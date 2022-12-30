ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

WKRC

Cincinnati Magazine names area's top docs

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Living a healthy lifestyle is top of mind for many people coming into the new year. And part of living healthy is regular visits to the doctor. This month, Cincinnati Magazine is out with its list of the top doctors in the Tri-State. Lauren Fisher, associate editor of Cincinnati Magazine talks about how they complied the list.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Adopt a Pet: Snow Globe has big personality, is affectionate

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Cincinnati Animal Care Humane Society showed off one of its Huskies waiting to be adopted. Snow Globe is affectionate and charismatic. He has a big personality and loves making new friends and playing. If you're interested in adopting, reach out to Cincinnati Animal CARE. Give them a...
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

New York-style steak and seafood restaurant comes to Bellevue

Bellevue residents looking for a nearby fine dining experience should take this advice: Look up, because they won’t simply be able to walk into Bellevue’s newest restaurant right off the street. Instead, they’ll need to ride a glass elevator, looking over the Ohio River skyline, to the fourth floor of 119 Hamilton Ave. to get a seat at Northern Kentucky’s newest fine dining venue, MRBL.
BELLEVUE, KY
linknky.com

Covington’s Bourbon Haus 1841 announces permanent closure

After six years of operation in MainStrasse, Bourbon Haus 1841 has officially closed. The announcement was made in a post on the bar’s Facebook account by owner Dave Brumfield. Bourbon Haus was a featured bar on the B-Line, Northern Kentucky’s Bourbon Trail, and was one of America’s Best Bourbon...
COVINGTON, KY
WKRC

New movie set to film in Eden Park

Cincinnati Parks notified the public on Monday that parts of Eden Park will be closed on Wednesday for the filming of a movie. Twin Lakes at Eden Park will be closed on Jan. 4, according to the announcement. There will also be road closures for Eden Park Drive and Luray...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Cincinnati’s American Sign Museum is expanding

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The American Sign Museum is expanding to make more room for memorabilia. The museum, located at 1330 Monmouth Ave. in Camp Washington, is dedicated to the art and history of commercial signs and sign-making. FOX19 NOW’s Jason Maxwell spoke with the owner about the project. Watch...
CINCINNATI, OH
gotodestinations.com

The BEST Pizza Spots in Cincinnati – (With Primo Photos)

Are you a fan of gooey, melty cheese and savory, perfectly-seasoned toppings? Do you dream of biting into a slice of heaven and experiencing pure, unadulterated bliss? If so, you’re in luck, because Cincinnati is home to some of the best pizza restaurants around!. From classic pepperoni to creative...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

When the first Greater Cincinnati Shake Shack location is expected to open

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier/WKRC) - A Michigan-based commercial real estate developer is working on bringing the region’s first Shake Shack to Liberty Township. Liberty Retail Management LLC, an affiliate of Bingham Farms, Mich.-based Alrig USA, confirmed with Local 12 that a development in front of the $350 million Liberty Center would include the restaurant. Mike Schuchman with Alrig USA said he anticipates that it will be completed “sometime in the Spring... maybe sooner.”
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, OH
Northern Kentucky Tribune

Jan. 11 NKY History Hour to explore ‘The Margaret Garner Story: The Mystery Behind the Murder’

One of the most groundbreaking fugitive slave trials of the pre-Civil War era was that of Margaret Garner. Born on a plantation in Boone County in 1834, Garner worked as a house slave most of her life. In 1856, Garner, her husband and four children fled to Cincinnati to escape enslavement, crossing the frozen Ohio River. Garner’s sudden decision to cut her 2-year-old daughter’s throat to avoid being returned to an atrocious life of slavery, was horrific and morally complex, leaving people at that time to question, “Was slavery a fate worse than death?”
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

125-year-old Newport meat market closing for good

NEWPORT, Ky. (WXIX) - After several months of receiving a reprieve, the owners of a Newport butcher shop have announced the store will close permanently. Ebert’s Meats has been a staple on Monmouth Street for 125 years. The owners of the butcher shop say they were told to vacate...
NEWPORT, KY
WKRC

Local church holds prayer service for Damar Hamlin

CINCINNATI (WKRC) – There is strong support for Damar Hamlin across the country and the Tri-State. Less than a mile away from UC Medical Center where Hamlin is being treated, leaders of Crossroads Church Uptown brought people together for a service dedicated to the young athlete. The force of...
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIO Dayton

Miami Valley welcomes first babies of 2023

MIAMI VALLEY — Hospitals are reporting the first babies born in the Miami Valley in the new year. The first baby of the new year in the Dayton area was born at Kettering Health Main Campus at 3 a.m., according to a Kettering Health spokesperson. Anaya Meet Soni weighs...
DAYTON, OH
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Ohio

Photo byPhoto by Carles Rabada on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio and you also happen to love burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week.
OHIO STATE
WKRC

Family loses home, 2 cats when pressure cooker catches fire

UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) – A Clermont County family is out of a home and two beloved pets after they say their pressure cooker caught fire. Jennifer Latham said Friday was the first time she had used the Instant Pot pressure cooker, which had been given to her as a gift last Christmas.
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Local brewpub to reopen after being closed for nearly three years

COLUMBIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - After being closed for nearly three years, the original Fifty West Brewpub in Columbia Township plans to serve customers once again. A soft opening is planned for Wednesday featuring food as well as signature beers, hard lemonade, vodka seltzer, cocktails, and wine. The brewpub closed...
COLUMBIA TOWNSHIP, OH

