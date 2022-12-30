ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blood drive planned in Little Falls, Jan. 10 - 12

The American Red Cross will be having a Blood Drive at St. Francis Hall Convent, Little Falls, Tuesday, Jan. 10, from 1 p.m. – 7 p.m.; Wednesday, Jan. 11, from noon – 6 p.m.; and Thursday, Jan. 12, from 8:30 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

There continues to be a great need for blood donations, especially as snowbirds head south for the winter. Those whose blood type is O positive, O negative, A negative or B negative, are asked to consider the Power Red donation. This type of donation takes a little extra time. The donation frequency is every 112 days up to three times a year. The red cell donation is typically given to trauma patients.

For more information, contact the Red Cross at 1 (800) 733-2767. Schedule an appointment to donate either whole blood or Power Red by going online: redcrossblood.org or calling Sister Julien Dirkes at (320) 632-0663.

