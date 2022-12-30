ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pinellas County, FL

thetampabay100.com

What’s next for Andrew Warren?

After being elected twice, former Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren was removed from office in August by Gov. Ron DeSantis after signing pledges – one vowing not to prosecute abortion cases and another refusing prosecution against doctors performing gender reassignment surgery – and implementing internal policy not to prosecute low level misdemeanors unless public safety is at risk.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Bay News 9

Parent says new boundaries may affect school bus eligibility

TAMPA — Plans by the Hillsborough County School District to re-purpose schools and set new attendance boundaries are the subject of a series of public meetings scheduled for next week. What You Need To Know. Hillsborough County Schools are dealing with higher attendance. One solution is to redraw the...
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

A live look at the New Year Pineapple Drop in Sarasota

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The pineapple drop in Sarasota is a wonderfully unique way that Sarasota welcomes the new year. The annual event features festivities and fun as crowds gather to watch the pineapple drop and midnight. ABC7′s Bob Harrigan and Dania Hammad have joined in on the festivities alongside...
SARASOTA, FL
travelblog.org

St Petersburg, FL

Days 4 - 8 After another one night stop we looked forward to stopping for a couple of days. It was a easy ride from Blythe Island to St Petersburg, most of the trip traffic was moving, and it was not until we got to Tampa that we hit stop an go traffic. We made reservations at Robert's Mobile Home & RV Park. It is a mix of permanent mobile homes, long term RV's and transient RV's. When we checked in at the office, the receptionist told us to wait at the office, and someome would come in a golf cart to escort us to our site. We used that time to disconnect the Jeep. Not only do they escort to your site, they guide/direct you into the site. Since this was my first time backing into a site, I really appreciated the help. It was alot easier then I thought it would be.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
WFLA

Woman wanted for shooting outside Pasco County bar

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is working to identify a woman who allegedly shot a man outside a bar in Land O’ Lakes on New Year’s Eve, wounding him. The shooting occurred at about 2 a.m. Saturday at the White Room Bar & Lounge, 6472 Land O’Lakes Boulevard. The alleged shooter […]
PASCO COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County Sheriff’s Office conducts saturation patrol

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - New Year’s Eve can often be synonymous with drinking, and the Manatee County Sherriff’s Office took to the streets to make sure the community drove safely as festivities died down. The Traffic Unit conducted its annual “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” saturation...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
Madoc

Raising Cane’s Set to Open In Clearwater January 2023

Raising Cane’s is a fast food restaurant famous for its tasty fried chicken fingers. It currently has more than 600 locations across the U.S. Raising Cane’s is set to debut in the Tampa Bay Area at 2525 Gulf to Bay Boulevard in Clearwater. According to the Bradenton Herald, an opening date is set for January. 31, 2023.
CLEARWATER, FL
iheart.com

Florida Woman Arrested in Carjacking of County Truck

TAMPA - State troopers arrested a woman suspected of hijacking a Hillsborough County truck and injuring a county employee Tuesday. The Hillsborough sheriff's office says a county inspector left his F-150 pickup running Tuesday morning as he looked over a new residence. The sheriff says 22-year-old McKenya Thomas got into the truck and the inspector climbed in to stop her. She sped away and threw the victim from the truck. He was treated for life threatening injuries at Tampa General Hospital and is expected to recocer.
HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, FL
southfloridahospitalnews.com

NYC Hepatologist Relocates to Join TGH Digestive Health Center as Area’s Only Liver Transplant Specialist

Sonja K. Olsen, MD, brings world-renowned experience to Tampa General Hospital’s gastroenterological practice on Florida’s East Coast. A board-certified internist, gastroenterologist and transplant hepatologist has left New York University (NYU) Langone Health to join the Tampa General Hospital (TGH) Digestive Health Center, formerly known as the TGH Gastro Group of the Palm Beaches. Sonja K. Olsen, M.D., will serve Palm Beach County patients as the area’s only transplant hepatologist, bringing more than a decade of experience in providing world-class digestive and liver care.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL

