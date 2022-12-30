BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse opens in Goodyear

The new BJ's Restaurant and Brewhouse opened in Goodyear Dec. 28 on a free-standing pad in the new Civic Square development on the northeast corner of 150th Drive and McDowell Road.

The 7,500-square-foot restaurant seats around 250 guests. Current hours of operation are from 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, and 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 midnight Friday and Saturday.

“We are excited to open our sixth and final restaurant of the year in Goodyear, Arizona,” commented Greg Levin, BJ's CEO and president. “Arizona has been an incredible market for us for over twenty years... I want to thank our entire development and opening teams for successfully opening six new restaurants this year, despite the underlying construction and supply chain challenges facing the entire industry."

The chain has been among the most-requested dining options in the city of Goodyear's retail survey in both 2019 and 2021. The restaurant borders the brand-new city hall, which opened in August, new class-A office spaces and the Harkins Theatres across the way.

The city anticipates even more dining and retail options to be announced in the coming months and years at Civic Square.