ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJAC TV

Big-play Penn State roars past Utah 35-21 in Rose Bowl

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — UPDATE:. No. 9 Penn State rallied past No. 7 Utah 35-21 in the 109th edition of the Rose Bowl. Nicholas Singleton broke a tiebreaking 87-yard touchdown run and KeAndre Lambert-Smith had the longest touchdown reception in Rose Bowl history on an 88-yard pass from Sean Clifford.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
WJAC TV

Centre Co. church opens food pantry to help those in need

Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — The Saint Mark Lutheran Church in Centre County has opened a food pantry to help families in need. The food pantry is located outside, behind the church, on Snydertown Road in Walker Township. The pantry includes non-perishable items like pasta, sauce, beans, and breakfast...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

2 charged after 36 dead cats found stacked in boxes outside Hyde apartment, police say

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — Police say two people have been charged after officers found boxes full of dozens of dead cats stacked outside a Clearfield County apartment. According to the Lawrence Township Police Department, Ana Houston and Thomas Rowles have been charged with 36 felony accounts of aggravated cruelty to animals, 36 misdemeanor counts of neglect of animals, and 62 misdemeanor counts of cruelty to animals.
HYDE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy