Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The 6 US Cities Most at Risk of Danger in a Nuclear AttackAnthony JamesLos Angeles, CA
Brace Yourself Having to Pay High Prices for a Chance to Watch The 2023 College Football National ChampionshipLarry LeaseFort Worth, TX
4 Amazing Seafood Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Breakfast Options at Downtown Disney Anaheim CaliforniaTiffany T.Anaheim, CA
Long Range Weather Advisory Issued For Emergency Flood situation for Southern California with Second Atmospheric RiverSouthern California Weather ForceCalifornia State
Related
1 Found Dead in RV After Firefighters Douse Suspected Arson Fire
Exposition Park, Los Angeles, CA: An unidentified person was found deceased after firefighters extinguished an RV fire late Monday night in the Exposition Park area of Los Angeles. The Los Angeles City Fire Department and Los Angeles Police Department responded to an RV fire just after 11:00 p.m. on the...
LA Coroner: Death of Woman Hit by MTA Bus in La Crescenta Listed as Suicide
The death of a woman who was hit by an MTA bus in La Crescenta on New Year's Day was being classified Tuesday as a suicide, authorities said.
2urbangirls.com
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run in Carson
CARSON, Calif. – A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and killed Tuesday while crossing a street in Carson, and an investigation was underway. The crash was reported about 5 a.m. at 220th Street and Avalon Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. Paramedics pronounced the man,...
2urbangirls.com
Person dies from possible seizure on Southland freeway
ROWLAND HEIGHTS, Calif. – A person died Monday in a vehicle on the Pomona (60) Freeway in Rowland Heights. The person was found in a minivan in the center divider of the eastbound 60 Freeway west of Fullerton Road around 7:30 p.m., SGV Watch reported. It was unclear if the person was the driver and whether anyone else was in the vehicle.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities allege teen committed suicide in fatal bus crash
LA CRESCENTA, Calif. – The death of a woman who was hit by an MTA bus in La Crescenta on New Year’s Day was being classified Tuesday as a suicide, authorities said. The fatal crash happened around 10 a.m. on Jan. 1 at the intersection of Foothill Boulevard and Dunsmore Avenue, according to Glendale police.
countynews.tv
Irvine: Massive Two-Alarm Fire Engulfs Home
01.02.2023 | 12:32 AM | IRVINE – A massive two-alarm fire engulfed a home sending flames shooting through the roof, early Monday morning. Callers reported the massive blaze along with explosions at a two-story home located in the 4000 block of Homestead Street around 12:32 AM. Crews arriving on...
L.A. fire crews battle hand sanitizer blaze
Firefighters took a defensive approach to a small fire in downtown Los Angeles Monday afternoon. The blaze was reported around 11:45 a.m. at 1100 E. 16th St., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The incident was first reported as a trash fire, but crews eventually determined a pile of pallets containing hand sanitizer was […]
1 killed in shooting outside 7-Eleven in Lincoln Heights
Police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place in the parking lot of a 7-Eleven in Lincoln Heights on Sunday. According to Los Angeles Police Department, the shooting happened at around 4:20 p.m. at the convenience store located on Mission Road and Selig Place. The circumstances leading up to the shooting were not immediately known. Homicide investigators were called to the scene after officers learned that one person had been fatally shot. It was unclear whether they were pronounced dead at the scene or hospitalized as a result of the shooting. Authorities provided no further information.
2urbangirls.com
One dead, one injured after crashing into railroad crossing in South LA
LOS ANGELES – A motorcyclist was killed and his passenger suffered critical injuries when his bike crashed into a railroad crossing gate Monday morning in South Los Angeles, authorities said. The crash occurred about 12:40 a.m. near East Imperial Highway and San Pedro Street, the Los Angeles Police Department...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed in two-vehicle crash in La Puente
LA PUENTE, Calif. – Authorities Tuesday identified a man who was killed in a two-vehicle crash in La Puente. Officers from the California Highway Patrol were called at 2:08 a.m. Thursday to the 15800 block of Cadwell Street where they learned a truck and another vehicle had collided, said a CHP spokesman.
KTLA.com
Teen burglar caught on video vandalizing home in Beverly Hills
Newly released surveillance footage shows a teenager breaking into a home that’s under construction in the Flats neighborhood of Beverly Hills and vandalizing the property. The incident occurred in the early morning hours of New Year’s Day, and officials with the Beverly Hills Police Department told KTLA that the suspect has been identified as a 17-year-old boy.
2urbangirls.com
South LA shooting leaves man dead
LOS ANGELES – A shooting in South Los Angeles killed one man and wounded another. The shooting was reported at 3:30 a.m. Sunday at 20th Street and Maple Avenue, according to Los Angeles Police Officer Matthew Cruz. The deceased died at the scene and the other man had stable...
Vehicle Crashes into Tree Down in Roadway
Diamond Bar, Los Angeles County, CA: Los Angeles County Fire Department along with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Diamond Bar Station deputies responded to a vehicle into a tree down in lanes at South Grand and South Montefino avenues in the city of Diamond Bar just after 11:00 p.m., Dec. 31.
2urbangirls.com
Man shot to death in East LA
LOS ANGELES, Calif. – A man was shot to death in East Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. The shooting was reported at 11:06 p.m. Sunday in the 5400 block of Via Corona Street, according to the Sheriff’s Information Bureau. Arriving deputies found the man lying in an alley...
Suspect sought in East LA fatal shooting
A man was shot to death in East Los Angeles Sunday night, authorities said.The shooting was reported at 11:06 p.m. Sunday in the 5400 block of Via Corona Street, according to the L.A. County Sheriff's Dept.Arriving deputies found a man lying in an alley with an apparent gunshot wound, officials said.The victim was pronounced dead at the scene, sheriff's officials said.Suspect information and motive were not available.Homicide detectives were conducting a crime scene investigation, officials said.Anyone with information was asked to call homicide detectives at (323) 890-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.
KTLA.com
Authorities locate 72-year-old woman missing out of Santa Clarita
Authorities with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department have located a 72-year-old at-risk woman who had been reported missing. Norma Lidia Morales, who is diagnosed with schizophrenia, had last been seen Monday at around 2:30 a.m. in the 19300 block of Cedarcreek Street in the Canyon Country neighborhood of Santa Clarita.
theeastsiderla.com
East L.A. shooting leaves man dead
East Los Angeles -- A man was shot to death Sunday night in the 5400 block of Via Corona Street, according to the Sheriff's Information Bureau. Deputies responding to a report of a shooting shortly after 11 pm found the man lying in an alley in the with an apparent gunshot wound, officials said.
2urbangirls.com
DTLA shooting leaves one injured
LOS ANGELES – A man has been shot in downtown Los Angeles, according to authorities. Authorities were dispatched to the corner of 7th and Spring Street around 7:02 p,m. where they found a male suffering from a gunshot wound. Video from the scene shows the man was shot in...
Body found at base of cliff near Sunken City in San Pedro
Authorities Sunday responded to San Pedro following a report of a possible fatality. A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department helicopter flying overhead located a body at the base of a cliff near Sunken City. Firefighters and other first responders were working to retrieve the body of the victim who was determined to be deceased. No further information was immediately available.
mynewsla.com
Shooting in South Los Angeles Kills One Man, Wounds Another
A shooting in South Los Angeles killed one man and wounded another. The shooting was reported at 3:30 a.m. Sunday at 20th Street and Maple Avenue, according to Los Angeles Police Officer Matthew Cruz. The deceased died at the scene and the other man had stable vital signs in a...
Comments / 0