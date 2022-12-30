Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger will start in Week 18 against the Houston Texans on Sunday, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Our heads continue to spin as we try to keep up with the musical chairs of quarterback in Indy. After replacing Matt Ryan in Week 8, Ehlinger struggled in two starts, failing to throw a touchdown in either game. Ryan returned, and then Nick Foles took over the starting gig. However, Foles was knocked out of Sunday’s defeat to the New York Giants. Ehlinger stepped in and finally threw a touchdown pass and will get another chance to show his capability this weekend against the lowly Texans.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 7 HOURS AGO