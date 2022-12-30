Read full article on original website
California braces for another 'brutal' blow from atmospheric river
BERKELEY, Calif. — Already waterlogged from a historic storm on Saturday, Northern California began bracing for a second blast from an atmospheric river that is expected to be unleashed on Wednesday. On Dec. 31, San Francisco received 5.46 inches of rain, just 0.08 inches shy of the all-time daily...
Monterey Co. issues Level 1 activation for next approaching storm
MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV) Monterey County's Emergency Operations Center has issued a Level 1 (High) activation beginning Wednesday, January 4 and is expected to run through the end of the storm. The department of is urging people to take precautions for the next storm as it's expected to bring potential for flooding and damaging winds. The post Monterey Co. issues Level 1 activation for next approaching storm appeared first on KION546.
Long Range Weather Advisory Issued For Emergency Flood situation for California with Second Atmospheric River
National Weather Force has issued another Long-Range Weather Advisory for California with another Atmospheric River that will last from the end of this next weekend (January 7-8) and through the middle part of the month, with multiple storm systems in a line, including the entire major metropolitan areas under either an extreme or emergency risk for flooding and mountain snow, including the Reno/Tahoe areas. This is another Raiden Storm Pattern, but since it will envelope a lot of the month, it will be the Raiden Storm Pattern of January 2023 so read on for details …
Early snowpack is good sign for impact on drought
We're in the middle of one of the snowiest starts to winter in decades, according to the University of California-Berkeley Central Sierra Snow Laboratory.The California Department of Water Resources will conduct its first snow survey of the season on Tuesday.The Central Sierra Snow Laboratory tracks snowpack across the state. Snowpack is snow on the ground in mountainous areas that persists until the arrival of warmer weather, according to the National Geographic Society. Melting snowpack is an important source of water for many areas.Experts say mountain runoff is a good sign for the drought, but we should remain cautiously optimistic. "It's January, we're still very, very excited about these storms rolling through," said Dr. Andrew Schwartz, lead scientist and manager of the Central Sierra Snow Lab. "But it's going to be March or April before we can start making determinations about how it's going to impact our drought, and whether or not we can ease off of our water conservation."Schwartz says there are some early signs that California could fare better this year. The Southern Sierra has lots of snow and more storms are expected.Check daily California snowfall and snow depth at the National Centers for Environmental Information.
abc10.com
Rain and snow totals across Northern California from robust atmospheric river event
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Northern California is in the midst of a dangerously wet period with no sign of storm activity slowing down. A potent atmospheric river plowed into the state this past weekend, drenching the state and causing floods, power outages, and dangerous road conditions due to the flooding, debris, and heavy snow rates in the Sierra.
cvindependent.com
Another Atmospheric River Is Coming; Local Schools Need Reading Volunteers–Coachella Valley Independent’s Indy Digest: Jan. 2, 2023
The term “atmospheric river” is fairly new. It was first developed in the 1990s—and we’re going to be hearing the term quite a bit more in California, as yet another atmospheric river is expected to bring more storms later this week. NPR explains:. Atmospheric rivers are...
Evacuation warnings amid flooding after California storm
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — (AP) — Residents of a Northern California community were ordered to evacuate ahead of imminent flooding, and evacuation warnings were in place elsewhere in rural parts of the region on New Year's Day after a powerful storm brought drenching rain or heavy snowfall to much of the state, breaching levees, snarling traffic and closing major highways.
KMPH.com
Winter weather positively effecting the state, but not enough to effect the drought
The unusual winter weather bringing in double the amount of precipitation that Fresno usually sees has been having a positive effect on the state. Even though across California we have seen dangerous flood conditions, rising water levels in reservoirs and lakes have benefitted this winter. This would be the third...
Storm wallops Tahoe region with over 4 feet of snow in spots
The atmospheric river that just slammed the Bay Area and the Lake Tahoe region left some massive snowfall numbers.
Paradise Post
Huge boulders downed by storm near Tahoe will require exploding
Of the more surreal scenes to come out of the powerful New Year’s Eve storm of 2022, which socked Northern California with immense amounts of snow and rain, one that takes the cake is this array of giant boulders strewn across a roadway near Lake Tahoe. The rocks tumbled...
actionnewsnow.com
Storm Tracker Forecast: Wet first week of 2023!
