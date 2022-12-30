ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
atozsports.com

A pair of Dallas Cowboys whose last 2 games are paying dividends

For all the criticisms the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) face this year, they are a resilient team. When one player goes down for an determined amount of time, another has stepped in to take his place. Whether it’s been QB Cooper Rush filling for Dak Prescott, or Damone Clark filling in...
DALLAS, TX
SB Nation

NFL Playoff Picture 2022, as it stands

L.A. Chargers (10-6)* Baltimore Ravens (10-6)* New England Patriots (8-8) Pittsburgh Steelers (8-8) New England Patriots (7) vs. Buffalo Bills (2) Baltimore Ravens (6) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (3) L.A. Chargers (5) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (4) NFC. First round bye: Philadelphia Eagles. Seattle Seahawks (7) vs. San Francisco 49ers (2) New...
NBC Sports

How 49ers can claim NFC's No. 1 playoff seed next week

It wasn't easy, but the 49ers did just enough Sunday to beat the Las Vegas Raiders 37-34 in overtime and alter the NFL playoff picture in their favor entering Week 18. The victory extended San Francisco's winning streak to nine games and boosted the team into the NFC's No. 2 playoff seed after the Minnesota Vikings (12-4) were crushed 41-17 by the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The 49ers also are 12-4 but own the tiebreaker over the Vikings by virtue of their better record against NFC opponents (9-2 against Minnesota's 7-4)
TENNESSEE STATE
NBC Sports

What we learned as 49ers survive scare, beat Raiders in OT

LAS VEGAS — The 49ers didn't exactly go rolling into the new year in the same fashion they closed out 2022. But after eight consecutive victories, this might have been the kind of game the 49ers needed to fully prepare them for the pressure of the NFL playoffs. Rookie...
LAS VEGAS, NV
PIX11

NFL, sports world reacts to injury to Bills’ Hamlin

Many fellow NFL players and teams and others in the sports world quickly offered their support and prayers on social media for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who the NFL said was in critical condition after being transported to a hospital after collapsing on the field during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin […]
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Another Rough Outing For Houston Texans in 1st Half vs. Jaguars

- Instead of another competitive outing, the Houston Texans nosedived Sunday against the streaking Jacksonville Jaguars. The Texans, behind a costly fumble, inexplicable red-zone strategy and shoddy tackling, fell behind 21-0 at halftime to the Jaguars. The Jaguars, competing for the AFC South division title in a showdown next week against the Tennessee Titans, are on their way toward snapping a nine-game losing streak to the 2-12-1 Texans.
HOUSTON, TX
KRQE News 13

Bills game postponed after Bills S Hamlin collapses

CINCINNATI (WIVB) — Monday night’s Bills game against the Cincinnati Bengals has been called off for the remainder of the night after Bills safety Damar Hamlin was taken off of the field in an ambulance following a hit on Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins in the first quarter of Monday night’s game. According to […]
CINCINNATI, OH
Democrat and Chronicle

Damar Hamlin injury: Outpouring of love for Buffalo Bills player on Twitter

NFL players and the entire world held its collective breath after the Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin collapsed on the Cincinnati Bengals' field during in the first quarter of the Monday Night Football game. Hamlin was injured on a tackle of wide receiver Tee Higgins. He briefly got to this feet before collapsing on the field. Reportedly, CPR and AED was administered to Hamlin before he was taken to a local hospital. The game was suspended and will not...
NBC Sports

What impresses 49ers veteran teammates most about Purdy

The rookie who defied the odds to win a roster spot as the 49ers’ No. 3 quarterback now is the team’s most important player heading into the final week of the 2022 NFL regular season and the playoffs. Brock Purdy. “He has been exactly what we’ve needed at...
NESN

Colts QB Sam Ehlinger to Start on Sunday vs. Texans

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger will start in Week 18 against the Houston Texans on Sunday, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Our heads continue to spin as we try to keep up with the musical chairs of quarterback in Indy. After replacing Matt Ryan in Week 8, Ehlinger struggled in two starts, failing to throw a touchdown in either game. Ryan returned, and then Nick Foles took over the starting gig. However, Foles was knocked out of Sunday’s defeat to the New York Giants. Ehlinger stepped in and finally threw a touchdown pass and will get another chance to show his capability this weekend against the lowly Texans.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

NFL Playoffs: Cowboys Alive for the 1st Seed

The NFL playoffs have an even clearer picture after Sunday’s games. With the Eagles loss to the Saints, the Cowboys are still alive and in the mix for the number one seed in the NFC. Still in the fray. The first seed in the Conference is quite the prize....
Yardbarker

49ers remain at center of unbelievable NFL streak

60 minutes of playing against the San Francisco 49ers apparently has a tendency to really wear down a team. The Washington Commanders lost on Sunday to the Cleveland Browns by a 24-10 final score. The defeat for Washington came one week after they played the 49ers in Week 16 (a...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

