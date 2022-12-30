Read full article on original website
Channel 3000
Survey: 3.3 million US adults displaced by natural disasters
More than 1.3% of the adult population in the U.S. was displaced by natural disasters in the past year, with hurricanes responsible for more than half of the forced relocations, according to first-of-its-kind survey results from the U.S. Census Bureau. The Household Pulse Survey results said that 3.3 million U.S....
Bad News For Biden As Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Threatens To Impeach Him This 2023
What is going on in the United States? Why the frequent threat to impeach anyone that assumes the office of the president. Why are those at the helm of affairs allowing corruption to ruin the reputation of the country. Apparently, the devil has shown the seed of corruption deep down the soul of our leaders.
When are taxes due in 2023? Tax deadlines by month
It’s very important to know when taxes are due in 2023. And, for many people, there are more tax deadlines to worry about than just the due date for your income tax return. If you miss a tax deadline, the IRS can hit you hard with penalties and interest. For instance, the standard penalty for failing to file your annual tax return on time is 5% of the amount due for each month your return is late. If you pay your taxes late, the monthly penalty is 0.5% of the unpaid amount, up to 25% of what you owe, plus interest on the unpaid taxes. Similar penalties apply for missing other deadlines. And there could also be other negative consequences for being late, like losing out on a valuable tax break. That’s why it’s so important to be familiar with the various tax deadlines throughout the year.
US rejects oil offers in first attempt to replenish stockpiles
WASHINGTON — The Biden administration is delaying the replenishment of the nation’s emergency oil reserve after deciding the offers it received were either too expensive or didn’t meet the required specifications, according to people familiar with the matter. The Department of Energy rejected the several offers it...
Chet Osterhoudt: How much can you count on Social Security?
If you’re getting closer to retirement, you might be thinking more about Social Security. Specifically, can you count on it to contribute part of the income you’ll need as a retiree? Here’s the story: Under current law, Social Security is estimated to exhaust its trust funds by 2035, after which benefits could be cut by 20 percent, according to the 2022 Social Security Trustees report. However, the large cost of...
FTC proposes rule that would ban employee noncompete clauses
The Federal Trade Commission has proposed a rule that would ban U.S. employers from imposing noncompete clauses on workers, a sweeping measure that could make it easier for people to switch jobs and deepen competition for labor across a wide range of industries. The proposed rule would prevent employers from...
