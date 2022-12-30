Read full article on original website
Taxes — yes — But what other issues are on the Mississippi Legislature agenda?
Mississippi legislators return to the Capitol on Tuesday, and their three-month session could be dominated by debates over taxes. This is the final year of a four-year term. Most members of the Republican-controlled House and Senate are expected to seek reelection, but the Republican speaker of the House, Philip Gunn, announced months ago that this will be his final year in office.
qcnews.com
Welfare scandal sharpens contrasts in long-poor Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — In Mississippi, where elected officials have a long history of praising self-sufficiency and condemning federal antipoverty programs, a welfare scandal has exposed how millions of dollars were diverted to the rich and powerful — including pro athletes — instead of helping some of the neediest people in the nation.
WAPT
New year means new legislative session, tax breaks
JACKSON, Miss. — Over the next four years, tax breaks are coming for Mississippians through the passage of House Bill 531, also known as the Mississippi Tax Freedom Act of 2022. According to the law, the 5% tax bracket will be reduced to 4%, and tax-free income levels under...
mageenews.com
Tax Cuts will directly benefit over a million Mississippi Workers
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. In 2022 Mississippi made significant tax cuts, reducing the state income tax from around 7 percent to a flat 4 percent. These tax cuts will directly benefit over a million Mississippi workers and help make our state more prosperous.
Mississippi legislators: Education, infrastructure, healthcare, income tax break among top priorities for 2023
The 2023 Regular Session of the Mississippi Legislature begins very shortly after the New Year holiday, at noon on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. With the session so close on the horizon, we asked legislators representing Adams County their take on a few hot-button topics, starting with what their priorities are for this session.
‘BREAK THE STIGMA’: Doctors speak about health benefits of medical cannabis at Mississippi forum
Approximately 50 people came to a Wednesday forum at the Natchez Community Center about medical cannabis led by doctors with knowledge in the field. The forum was organized by a collaboration of local dispensaries to educate the public, and their potential clients, about the products they will soon offer. These...
Millions approved for work at I-10 interchange where Mississippi’s first Buc-ee’s planned
Access to Mississippi’s first Buc-ee’s Beaver Nuggets is closer to reality with new federal money that will widen an interstate interchange around the upcoming 80,000 square-foot store. Mississippi U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker praised a new $60 million grant that will go towards widening parts of Interstate 10 and...
Mississippi residents can carry their driver’s licenses on their phones with Mississippi Mobile ID
Mississippi residents can now carry their state-issued ID on their phones. The Mississippi Department of Public Safety has partnered with IDEMIA, the world-leading biometric and identity solutions provider, to introduce Mississippi Mobile ID to residents. Mississippi Mobile ID is a digital version of a physical driver’s license that will allow...
wtva.com
Skilled to Work: General Contractor work
CORINTH, Miss. (WTVA) -- General contractors and their teams do construction work on homes and other buildings. WTVA got to speak with Contractor Junior Cummings and his team as they worked on an updating project for the sanctuary of Salem Christian Church. Workers were cutting boards, removing old parts, and...
theadvocate.com
Louisiana's crime gun pipeline: How firearms flow to and from Texas, Mississippi, elsewhere
When it comes to guns connected to crimes, Louisiana supplies more to Texas than the other way around — despite a sevenfold difference in population between the Lone Star and Bayou states, federal data suggests. And Mississippi funnels more to Louisiana than vice versa, even though it has half...
Narcan, used to reverse opioids overdose, now available in Mississippi for free
OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. — Almost 600 people died from drug overdoses in Mississippi in 2021. About 75% of those overdoses were caused by opioids. FOX13 learned that the state is starting a new program to try to reverse that trend by giving out noloxone, also known as Narcan, for free.
bizmagsb.com
Federal regulator ruling means possible refunds for Entergy customers
(The Center Square) — Recent rulings from the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission could result in refunds for Entergy customers in Louisiana and Arkansas, though the company contends it has already fulfilled its obligations. The two FERC rulings issued on Dec. 23 stem from multiple disputes regarding rates and taxes...
aarp.org
Push Under Way for Increasing Retirement Savings Options at Private-Sector Employers
People are more likely to save for retirement if they can do so at work, according to AARP research. However, 54 percent of Mississippi’s private-sector employees — about 492,000 — work for employers who don’t offer a traditional pension or retirement savings plan. With the Legislature...
Jackson Mayor Calls Mississippi Legislature ‘Racist’ for Ignoring City’s Unresolved $2B Water Issue
Residents of Jackson, Mississippi, say they’re “tired of apologies” from state officials regarding the constant water stoppages and boil water notices. NBC News reports Jackson residents do not have access to running water after sub-freezing temperatures hit the area leading to frozen and busted pipes. Residents were told to go to one of four locations across the city to pick up water Tuesday afternoon.
americanmilitarynews.com
Virginia Ingellis, WWII veteran and Mississippi’s first female American Legion post commander, dies at 96
Northeast Mississippi has lost one of its few remaining World War II veterans and a notable member of Mississippi military history. Virginia Ingellis, a World War II veteran and the first female American Legion post commander in Mississippi, died on Dec. 8. She was 96 years old. Ingellis was born...
fox26houston.com
Harris Co. Judge Lina Hidalgo targets Texas Lieutenant Governor during swearing-in ceremony
A swearing-in ceremony was held for several Harris County officials on Monday. The event was pretty low-key until Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo delivered remarks toward Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick.
Remains of helicopter that crashed in Gulf of Mexico located. Second Mississippi man reportedly onboard.
Four days after a helicopter crashed in the Gulf of Mexico, killing four men, reports are that the remains of the helicopter have been located. WLOX in Biloxi reports that the family of David Scarborough, one of the men killed in the crash, confirmed that the helicopter had been located.
KTLO
Mississippi man arrested for violating Ark. Hot Check law in Baxter County
A Mississippi man has been arrested for violating the Arkansas Hot Check law. According to the probable cause affidavit, 43-year-old Akshay Patel of Southaven authorized a draft to Magness Oil in June 2022 for $11,367.70 where it was returned for insufficient funds. Patel is currently being held in the Baxter...
bigeasymagazine.com
Entergy Denies Refunds Due Customers in Defiance of Federal Regulators
On Dec. 23, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) ruled that Entergy Corp. owes around $500 million in refunds to ratepayers in Louisiana and Arkansas related to the management and operation of the Grand Gulf nuclear plant. The FERC’s ruling comes as the result of a joint lawsuit filed by Arkansas, Louisiana, and Mississippi claiming the company overcharged customers to operate the facility. Both Arkansas and Louisiana Public Service Commissions rejected settlement offers in the case earlier this year in part because they did not include refunds to ratepayers. However, on Monday Entergy issued a press release saying that no refunds are due to its customers, in direct defiance of the FERC ruling.
desotocountynews.com
Naloxone opioid overdose kits available free of charge
The Mississippi State Department of Health says naloxone kits to counteract opioid overdoses are available through the department free of charge. You may know of naloxone by the names Narcan and Kloxxado. The medication can reverse an overdose of opioids such as heroin, fentanyl, and prescription opioid medications. To request...
