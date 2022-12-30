ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Magnolia State Live

Taxes — yes — But what other issues are on the Mississippi Legislature agenda?

Mississippi legislators return to the Capitol on Tuesday, and their three-month session could be dominated by debates over taxes. This is the final year of a four-year term. Most members of the Republican-controlled House and Senate are expected to seek reelection, but the Republican speaker of the House, Philip Gunn, announced months ago that this will be his final year in office.
qcnews.com

Welfare scandal sharpens contrasts in long-poor Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — In Mississippi, where elected officials have a long history of praising self-sufficiency and condemning federal antipoverty programs, a welfare scandal has exposed how millions of dollars were diverted to the rich and powerful — including pro athletes — instead of helping some of the neediest people in the nation.
WAPT

New year means new legislative session, tax breaks

JACKSON, Miss. — Over the next four years, tax breaks are coming for Mississippians through the passage of House Bill 531, also known as the Mississippi Tax Freedom Act of 2022. According to the law, the 5% tax bracket will be reduced to 4%, and tax-free income levels under...
mageenews.com

Tax Cuts will directly benefit over a million Mississippi Workers

In 2022 Mississippi made significant tax cuts, reducing the state income tax from around 7 percent to a flat 4 percent. These tax cuts will directly benefit over a million Mississippi workers and help make our state more prosperous.
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi residents can carry their driver’s licenses on their phones with Mississippi Mobile ID

Mississippi residents can now carry their state-issued ID on their phones. The Mississippi Department of Public Safety has partnered with IDEMIA, the world-leading biometric and identity solutions provider, to introduce Mississippi Mobile ID to residents. Mississippi Mobile ID is a digital version of a physical driver’s license that will allow...
wtva.com

Skilled to Work: General Contractor work

CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) -- General contractors and their teams do construction work on homes and other buildings. WTVA got to speak with Contractor Junior Cummings and his team as they worked on an updating project for the sanctuary of Salem Christian Church. Workers were cutting boards, removing old parts, and...
bizmagsb.com

Federal regulator ruling means possible refunds for Entergy customers

(The Center Square) — Recent rulings from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission could result in refunds for Entergy customers in Louisiana and Arkansas, though the company contends it has already fulfilled its obligations. The two FERC rulings issued on Dec. 23 stem from multiple disputes regarding rates and taxes...
Black Enterprise

Jackson Mayor Calls Mississippi Legislature ‘Racist’ for Ignoring City’s Unresolved $2B Water Issue

Residents of Jackson, Mississippi, say they’re “tired of apologies” from state officials regarding the constant water stoppages and boil water notices. NBC News reports Jackson residents do not have access to running water after sub-freezing temperatures hit the area leading to frozen and busted pipes. Residents were told to go to one of four locations across the city to pick up water Tuesday afternoon.
bigeasymagazine.com

Entergy Denies Refunds Due Customers in Defiance of Federal Regulators

On Dec. 23, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) ruled that Entergy Corp. owes around $500 million in refunds to ratepayers in Louisiana and Arkansas related to the management and operation of the Grand Gulf nuclear plant. The FERC’s ruling comes as the result of a joint lawsuit filed by Arkansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi claiming the company overcharged customers to operate the facility. Both Arkansas and Louisiana Public Service Commissions rejected settlement offers in the case earlier this year in part because they did not include refunds to ratepayers. However, on Monday Entergy issued a press release saying that no refunds are due to its customers, in direct defiance of the FERC ruling.
desotocountynews.com

Naloxone opioid overdose kits available free of charge

The Mississippi State Department of Health says naloxone kits to counteract opioid overdoses are available through the department free of charge. You may know of naloxone by the names Narcan and Kloxxado. The medication can reverse an overdose of opioids such as heroin, fentanyl, and prescription opioid medications. To request...
