for Monaco defender Benoit Badiashile
Chelsea have finalised an agreement to sign Monaco centre-back Benoit Badiashile.
Erik ten Hag discusses potentially recalling Amad Diallo from Sunderland
Erik ten Hag discusses recalling Adam Diallo from Sunderland.
Marquinhos confirms status of PSG contract talks
Marquinhos speaks about his ongoing talks with PSG & reacts to shock Ligue 1 defeat to Lens.
Arsenal vs Newcastle - Premier League: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Previewing Arsenal vs Newcastle in the Premier League, with TV details, team news, predicted lineups and score prediction.
Leeds confirm signing of Maximilian Wober from Red Bull Salzburg
Leeds United complete the signing of Red Bull Salzburg defender Maximilian Wober.
WSL end of year awards 2022: Goal of the year, moment of the year & more
90min's WSL awards for 2022, including goal of the year, moment of the year, comeback of the year and more.
Changes are needed at Chelsea, but not on the touchline
Graham Potter has made a poor start at Chelsea, but he's not the main problem.
Lens vs PSG - Ligue 1: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Previewing Lens vs PSG in Ligue 1, with tv channel details, team news, predicted lineups and score prediction.
AC Milan growing in confidence over Rafael Leao contract talks
AC Milan are confident they will reach an agreement over a new contract for Chelsea target Rafael Leao.
Jurgen Klopp accuses Brentford of 'stretching the rules' & bemoans Bryan Mbeumo goal
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has hit out at referee Stuart Atwell's decision to allow Bryan Mbeumo's goal in the Reds' 3-1 loss at Brentford on Monday, while he also stated that the Bees know how to 'stretch the rules'.
Can Cody Gakpo play against Brentford today?
Cody Gakpo is Liverpool's latest attacking acquisition, but will he be able to play against Brentford on Monday night?
Brentford 3-1 Liverpool: Player ratings as Bees swarm lacklustre Reds
Brentford maintained their impressive big game record this season with a 3-1 win at home to Liverpool.
U.S. Soccer confirms independent investigation into Gregg Berhalter allegations
U.S. Soccer confirms an independent investigation was launched by the organization upon learning of an allegation against USMNT head coach Gregg Berhalter.
Liverpool predicted lineup vs Brentford - Premier League
Liverpool's predicted lineup for their Premier League trip to Brentford.
