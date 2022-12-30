Read full article on original website
Tua Tagovailoa Reportedly Makes Decision On Football Future
As the wider football world debates whether or not Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa should continue playing football amid all of the concussions he's suffered, only Tua himself can decide whether he'll play when symptoms go away. According to FOX NFL insider Jay Glazer, Tua has already made that decision....
Football World Unhappy With Kirby Smart's Postgame Comment
Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs football program are heading back to the College Football Playoff national championship game. The No. 1 seeded Bulldogs topped Ohio State in a thriller at the Peach Bowl on Saturday. Georgia defeated Ohio State by one point to advance. Following the game, Smart made...
Ohio State Player Has 1-Word Message For Peach Bowl Refs
The year didn't end well for Ohio State, as the Buckeyes squandered a 14-point lead in Saturday's 42-41 Peach Bowl loss to Georgia. Ohio State's offense struggled down the stretch without Marvin Harrison Jr., who left the game after a hard hit late in the third quarter. Despite initially throwing a flag, the referees decided not to call the Bulldogs for targeting.
Look: TCU Coach Sonny Dykes Takes Shot At The Big Ten
TCU head coach Sonny Dykes had no issue calling out the Big Ten after the team's monumental win over Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl. “All week we heard about Big Ten football and how they were going to line up and run over us, and defensively, they made some plays, but we did a great job stopping the run and force them to do some things they weren’t comfortable doing,” Dykes said. “Couldn’t be more proud of the defense, thought they played incredibly hard and just like we expected them to.”
College Basketball Refs Have 'Had It' With 1 Head Coach
No. 2 UConn suffered its first loss of the season on Saturday, falling 83-73 to No. 22 Xavier. With his team 2:25 remaining and his team trailing 74-71, UConn head coach Dan Hurley was assessed a technical foul for arguing with the referees. Hurley was unhappy with the free throw disparity--28-to-9 in favor of Xavier.
Chris Fowler Criticized For What He Said About Ohio State Running Back
ESPN college football announcer Chris Fowler is taking some heat for a comment he made about Ohio State running back Miyan Williams. Williams, who is listed at 5-foot-9 and 225 pounds, is certainly a powerful running back. However, Fowler might have gone a little too far in describing the Buckeyes tailback.
Look: Football World Is Praying For Ohio State Star
The football world is praying for an Ohio State star on Saturday evening. Buckeyes tight end Cade Stover has been transported to a local hospital. Stover was reportedly in serious pain on Saturday evening. Stover exited the first half of the game with an apparent injury. He did not return...
Look: Kirby Smart Postgame Handshake Video Going Viral
Kirby Smart is getting praised for his postgame move following Georgia's win over Ohio State. The No. 1 Bulldogs topped the No. 4 Buckeyes in epic fashion on Saturday night. Ohio State led for most of the game, but Georgia took the lead late, before winning when the Buckeyes missed their go-ahead field goal.
Look: Legendary Michigan Star Reacts To Targeting Ruling
The officiating crew at the Fiesta Bowl had one of the worst performances we've seen in a long time. Not only did they botch two huge calls in the first half, they missed a potential targeting call on Michigan's final offensive play of the game. A TCU defender had a...
Photos: Meet The Girlfriend Of Georgia's Stetson Bennett
The girlfriend of Michigan Wolverines quarterback JJ McCarthy went viral in the first College Football Playoff semifinal on Saturday night. Perhaps the same will happen in the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Peach Bowl. Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett is reportedly dating graduate student Cameron Liss. "Happy birthday sweetheart! This...
Look: NFL World Wants ESPN Analyst Fired On Tuesday
Some sports talk show hosts just can't help themselves when it comes to serious matters. On Tuesday morning, Bart Scott, who makes regular appearances on ESPN's First Take, spoke about the Damar Hamlin situation and he made it sounds like it was tee Higgins' fault for why Hamlin went into cardiac arrest on the field.
Breaking: NFL Announces Decision On Bengals vs. Bills
Moments ago, the NFL announced that it will not resume the Bills-Bengals game this week. Monday night's showdown between the Bills and Bengals was suspended due to a heartbreaking incident involving Damar Hamlin. The former Pitt safety had to be transferred to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center because he suffered a cardiac arrest on the field.
Mike Leach Was Happily Married for 30 Years — Meet His Wife
Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach died on Dec. 12, 2022. The coach enjoyed a prolific career at the highest levels. Throughout his career, he was the head coach at Texas Tech, Washington State, and Mississippi State. Article continues below advertisement. Off the field, Mike was married to his wife,...
Nick Saban Reveals Message To Alabama For 2023 Season
The 2022 season didn't go as planned for Alabama. Nick Saban's team went 10-2 during the regular season and didn't make the College Football Playoff for the first time since it began. That said, the Crimson Tide still finished with 11 wins for the 12th straight season after beating the...
Breaking: Ohio State Football Player Taken To Hospital
An Ohio State Buckeyes football player was taken to the hospital during the Peach Bowl. ESPN's Holly Rowe reported that Buckeyes tight end Cade Stover had to be transported to the hospital during the game, as he was dealing with extreme pain. Stover is one of the toughest players on...
Football World Reacts To Referee's Fiesta Bowl Admission
Most of the college football world was not happy with the Fiesta Bowl referees on Saturday night. There were several controversial rulings on Saturday, including a questionable no-touchdown and a no-targeting call in the game between Michigan and TCU. TCU topped Michigan, 51-45, to move on to the College Football...
MRI Results Are Reportedly In For Ohio State Star
Ohio State Buckeyes star tight end Cade Stover left Saturday night's College Football Playoff game and was taken to a local hospital for examination. The Buckeyes fell to No. 1 Georgia in heartbreaking fashion, as Ohio State missed its game-winning field goal attempt. Stover, who missed most of the game...
Longtime NFL Referee Says Fiesta Bowl Made Big Mistake
A longtime NFL referee and rules expert says the Fiesta Bowl officials made a big mistake. There were several questionable calls in the College Football Playoff semifinal. Few, if any, were as big as the no-touchdown call in the first half. Michigan appeared to score a touchdown on a long...
NFL World Reacts To Justin Jefferson, Referee Incident
Vikings star receiver Justin Jefferson narrowly avoided disaster in Sunday's game. After getting pushed in the back by a Packers defender, the NFL's leading pass-catcher was extremely frustrated and almost slammed his helmet into the back of an official. Jefferson still contacted the ref, but wasn't penalized or ejected. Here's...
Kirk Herbstreit Calls Out Prominent Coach On College GameDay
The final batch of college football bowl games before the National Championship Game are today. But ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit put one of the competing coaches on blast this morning. During College GameDay, Herbstreit admonished USC head coach Lincoln Riley for quarterback Caleb Williams' controversial painted fingernails in the Pac-12 Championship...
