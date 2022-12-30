ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman County, AL

AL.com

Man dies in Jackson County Jail, ALEA investigating

The death of a man in the Jackson County Jail is under investigation. Jackson County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen said the man, whose name has not been released, died early this morning. No foul play is suspected at this time, Harnen said. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency...
JACKSON COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

DeKalb County juvenile killed in Marshall County crash

A DeKalb County teenager was killed in a late Sunday crash in Marshall County. The 17-year-old victim from Crossville was involved in a two-vehicle collision about 9:15 p.m. Sunday, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. The teen was fatally injured when the 2020 Dodge Charger they were driving collided...
MARSHALL COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Officials confirm identity of body found in Huntsville pond

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The body that was found in a pond in Huntsville Monday afternoon has been identified by the Huntsville Police Department. Officers with the Huntsville Police Department responded to a potential drowning victim on Edgewater Drive around 2:20 p.m. on Monday. Upon arrival, officers discovered the body of 24-year-old Omsrikar Chittabattina.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Body found in Huntsville pond

The Huntsville Police Department is investigating after responding to a call about a body found in a pond. Investigators responded to the 100 block of Edgewater Drive for a report of a drowning at 2:20 p.m. Monday and found the body of a man in his twenties. Police said the...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

18-year-old killed in Albertville crash

An 18-year-old driver died in an Albertville crash. The Marshall County Coroner Cody Nugent’s Office announced early Monday that it responded to a crash in the area of 301 South Hambrick Street in Albertville. The victim’s identity has not yet been released. Albertville Fire, Marshall Medical Centers EMS,...
ALBERTVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Traffic stop leads to 'Dog Apprehension" of a person in Huntsville

The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) said one was taken into custody by ‘dog apprehension” after an attempted traffic stop Sunday afternoon. Traffic stop leads to ‘Dog Apprehension” of a person …. The Huntsville Police Department (HPD) said one was taken into custody by ‘dog apprehension” after...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
wvtm13.com

Jefferson County sheriff warns against celebratory gunfire

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — Authorities will be out in full force on Saturday night and on the lookout for anyone not abiding by the law, including those drinking and driving. Another major concern is celebratory gunfire. Local law enforcement is reminding people to think twice before firing a weapon into the air when the clock strikes midnight. Pointing out that those bullets could land in the wrong spot at the wrong time.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
The Cullman Tribune

CCSO mourns loss of Sgt. Mike Moore

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) Sgt. Mike Moore died this week, the CCSO announced Thursday morning:  “The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office is deeply saddened by the passing of one of our own. Sgt. Mike Moore was an invaluable member of the Reserve Program with the Sheriff’s Office. Sgt. Moore was a K9 handler and an integral part of the Sheriff’s Office Rodeo each and every year.   ‘Moe was more than deputy, more than an employee, he was a dear friend. He will be sorely missed and our thoughts and prayers go out to his family,’ said Sheriff (Matt) Gentry.”  Gentry...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL

Community Policy