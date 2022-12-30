Projecting 2023 Rangers 26-Man Roster

The Texas Rangers enter 2023 with serious competition at utility and the bullpen, but most of the starting lineup and rotation looks settled.

Major League Baseball is dark the final week of the year, but Inside the Rangers is taking its first stab at projecting the 26-man Opening Day roster.

First Base (1): Nathaniel Lowe

The Rangers Player of the Year and its first .300 hitter in six years has the position on lock-down and will be entering 2023 coming off his first arbitration conversation with the Rangers.

Second Base (1): Marcus Semien

He’ll benefit from the shift ban, certainly. But he’ll be more comfortable in Globe Life Field and shouldn’t get off to the sub-.200 start at the plate that derailed his first six weeks of last season.

Shortstop (1): Corey Seager

MLB.com collected data that showed that no player would benefit more from the shift ban than Seager. It’s possible he could hit close to .300 in 2023.

Third base (1): Josh Jung

The Rangers got their No. 1 prospect a head start when they called him up in September. As long as he avoids injury (which is an issue), he’ll play his first full season in 2023.

Outfield (3): Bubba Thompson (left), Leody Taveras (center), Adolis García (right)

García proved he can be a consistent run producer last season. Taveras needs to prove he can string two good seasons together. Thompson is the leader for left field, as his speed and defensive ability puts him ahead of the pack. He’s also the most vulnerable if the Rangers seek a free-agent bat.

Catcher (2): Jonah Heim (starter), Sam Huff

Rangers manager Bruce Bochy didn’t commit to keeping two or three catchers, and he doesn’t need to right now. The Rangers have a surplus. Heim should be the front-line guy and the Rangers will want to see him improve on last season. Huff is the power-hitting prospect and the Rangers will look to get him time behind the plate and at designated hitter.

Designated Hitter (1): Mitch Garver

The Rangers believe Garver will be ready for next season after flexor tendon surgery. Garver is a former 30-home run hitter. Bochy wants a consistent batting order. Garver needs a big year before he hits free agency. The best way he can impact both is at the plate. It also allows Bochy to keep three catchers.

Utility (3): Josh Smith, Brad Miller, Mark Mathias

All three can play infield or outfield. Miller has the track record, though he had a below-average season in 2022. Mathias showed some ability to get the ball out of the park late last season. Smith’s speed allows him to pinch-run and he can slide into that super-utility role. Ezequiel Duran is a candidate here, along with several players down on the farm, including Dustin Harris and Jonathan Ornelas. But the Rangers are likely to keep three.

Starting Rotation (5): Jacob deGrom (RHP), Martín Pérez (LHP), Jon Gray (RHP), Nathan Eovaldi (RHP), Andrew Heaney (LHP)

No surprises here. The Rangers didn’t offer Pérez nearly $20 million, nor sign deGrom, Heaney and Eovaldi to sit around. That’s the anticipated rotation. Four of the five had injury issues last season, so that’s something to watch. But the Rangers wanted a veteran rotation and now they’ve got it. One note: The Rangers could decide to go with a six-man rotation with Jake Odorizzi. The Rangers haven’t committed either way. For now, Odorizzi looks like the odd pitcher out if the Rangers stick with the traditional model.

Bullpen (8): Brock Burke (LHP), Taylor Hearn (LHP), José Leclerc (RHP), Jonathan Hernández (RHP), Brett Martin (LHP), Joe Barlow (RHP), John King (LHP), Jake Odorizzi (RHP)

This will be the most competitive group leading up to the season. The sub-set for competition will be the closer, where Leclerc, Hernández and Barlow all have the stuff and the experience to lay claim to the role. The Rangers could go with a committee, but the best thing for the organization would be for one of them to make a clear, performance-based claim. Burke is a lock. Hearn should be too, as he likely settles into the Matt Moore role, as it appears the market for Moore’s services will be quite competitive. Odorizzi slides into the bullpen for now. King and Martin are the two relievers on the most tenuous footing. Any of last year’s remaining starters — Glenn Otto, Dane Dunning, Spencer Howard and/or Cole Ragans — could compete for a spot, assuming they’re not traded.

TEXAS RANGERS 40-MAN ROSTER (40) — as of Dec. 30

Pitchers (23)

Joe Barlow, Brock Burke, Jacob deGrom, Dane Dunning, Nathan Eovaldi, Jon Gray, Andrew Heaney, Taylor Hearn, Jonathan Hernández, Spencer Howard, Zak Kent, John King, José Leclerc, Brett Martin, Jake Odorizzi, Glenn Otto, Martín Pérez, Cole Ragans, Yerry Rodriguez, Josh Sborz, Ricky Vanasco, Owen White, Cole Winn.

Catchers (2): Jonah Heim, Sam Huff

Infielders (8): Luisangel Acuña, Ezequiel Duran, Josh Jung, Nathaniel Lowe, Jonathan Ornelas, Corey Seager, Marcus Semien, Josh H. Smith

Outfielders (5): Adolis García, Dustin Harris, Brad Miller, Leody Taveras, Bubba Thompson

Designated Hitter (2): Mitch Garver, Mark Mathias

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard

Catch up with Inside the Rangers on Facebook and Twitter.

Need to catch up on the Rangers? Check out our Texas Rangers Offseason Central Page!