Bundle up, grab your umbrella and get your tire chains handy for mountain travel before you head out the door Monday. The break from the wet weather that started Saturday afternoon is coming to an end by mid day Monday as another wet system will track inland from the Pacific. This storm system isn't packing the same punch of moisture, but is projected to bring lower snow levels to our mountain areas today. Winter Weather Advisories will go into effect in the Northern Mountains and Shasta County Mountains from 8am through 10am Monday, and the Sierra will be under a Winter Weather Advisory from 10am Monday through 4am Tuesday. Snow levels are projected to range down into the 1500' to 2500' range in Trinity, Shasta & Siskiyou Counties. Snow levels will mostly be down to around 3500' in the foothills and Sierra today. Up to around 8 inches of snow will be possible from this system as it tracks across our region today through early Tuesday. Rain and snow will arrive in the Northern Mountains by mid morning, but the remainder of our region will likely stay dry until early to mid afternoon. Thin clouds have been increasing overnight, but they arrived a bit too late to trap in the heat from yesterday afternoon. Temperatures are starting out in the 30's to low 40's in the valley, 30's in the foothills, and teens to 20's in our mountain zones to start your Monday. Winds are modest and out of the northeast to start the day, but will shift to become out of the southeast to 10mph in the afternoon. Gusts up to around 20mph will be possible in the afternoon hours. The heaviest rain and snow of the day is projected to fall from mid afternoon through late this evening. Showers will become less widespread and will become more scattered overnight into early Tuesday.
The Weather Channel
California Floods Trigger Evacuations, Water Rescues (PHOTOS)
Sign up for the Morning Brief email newsletter to get weekday updates from The Weather Channel and our meteorologists. At least one person has died and hundreds more were under mandatory or voluntary evacuations as an atmospheric river brought days of heavy rainfall that triggered flooding and landslides in California.
NBC Los Angeles
When's It Going to Rain in LA? Your Forecast
The 2023 Rose Parade in Pasadena just skated by with clear skies, before a round of showers is set to make its way into Southern California Tuesday. Tuesday had a chilly start to the day, and with clouds around through the afternoon, temperatures aren’t expected to warm up a whole lot.
ksro.com
Earthquakes Shake California as 2023 Begins
California rang in the New Year with some earthquakes. A five-point-four quake was registered in Humboldt County, around 10:35 a.m. yesterday. The quake’s epicenter was nine miles southeast of Rio Dell, with a depth of 17-point-two miles, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. Just one day prior, a four-point-zero magnitude quake struck around 10:49 p.m. This quake struck within a one-mile radius of a three-point-two magnitude quake that was reported no more than 30 minutes earlier. The first quake was felt throughout Monterey County. The USGS did not yet have reports of how far felt the second quake was felt. The quakes were along the San Andreas fault zone. No damage or injuries were reported.
Storm Moves Out Of Southern California With The Series Of Storms Continuing This Week
Good morning, everyone, I know some are still nursing a hangover from the weekend partying. Amazon took my Stargate SG1 off, which was a major trigger to me even wanting to have adult beverages in the first place at 2pm in the afternoon every 3-4 days. I didn't need to have one to have a great weekend, but as for the rest who indulged, hope recovery goes well for you as we remain in the Raiden Storm Pattern this week.
The Daily Weather Update from FOX Weather: Drenching storms leave California, severe weather targets South
Start your day with the latest weather news – Severe weather outbreak and winter storms are expected Monday while California wrings out after one soaking atmospheric river as another one looms later this week.
Surfer Shreds Lake Tahoe Waves As Atmospheric River Surges
As the saying goes, when life throws you lemons you should just make lemonade. And when the weather outside is weather and there’s an epic storm surge, then maybe you should just hop on your surfboard and get so pitted on some tasty waves and a cool buzz. That’s precisely what this surfer in California just did.
KSBW.com
New photos show the extent of damage to Highway 9 caused by storm
BOULDER CREEK, Calif. — New photos show the damaged done to Highway 9 in the Santa Cruz Mountains. On Saturday, an atmospheric river pummeled the Central Coast, causing flooding and extensive road damage. State Route 9 is closed from Vernon Street to Glengarry Road, south of Felton in Santa...
Dozens evacuated after storm brings flooding to Northern California
A storm over the weekend has brought heavy floods, high winds and landslides to Northern California. At least one person is dead and dozens more had to be evacuated. CBS News correspondent Jonathan Vigliotti has the latest.
mymotherlode.com
Flood Watch For The Mother Lode
Moderate to heavy rainfall associated with an atmospheric river will result in increased potential for small stream, and river flooding across most of northern and central California. As a result, a Flood Watch remains in effect for the Mother Lode, the west slope of the northern Sierra Nevada and the...
