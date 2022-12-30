Read full article on original website
Big-play Penn State roars past Utah 35-21 in Rose Bowl
PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — UPDATE:. No. 9 Penn State rallied past No. 7 Utah 35-21 in the 109th edition of the Rose Bowl. Nicholas Singleton broke a tiebreaking 87-yard touchdown run and KeAndre Lambert-Smith had the longest touchdown reception in Rose Bowl history on an 88-yard pass from Sean Clifford.
Duo tied dog to post Christmas day, left it for 64 hours in freezing temperatures: PSP
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — State police say two people are accused of abandoning a dog on Christmas day, leaving the animal tied to a wooden post outside in freezing temperatures for two days in Clearfield County. Troopers say charges are pending against 21-year-old James Pfahler of West Decatur...
Centre Co. Commissioner Michael Pipe discusses decision to join Governor-elect's staff
Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — In Centre County, the new year begins with new leadership for the county commissioners as one of its long-time chairmen is stepping down to take a position in state government. Tuesday felt like musical chairs at the Centre County commissioners meeting as Commissioner Mark...
First Night State College sees folks flock to witness ice sculptures, live music and more
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WJAC) — One part of our region that goes all-out for New Years Eve is State College, with its First Night celebration. It was quite the crowd downtown and quite the picturesque scene with all the string lights and the live music. As we say "adieu"...
'Where's my soda?' Police accuse local man of falsely imprisoning pizza delivery driver
Johnstown, PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Cambria County say a Johnstown area man is charged with false imprisonment following an incident with a local pizza delivery driver. According to the affidavit, officers with the Johnstown police department were called to Primo's Pizza, located on Clinton Street, on Dec. 15th for a report of a robbery.
Centre Co. church opens food pantry to help those in need
Centre Co., PA (WJAC) — The Saint Mark Lutheran Church in Centre County has opened a food pantry to help families in need. The food pantry is located outside, behind the church, on Snydertown Road in Walker Township. The pantry includes non-perishable items like pasta, sauce, beans, and breakfast...
2 charged after 36 dead cats found stacked in boxes outside Hyde apartment, police say
CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WJAC) — Police say two people have been charged after officers found boxes full of dozens of dead cats stacked outside a Clearfield County apartment. According to the Lawrence Township Police Department, Ana Houston and Thomas Rowles have been charged with 36 felony accounts of aggravated cruelty to animals, 36 misdemeanor counts of neglect of animals, and 62 misdemeanor counts of cruelty to animals.
