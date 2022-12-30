Read full article on original website
'It's stolen customer money': Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong blasts claims of accounting mistakes in FTX's downfall
Coinbase's Brian Armstrong rejects claims that FTX's downfall was due to an accounting error. FTX founder says he didn't "knowingly commingle funds" between his crypto exchange and hedge fund. "Even the most gullible person should not believe Sam's claim that this was an accounting error," Armstrong tweeted. Coinbase CEO Brian...
dailyhodl.com
Sam Bankman-Fried’s Trading Arm Invested $1,150,000,000 Into Bitcoin Mining Company: Report
Alameda Research, the trading firm founded by the disgraced former crypto billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, reportedly invested well over a billion dollars into a Bitcoin (BTC) mining firm. According to a report from Bloomberg, Alameda bet big on BTC mining via a $1.15 billion investment in Genesis Digital Assets, a New...
FTX says Bahamas regulators hold $296 million, not $3.5 billion of company's assets
Dec 30 (Reuters) - FTX on Friday disputed claims by the Securities Commission of the Bahamas (SCB) that the regulator was holding $3.5 billion of the bankrupt cryptocurrency exchange's assets.
u.today
Bitcoin Worth Hundreds of Millions of Dollars Keeps Outflowing from Exchanges
According to Glassnode, the equivalent of $265.6 million worth of Bitcoin has been withdrawn from centralized exchanges in the past 24 hours, with a net outflow of $43.1 million. At the same time, yesterday was just another day in an ongoing stream of BTC withdrawals from exchanges and transfers to...
cryptonewsbtc.org
Bitcoin, Ether edge higher with crypto top 10; Litecoin surges after record transactions in 2022
Bitcoin and Ether costs rose in Tuesday morning buying and selling in Asia, together with all of the non-stablecoin high ten cryptocurrencies. Litecoin led the gainers, whereas XRP, Dogecoin and Polygon additionally posted will increase of between 2% and three%. See associated article: Hong Kong monetary service suppliers gear up...
cryptoglobe.com
$BTC: Satoshi Action Fund CEO on Bitcoin: ‘$1,000,000 May Be Just the Beginning’
On Sunday (1 January 2023), Dennis Porter, Co-Founder and CEO of bitcoin mining advocacy organization Satoshi Action Fund, explained why he believes that the Bitcoin price could eventually go a lot higher than $1 million. Porter said on Twitter:. On 20 December 2022, James Mullarney, the host of the very...
cryptonewsbtc.org
Big Eyes Coin Has Raised More Than $11.87M. Will It Surpass Ethereum In The Crypto Market?
Market buzz and prominence contribute tremendously to cryptocurrencies’ adoption and chance to reach the coin market. High crypto belongings like Ethereum (ETH) rose by the ranks to turn into a preferred and worthwhile crypto asset, and Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is prone to observe swimsuit. The closest meme coin...
ambcrypto.com
With Shiba Inu eyeing major milestones in 2023, can SHIB leave 2022 behind?
Social Volume and remained high, reflecting its popularity. Shiba Inu [SHIB] failed to begin 2022 on a happy note as its price dropped drastically, thanks to the crypto winter of 2022. Memecoins are often looked at as cryptocurrencies that don’t have a vision or plan for the future. However,...
cryptonewsbtc.org
Sparklo Presale Is A Threat To Dogecoin And Shiba Inu
When Dogecoin (DOGE) made a major motion in 2021, folks began specializing in meme cash. This created a great alternative for different meme cash to emerge. like Shiba Inu (SHIB). Nonetheless, these two cryptocurrencies are usually not presently doing nicely, and they’re being threatened by different crypto tasks corresponding to...
cryptonewsbtc.org
Here’s What Can Bitcoin Traders Expect From BTC Price This Week
With Bitcoin’s worth nonetheless within the damaging as we enter 2023, there are a number of developments in Bitcoin to control this week. The primary week of January is quite quiet when it comes to macro BTC worth triggers since there may be only a week earlier than america Shopper Worth Index (CPI) print for December.
cryptonewsbtc.org
What is Avalanche Cryptocurrency? – The Cryptonomist
AVAX is the native cryptocurrency of the Avalanche blockchain. Avalanche is a challenge comparable in some methods to Terra/Luna and was born as a type of competitor to Ethereum. The blockchain was born in 2020, though the event of its primary ideas started in 2018. The distinguishing characteristic of the...
cryptonewsbtc.org
How likely is Bitcoin price to return to $19,000 before FOMC minutes?
Bitcoin worth reveals a restoration above intermediate help at $16,624. A resurgence of shopping for stress at this barrier might set off a fast run-up to $17,000 and better. Invalidation of the bullish thesis will happen with a four-hour candlestick shut under $16,211. Bitcoin worth reveals a transparent exhaustion of...
cryptonewsbtc.org
5 Best Crypto Performers During The 2022 Market Flop
The exuberant peaks of the crypto enterprise in 2022 fell into an prolonged crypto winter and left most of the sector’s prime corporations stomach up. The aftermath of the shutdown of a number of massive cryptocurrency exchanges has made issues about liquidity and solvency an enormous subject of dialog all through the market.
cryptonewsbtc.org
XTON wallet – CryptoCoin.News
XTON pockets Airdrop Contest is price $100 USD in $TON cash equal for One fortunate participant for each 1,000 entrants, Every week. As well as, they’ll distribute as much as 10,000 $XTON tokens (~$ 10,000) to the High referrers. About XTON pockets. XTON is a non-custodial pockets and gateway...
cryptonewsbtc.org
Here’s the Top 10 Trending List
Cryptos have all the time been seen in its place monetary system, and most of the people take into account cash and tokens as buying and selling commodities. Many individuals nonetheless don’t consider that crypto may substitute mainstream currencies or fiats as a result of they nonetheless really feel that crypto continues to be not accessible sufficient that it will possibly purchase them on a regular basis services and products. Whereas many individuals really feel that it’s as a result of volatility, many nonetheless want extra cost gateways to make use of their crypto cash and tokens.
cryptonewsbtc.org
DeFi Protocol Sushi to Shutter Lending Product to Focus on DEX
As CoinDesk reported, the Sushi treasury supplied for under 18 months of runway calculated from the primary week of December, inflicting a big deficit in its treasury. Lead developer Jared Grey proposed setting Kanpai, a fee-diversion protocol, to 100% of charges diverted to the treasury multisig for one 12 months on the time, or till new token distribution and reward schemes have been carried out.
