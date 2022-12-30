Read full article on original website
Mt. Vernon man gets 10 years in latest drug-related conviction
JEFFERSON COUNTY — A 39-year-old Mt. Vernon man was sentenced Tuesday in Jefferson County Court to 10 years in prison after he pleaded guilty to delivery of meth near a school or park. Jerrett Spells was one of at least nine people arrested in October following lengthy investigations by...
Mt. Vernon man arrested in shots fired investigation
MOUNT VERNON — A 19-year-old Mt. Vernon man was arrested Saturday for allegedly firing a gun in the 1100 block of Maple Street in Mt. Vernon. According to Mt. Vernon Police, they responded shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday to a report of shots fired and two males fleeing the scene on foot.
Good Samaritan announces birth of first baby of 2023
MOUNT VERNON — SSM Health Good Samaritan Hospital in Mt. Vernon has announced the birth of the first baby of the New Year and he’s from Centralia. According to the hospital, Axten Joseph Reed was born at 2:07 a.m. January first, 2023. He weighed seven pounds, zero ounces, and measured 20 inches long.
