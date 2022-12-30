Read full article on original website
Inmate dies in Jackson County custody: Sheriff’s Office
Jackson County Sheriff's Office's Rockey Harnen confirmed that there was an "in-custody death."
Man dies in Jackson County Jail, ALEA investigating
The death of a man in the Jackson County Jail is under investigation. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen said the man, whose name has not been released, died early this morning. No foul play is suspected at this time, Harnen said. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency...
WAFF
Decatur man arrested for possession of obscene matter containing visuals of minors
PRICEVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers with the Priceville Police Department have arrested and charged a man for possession of obscene matter containing visual depictions of persons under 17 years of age involved in obscene acts. On Dec. 1, an investigation into Russ Alan Miller, 57 led by Asst. Chief Jason...
JeffCo Sheriff’s Office arrest Center Point man in connection to church copper theft
From The Tribune staff reports JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Sherrif’s Office has arrested a suspect in a copper theft at a church on 12th Court Northwest in Birmingham on Sunday, Jan. 1. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Bradley Hanel, 27, of Center Point, was arrested for the theft after deputies developed […]
WAFF
Madison Co. Grand jury deems April 2022 shooting at Triana home as ‘self-defense’
TRIANA, Ala. (WAFF) - The 2022 investigation of a death at a Triana home ended with a conclusion of “self-defense,” according to authorities. Jaycen Tori Ervin, age 47, was found in April 2022 at a home on Ervin Lane in Triana suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Ervin was pronounced dead at the scene.
WAAY-TV
DeKalb County juvenile killed in Marshall County crash
A DeKalb County teenager was killed in a late Sunday crash in Marshall County. The 17-year-old victim from Crossville was involved in a two-vehicle collision about 9:15 p.m. Sunday, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. The teen was fatally injured when the 2020 Dodge Charger they were driving collided...
WAAY-TV
'She was a light:' Sister of Athens domestic violence shooting victim speaks out
A Limestone County family is grieving the loss of a vibrant young mom who police say is believed to be the victim of a deadly domestic violence shooting on New Year's Day. Athens Police say 26-year-old Alexis Garth died at Huntsville Hospital after being shot multiple times. Garth's entire family...
WAFF
Huntsville Police investigating bar shooting resulting in 2 injuries
U.S. Marine and Alabama native killed in Marshall County crash. Alabama gas prices rise 15 cents over the last 7 days. Police say one person was shot and killed around 4 a.m. Sunday morning. New Hope police officer bit by dog during chase. Updated: Dec. 31, 2022 at 5:00 AM...
WAFF
Two teenagers killed in Marshall County crashes in less than 24 hours
MARSHALL Co., Ala. (WAFF) - Two teenagers including a United States Marine were killed in separate crashes that occurred in Marshall County over the last 24 hours. The Marshall County Coroner’s Office also says that an 18-year-old was killed in a separate crash in Albertville. Family has identified the...
One dead, one arrested after shooting in Athens
Athens Police say one woman is dead and one man has been arrested after a domestic violence related shooting early Sunday morning.
WAFF
Officials confirm identity of body found in Huntsville pond
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The body that was found in a pond in Huntsville Monday afternoon has been identified by the Huntsville Police Department. Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a potential drowning victim on Edgewater Drive around 2:20 p.m. on Monday. Upon arrival, officers discovered the body of 24-year-old Omsrikar Chittabattina.
Man shot, killed in Birmingham identified
A man who was shot and killed in Birmingham Monday night has been identified.
Police searching for suspect after 2 people found injured with gunshot wounds
Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a shooting call early Monday morning.
WAAY-TV
Body found in Huntsville pond
The Huntsville Police Department is investigating after responding to a call about a body found in a pond. Investigators responded to the 100 block of Edgewater Drive for a report of a drowning at 2:20 p.m. Monday and found the body of a man in his twenties. Police said the...
WAAY-TV
18-year-old killed in Albertville crash
An 18-year-old driver died in an Albertville crash. The Marshall County Coroner Cody Nugent’s Office announced early Monday that it responded to a crash in the area of 301 South Hambrick Street in Albertville. The victim’s identity has not yet been released. Albertville Fire, Marshall Medical Centers EMS,...
WAAY-TV
Traffic stop leads to heavy police presence in Huntsville; driver taken into custody
One person was arrested in Huntsville on Sunday afternoon after failing to stop for police. Officers initiated a traffic stop at Memorial Parkway and Mastin Lake Road for a traffic violation when the driver didn't stop. The vehicle was stopped at the intersection of Memorial Parkway and Winchester Road. This...
WHNT-TV
Traffic stop leads to 'Dog Apprehension" of a person in Huntsville
The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) said one was taken into custody by ‘dog apprehension” after an attempted traffic stop Sunday afternoon. Traffic stop leads to ‘Dog Apprehension” of a person …. The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) said one was taken into custody by ‘dog apprehension” after...
wvtm13.com
Jefferson County sheriff warns against celebratory gunfire
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — Authorities will be out in full force on Saturday night and on the lookout for anyone not abiding by the law, including those drinking and driving. Another major concern is celebratory gunfire. Local law enforcement is reminding people to think twice before firing a weapon into the air when the clock strikes midnight. Pointing out that those bullets could land in the wrong spot at the wrong time.
CCSO mourns loss of Sgt. Mike Moore
CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) Sgt. Mike Moore died this week, the CCSO announced Thursday morning: “The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office is deeply saddened by the passing of one of our own. Sgt. Mike Moore was an invaluable member of the Reserve Program with the Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Moore was a K9 handler and an integral part of the Sheriff’s Office Rodeo each and every year. ‘Moe was more than deputy, more than an employee, he was a dear friend. He will be sorely missed and our thoughts and prayers go out to his family,’ said Sheriff (Matt) Gentry.” Gentry...
