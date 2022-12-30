Read full article on original website
NFL moves Titans-Jaguars to Saturday
Tennessee visits Jacksonville on Saturday night in what has shaped up as the AFC South championship game, with the winner
Mike Vrabel: Titans to start QB Joshua Dobbs vs. Jaguars
The Tennessee Titans will start Joshua Dobbs at quarterback in Saturday's de facto AFC South title game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
atozsports.com
A pair of Dallas Cowboys whose last 2 games are paying dividends
For all the criticisms the Dallas Cowboys (12-4) face this year, they are a resilient team. When one player goes down for an determined amount of time, another has stepped in to take his place. Whether it’s been QB Cooper Rush filling for Dak Prescott, or Damone Clark filling in...
VFL Josh Dobbs to start as QB for Titans on Saturday vs. Jacksonville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Joshua Dobbs will be making his second start for the Tennessee Titans in a must-win game on Saturday at Jacksonville, head coach Mike Vrabel said on Monday. During his Monday press conference, Vrabel said that Dobbs gives the Titans the best chance to win against the...
SB Nation
NFL Playoff Picture 2022, as it stands
L.A. Chargers (10-6)* Baltimore Ravens (10-6)* New England Patriots (8-8) Pittsburgh Steelers (8-8) New England Patriots (7) vs. Buffalo Bills (2) Baltimore Ravens (6) vs. Cincinnati Bengals (3) L.A. Chargers (5) vs. Jacksonville Jaguars (4) NFC. First round bye: Philadelphia Eagles. Seattle Seahawks (7) vs. San Francisco 49ers (2) New...
NBC Sports
How 49ers can claim NFC's No. 1 playoff seed next week
It wasn't easy, but the 49ers did just enough Sunday to beat the Las Vegas Raiders 37-34 in overtime and alter the NFL playoff picture in their favor entering Week 18. The victory extended San Francisco's winning streak to nine games and boosted the team into the NFC's No. 2 playoff seed after the Minnesota Vikings (12-4) were crushed 41-17 by the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. The 49ers also are 12-4 but own the tiebreaker over the Vikings by virtue of their better record against NFC opponents (9-2 against Minnesota's 7-4)
NBC Sports
What we learned as 49ers survive scare, beat Raiders in OT
LAS VEGAS — The 49ers didn't exactly go rolling into the new year in the same fashion they closed out 2022. But after eight consecutive victories, this might have been the kind of game the 49ers needed to fully prepare them for the pressure of the NFL playoffs. Rookie...
NFL, sports world reacts to injury to Bills’ Hamlin
Many fellow NFL players and teams and others in the sports world quickly offered their support and prayers on social media for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who the NFL said was in critical condition after being transported to a hospital after collapsing on the field during Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Hamlin […]
Yardbarker
Another Rough Outing For Houston Texans in 1st Half vs. Jaguars
- Instead of another competitive outing, the Houston Texans nosedived Sunday against the streaking Jacksonville Jaguars. The Texans, behind a costly fumble, inexplicable red-zone strategy and shoddy tackling, fell behind 21-0 at halftime to the Jaguars. The Jaguars, competing for the AFC South division title in a showdown next week against the Tennessee Titans, are on their way toward snapping a nine-game losing streak to the 2-12-1 Texans.
Yardbarker
Former Browns QB Josh Dobbs to Make Second Career Start in AFC South Matchup
Former Cleveland Browns quarterback Josh Dobbs is set to get his second career start in an AFC South divisional game. Dobbs will make his second straight start for the Tennessee Titans as they travel to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars. Last week against the Dallas Cowboys, Dobbs threw for 232...
NFL Suspends Monday Night Football Following Devastating On-Field Collapse
Monday Night Football between the Bills and Bengals has officially been postponed. The decision comes just over an hour after coaches and officials temporarily suspended play following the terrifying collapse of Bills safety Damar Hamlin. Hamlin is currently in critical condition at the ...
Bills game postponed after Bills S Hamlin collapses
CINCINNATI (WIVB) — Monday night’s Bills game against the Cincinnati Bengals has been called off for the remainder of the night after Bills safety Damar Hamlin was taken off of the field in an ambulance following a hit on Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins in the first quarter of Monday night’s game. According to […]
Jaguars reveal uniform combination for Week 18 vs. Titans
The Jacksonville Jaguars will wear all-teal on Saturday in an all-important game against the Tennessee Titans, the team announced Monday. On Sunday, shortly after a 31-3 win over the Houston Texans, the Jaguars equipment team posted a poll on Twitter asking fans to help pick the team’s Week 18 uniform combination.
Damar Hamlin injury: Outpouring of love for Buffalo Bills player on Twitter
NFL players and the entire world held its collective breath after the Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin collapsed on the Cincinnati Bengals' field during in the first quarter of the Monday Night Football game. Hamlin was injured on a tackle of wide receiver Tee Higgins. He briefly got to this feet before collapsing on the field. Reportedly, CPR and AED was administered to Hamlin before he was taken to a local hospital. The game was suspended and will not...
Brock Purdy earns high marks for leading 49ers from behind
Brock Purdy, who said he hadn't played in a close-and-late situation since his time at Iowa State, shined in that scenario Sunday, leading the 49ers from a fourth-quarter deficit to a wild 37-34 shootout win over the Raiders.
Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin In Critical Condition After Terrifying On-Field Injury
Tonight’s Buffalo Bills-Cincinnati Bengals game has been postponed after Buffalo Bills’ Damar Hamlin collapsed, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell announced. Hamlin received immediate medical attention on the field by team and independent medical staff and local paramedics. He was then transported to a local hospital, where
NBC Sports
What impresses 49ers veteran teammates most about Purdy
The rookie who defied the odds to win a roster spot as the 49ers’ No. 3 quarterback now is the team’s most important player heading into the final week of the 2022 NFL regular season and the playoffs. Brock Purdy. “He has been exactly what we’ve needed at...
Colts QB Sam Ehlinger to Start on Sunday vs. Texans
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger will start in Week 18 against the Houston Texans on Sunday, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Our heads continue to spin as we try to keep up with the musical chairs of quarterback in Indy. After replacing Matt Ryan in Week 8, Ehlinger struggled in two starts, failing to throw a touchdown in either game. Ryan returned, and then Nick Foles took over the starting gig. However, Foles was knocked out of Sunday’s defeat to the New York Giants. Ehlinger stepped in and finally threw a touchdown pass and will get another chance to show his capability this weekend against the lowly Texans.
Yardbarker
NFL Playoffs: Cowboys Alive for the 1st Seed
The NFL playoffs have an even clearer picture after Sunday’s games. With the Eagles loss to the Saints, the Cowboys are still alive and in the mix for the number one seed in the NFC. Still in the fray. The first seed in the Conference is quite the prize....
Yardbarker
49ers remain at center of unbelievable NFL streak
60 minutes of playing against the San Francisco 49ers apparently has a tendency to really wear down a team. The Washington Commanders lost on Sunday to the Cleveland Browns by a 24-10 final score. The defeat for Washington came one week after they played the 49ers in Week 16 (a...
