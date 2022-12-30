Fallen Grape to Come to Brand Boulevard

Fallen Grape will open at 1800 S Brand Blvd #112 Glendale, CA 91204 , according to a liquor license filed with The State of California.

Presently, it appears Fallen Grapes’ low-intervention, skin-contact orange wine is their only concoction available for purchase, and must be bought via the company’s website or “at a few of [the company’s] favorite places,” one of which is Gigi’s Hollywood.

However, an in-depth interview with Founder Paul Longo is forthcoming; What Now Los Angeles will learn of Longo’s intentions for the business, how Fallen Grape operates, and why natural wines are of the utmost importance.

According to the brand’s website, the Fallen Grape team does as much of the work by hand as they can to ensure the sustainability and preservation of their wine’s natural beauty.

In addition to using organically farmed grapes and local bottling and packaging, FG also claims to work with generational farmers and winemakers to bring their vino to life.

Stay tuned for more details about the incoming wine operation.

