Roy scores twice, Knights hold off banged-up Avalanche 3-2

DENVER (AP) — Nicolas Roy scored twice in the second period, Mark Stone extended his road point streak to a franchise-record eight games and the Vegas Golden Knights held off the banged-up Colorado Avalanche 3-2 on Monday night. Michael Amadio also scored for the Pacific Division-leading Golden Knights. Stone had an assist on Amadio’s goal to break a team road point record he shared with Jack Eichel (November 2022), Max Pacioretty (2019-20) and Paul Stastny (2018-19). Stone has three goals and six assists during his streak. It was a memorable night for Roy, who scored twice in a regular season game for the second time in his career. This was his 200th NHL contest. Logan Thompson stopped 27 shots as he settled in after giving up a goal to Nathan MacKinnon just 25 seconds into the game. It was the fastest game-opening goal by an Avalanche player since MacKinnon scored 11 seconds into a contest on Oct. 13, 2018, according to NHL Stats.
Timberwolves 124, Nuggets 111: What went right, what went wrong, what's next

Timberwolves 124, Nuggets 111 What happened: In their first matchup with the Timberwolves since ex-Nuggets boss Tim Connelly left for Minnesota, the Nuggets laid an egg. And the Wolves deserved the win. The Nuggets were on a heater, winning 10 of their previous 12 games to move into the top spot in the Western Conference. The Wolves had lost six straight to fall out of the top 10. Still, the Wolves got 29 points from Anthony Edwards and Denver’s bench was a no-show (outside of...
