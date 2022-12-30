Days 4 - 8 After another one night stop we looked forward to stopping for a couple of days. It was a easy ride from Blythe Island to St Petersburg, most of the trip traffic was moving, and it was not until we got to Tampa that we hit stop an go traffic. We made reservations at Robert's Mobile Home & RV Park. It is a mix of permanent mobile homes, long term RV's and transient RV's. When we checked in at the office, the receptionist told us to wait at the office, and someome would come in a golf cart to escort us to our site. We used that time to disconnect the Jeep. Not only do they escort to your site, they guide/direct you into the site. Since this was my first time backing into a site, I really appreciated the help. It was alot easier then I thought it would be.

