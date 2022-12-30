TCU head coach Sonny Dykes had no issue calling out the Big Ten after the team's monumental win over Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl. “All week we heard about Big Ten football and how they were going to line up and run over us, and defensively, they made some plays, but we did a great job stopping the run and force them to do some things they weren’t comfortable doing,” Dykes said. “Couldn’t be more proud of the defense, thought they played incredibly hard and just like we expected them to.”

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO