Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Top Sports Talking Head Blasted For Questioning How NFL Can Postpone MNF GameOnlyHomersCincinnati, OH
Damar Hamlin's rep gives update on his condition Monday Night as Bills Bengals game is postponed after CPR was givenJames PatrickCincinnati, OH
Buffalo Bills Player Damar Hamlin Fighting for His Life After Devastating On-Field InjuryLarry LeaseBuffalo, NY
As Bills-Bengals is postponed, Damar Hamlin collapses on the field and is taken to a hospital in serious condition.GodwinCincinnati, OH
Damar Hamlin suffers cardiac arrest on field — anti-vaxxers go nutsMichael W SimpsonCincinnati, OH
Related
WKRC
Reading suggestions to help keep your New Year's resolutions
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - If you need some inspiration in the new year, why not look inside a good book? Audrey Bullar from Joseph-Beth Booksellers has a few books that will help you with your New Year's resolutions.
WKRC
Cincinnati Magazine names area's top docs
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Living a healthy lifestyle is top of mind for many people coming into the new year. And part of living healthy is regular visits to the doctor. This month, Cincinnati Magazine is out with its list of the top doctors in the Tri-State. Lauren Fisher, associate editor of Cincinnati Magazine talks about how they complied the list.
WKRC
Adopt a Pet: Snow Globe has big personality, is affectionate
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati Animal Care Humane Society showed off one of its Huskies waiting to be adopted. Snow Globe is affectionate and charismatic. He has a big personality and loves making new friends and playing. If you're interested in adopting, reach out to Cincinnati Animal CARE. Give them a...
linknky.com
New York-style steak and seafood restaurant comes to Bellevue
Bellevue residents looking for a nearby fine dining experience should take this advice: Look up, because they won’t simply be able to walk into Bellevue’s newest restaurant right off the street. Instead, they’ll need to ride a glass elevator, looking over the Ohio River skyline, to the fourth floor of 119 Hamilton Ave. to get a seat at Northern Kentucky’s newest fine dining venue, MRBL.
linknky.com
Covington’s Bourbon Haus 1841 announces permanent closure
After six years of operation in MainStrasse, Bourbon Haus 1841 has officially closed. The announcement was made in a post on the bar’s Facebook account by owner Dave Brumfield. Bourbon Haus was a featured bar on the B-Line, Northern Kentucky’s Bourbon Trail, and was one of America’s Best Bourbon...
WKRC
New movie set to film in Eden Park
Cincinnati Parks notified the public on Monday that parts of Eden Park will be closed on Wednesday for the filming of a movie. Twin Lakes at Eden Park will be closed on Jan. 4, according to the announcement. There will also be road closures for Eden Park Drive and Luray...
Fox 19
Cincinnati’s American Sign Museum is expanding
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The American Sign Museum is expanding to make more room for memorabilia. The museum, located at 1330 Monmouth Ave. in Camp Washington, is dedicated to the art and history of commercial signs and sign-making. FOX19 NOW’s Jason Maxwell spoke with the owner about the project. Watch...
gotodestinations.com
The BEST Pizza Spots in Cincinnati – (With Primo Photos)
Are you a fan of gooey, melty cheese and savory, perfectly-seasoned toppings? Do you dream of biting into a slice of heaven and experiencing pure, unadulterated bliss? If so, you’re in luck, because Cincinnati is home to some of the best pizza restaurants around!. From classic pepperoni to creative...
WKRC
When the first Greater Cincinnati Shake Shack location is expected to open
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - A Michigan-based commercial real estate developer is working on bringing the region’s first Shake Shack to Liberty Township. Liberty Retail Management LLC, an affiliate of Bingham Farms, Mich.-based Alrig USA, confirmed with Local 12 that a development in front of the $350 million Liberty Center would include the restaurant. Mike Schuchman with Alrig USA said he anticipates that it will be completed “sometime in the Spring... maybe sooner.”
Fox 19
Parts of Eden Park closes as another movie sets up for filming in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Twin Lakes at Eden Park will be closed on Wednesday for the filming of a movie, according to Cincinnati Parks. In addition to the popular overlook being closed, there will also be road closures on Eden Park Drive and Luray Avenue that same day, the park said.
Jan. 11 NKY History Hour to explore ‘The Margaret Garner Story: The Mystery Behind the Murder’
One of the most groundbreaking fugitive slave trials of the pre-Civil War era was that of Margaret Garner. Born on a plantation in Boone County in 1834, Garner worked as a house slave most of her life. In 1856, Garner, her husband and four children fled to Cincinnati to escape enslavement, crossing the frozen Ohio River. Garner’s sudden decision to cut her 2-year-old daughter’s throat to avoid being returned to an atrocious life of slavery, was horrific and morally complex, leaving people at that time to question, “Was slavery a fate worse than death?”
WLWT 5
'It's a New Year, baby!' onesies welcome Cincinnati's newest arrivals
CINCINNATI — Babies born on New Year's Day of 2023 at the Christ Hospital are in for a special treat. The Mount Auburn and Liberty birthing locations are sending newborn babies home in a limited-time "It’s A New Year, Baby!" onesies. How adorable is this photo of baby...
Fox 19
125-year-old Newport meat market closing for good
NEWPORT, Ky. (WXIX) - After several months of receiving a reprieve, the owners of a Newport butcher shop have announced the store will close permanently. Ebert’s Meats has been a staple on Monmouth Street for 125 years. The owners of the butcher shop say they were told to vacate...
liveforlivemusic.com
Goose Celebrates “Goose Day” On First Night Of New Year’s Run In Cincinnati [Photos/Videos]
Goose kicked off a two-night New Year’s run at The Andrew J. Brady Music Center in Cincinnati, OH Friday night. Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval honored the band and the occasion by officially designating December 30th, 2022 as Goose Day—as if the band needed more reason to celebrate the completion of its biggest year yet.
WKRC
Local church holds prayer service for Damar Hamlin
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – There is strong support for Damar Hamlin across the country and the Tri-State. Less than a mile away from UC Medical Center where Hamlin is being treated, leaders of Crossroads Church Uptown brought people together for a service dedicated to the young athlete. The force of...
Miami Valley welcomes first babies of 2023
MIAMI VALLEY — Hospitals are reporting the first babies born in the Miami Valley in the new year. The first baby of the new year in the Dayton area was born at Kettering Health Main Campus at 3 a.m., according to a Kettering Health spokesperson. Anaya Meet Soni weighs...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio
Photo byPhoto by Carles Rabada on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
WLWT 5
Smoking tires, fire circle part of New Year's Eve street takeover by motorists in College Hill
CINCINNATI — Circular burn marks at the intersection of Hamilton Avenue and West Northbend Road are what's left of a few wild minutes that ticked away Saturday night. "I seen it on Citizen app - how bad it was. And this is a hot spot right here, Northbend and Hamilton," College Hill resident Lisa Green said.
WKRC
Family loses home, 2 cats when pressure cooker catches fire
UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) – A Clermont County family is out of a home and two beloved pets after they say their pressure cooker caught fire. Jennifer Latham said Friday was the first time she had used the Instant Pot pressure cooker, which had been given to her as a gift last Christmas.
WKRC
Local brewpub to reopen after being closed for nearly three years
COLUMBIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - After being closed for nearly three years, the original Fifty West Brewpub in Columbia Township plans to serve customers once again. A soft opening is planned for Wednesday featuring food as well as signature beers, hard lemonade, vodka seltzer, cocktails, and wine. The brewpub closed...
Comments / 0