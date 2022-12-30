MOUNT VERNON — SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Mt. Vernon has announced the birth of the first baby of the New Year and he’s from Centralia. According to the hospital, Axten Joseph Reed was born at 2:07 a.m. January first, 2023. He weighed seven pounds, zero ounces, and measured 20 inches long.

MOUNT VERNON, IL ・ 5 HOURS AGO